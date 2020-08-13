Brinks Home Security Announces New Employment Contract With CFO, Fred Graffam

DALLAS-FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monitronics International, Inc. and its subsidiaries (doing business as Brinks Home Security™), ("Brinks Home Security" or the "Company") (OTC:SCTY) today announced that it has reached an agreement with Chief Financial Officer, Fred Graffam, on a new employment agreement, effective August 6, 2020.



William Niles, Brinks Home Security Interim Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Fred provides strong business acumen and leadership, not only in regard to our finance organization, but also throughout the entire enterprise, including operations and strategy."

Mr. Graffam was appointed CFO of Brinks Home Security in September 2017. During his tenure he has managed and led all aspects of the Company's finances, including playing an integral role in the Company's 2019 restructuring and emergence, along with managing the financial roadmap for the Company's go-forward strategic plan.

"I am honored to have the opportunity to continue building upon the evolution of Brinks Home Security," said Mr. Graffam. "We are in the early stages of unlocking the full potential of this business and I remain committed to working with our management team and Board of Directors to deliver against our strategic vision and drive long-term shareholder value."

Mr. Graffam's new employment contract does not include a predetermined contract length. Additional details on his employment agreement may be found in the Company's current report on Form 8-K filed on August 7, 2020.

About Brinks Home Security

Brinks Home Security (OTC:SCTY) is one of the largest home security and alarm monitoring companies in North America. Headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Brinks Home Security secures approximately 937,000 residential and commercial customers through highly responsive, simple security solutions backed by expertly trained professionals. The company has one of the nation's largest networks of independent authorized dealers and agents – providing products and support to customers in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico – as well as direct-to-consumer sales of DIY and professionally installed products.

Contact:

Erica Bartsch

Sloane & Company

212-446-1875

ebartsch@sloanepr.com



