JM Real Estate, Inc., Appoints Rob Solito as Commercial Real Estate Manager, Beth Tobison as Controller

MELBOURNE, Fla., Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Christina Alletto, president of JM Real Estate, Inc. , and chief people officer with Tzadik Management , is pleased to announce that Rob Solito has joined JM Real Estate, Inc., as commercial real estate manager, and Beth Tobison has joined as controller. JM Real Estate, Inc., is a full-service commercial property management, leasing and sales company based in Brevard County, Florida.



The company was recently acquired by Tzadik Management, an industry-leading, multi-family property management company based in Miami-Dade County, Florida, and in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

A resident of Palm Bay, FL, Solito has a business and leadership background. During the past 25 years, his leadership roles have included serving as general manager for Fortune 500 company TruGreen/ServiceMaster, launching a national franchise for America's Swimming Pool Company, and serving as division service manager for the international brand Mettler-Toledo Inc.

Independently, Solito owned an investment firm specializing in renovating single and multi-family housing, as well as commercial buildings. Additionally, the company was involved in the financing of many development projects. Solito was also the proprietor of a residential and commercial subcontracting company. For both companies, he was responsible for the full profit and loss, as well as budgeting and growth.

Solito is married to Tricia, his wife of nearly 30 years. The couple has two children. In his free time, he enjoys cycling, playing drums at his church, and classic cars.

Tobison, who has more than 30 years of accounting and financial services experience, is a resident of Cocoa Beach, FL. Having joined the commercial real estate industry in 2004, she has learned the business from the ground up. Her roles have included property and lease administration, and all levels of accounting. She has been involved in lease abstracting, operating expense reconciliations, owner/tenant/vendor relations, budgets and team management.

Throughout her career, Tobison has gained experience in retail, office and industrial; and has worked with real estate investment trusts (REITs) and individual owners.

Tobison and her husband, Cal, moved to Cocoa Beach in 2016. The couple has two daughters. Their eldest daughter played Division I volleyball at Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, LA, from 2014-2017 and recently obtained her Master of Social Work from Louisiana State University. Their younger daughter is studying for her master's degree in global health at Louisiana State University. In Beth's free time, she enjoys watching women's volleyball, traveling to visit family in the Midwest and going on vacation cruises.

"We are very pleased to have Rob and Beth join our team at JM Real Estate, Inc.," said Alletto. "For many years, Rob has guided principals through their real estate endeavors, with an understanding of their perspectives, creating winning outcomes and lasting relationships. Beth is a known problem solver with a proven track record of delivering results."

JM Real Estate, Inc., which was founded in 1997, has a current portfolio of approximately 2.5 million square feet and an estimated value of more than $300 million. It has been involved in millions of square feet of acquisitions and dispositions of commercial investment properties, primarily multi-tenant office and retail spaces. The company has also been involved in development projects, and ultimately disposition spanning the full spectrum of commercial investment real estate.

About JM Real Estate, Inc.

JM Real Estate, Inc. is a full-service, commercial property management, leasing and sales company based in Brevard County, Florida. It specializes in multi-tenant office, retail, medical and industrial properties, and serves from Titusville to Palm Bay. JM has represented millions of square feet of acquisitions and dispositions of commercial investment properties, primarily multi-tenant office and retail. It has a current portfolio of approximately 2.5 million square feet and an estimated value of over $300 million. In 2020, Tzadik Management, an industry-leading, multi-family property management company based in Miami, Florida, acquired JM Real Estate, Inc. For more information, visit www.JMRealEstate.com or call (321) 242-2882.