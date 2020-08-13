Market Overview

Interpublic Declares Common Stock Dividend

Globe Newswire  
August 13, 2020 4:15pm   Comments
New York, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (NYSE:IPG) today announced that the company's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend on IPG common stock of $0.255 per share, payable on September 15, 2020, to holders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2020.

About Interpublic
Interpublic is values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven. Major global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB (Foote, Cone & Belding), FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, Jack Morton, Kinesso, MAGNA, McCann, Mediahub, Momentum, MRM, MullenLowe Group, Octagon, R/GA, UM and Weber Shandwick. Other leading brands include Avrett Free Ginsberg, Campbell Ewald, Carmichael Lynch, Deutsch, Hill Holliday, ID Media and The Martin Agency. For more information, please visit www.interpublic.com.

Tom Cunningham
(Press)
(212) 704-1326

Jerry Leshne
(Analysts, Investors)
(212) 704-1439

