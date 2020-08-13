Onit Ranks #737 on the 2020 Inc. 5000 with Three-Year Revenue Growth of 641%

HOUSTON, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onit, a leading provider of enterprise workflow solutions including enterprise legal management, contract lifecycle management and business process automation, today announced that it ranked #737 on the Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.



This is the fifth consecutive year the company has been named to the list, and this year also marks an advancement of 226 spots compared to 2019. Additionally, Onit secured a spot on the Inc. Private Titans list , which features 1,000 of the largest and most iconic private American companies. It also ranked #70 on the Inc. list of the 250 most inspiring companies in Texas .

"We're honored to be included once more on the Inc. 5000. Awards such as this would not be possible without the dedication and hard work of our employees worldwide and our innovative customers who work with us each day to automate their legal and business processes," said Eric M. Elfman, CEO and founder of Onit.

Onit has already earned several awards this year, including ranking #153 on the Financial Times list of 500 fastest-growing companies in the Americas and listings on the 2020 Houston Business Journal Fast 100 and Middle Market 50. The company was also named as a leader in IDC MarketScape Reports for Enterprise Legal Management and Matter Management.

The Inc. 5000 represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," said Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500% and a median rate of 165%. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over one million jobs over the past three years.

The 2020 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2016 and 2019. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 .

Onit is a global leader of enterprise workflow solutions for legal, compliance, sales, IT, HR and finance departments. Our solutions transform best practices into smarter workflows, better processes and operational efficiencies. With a focus on enterprise legal management, matter management, spend management, contract management and legal holds, we operate globally and help transform the way Fortune 500 companies and billion-dollar legal departments bridge the gap between systems of record and systems of engagement. We help customers find gains in efficiency, reduce costs and automate transactions faster. For more information, visit www.onit.com or call 1-800-281-1330.