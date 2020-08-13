SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Block & Leviton LLP Investigating OneSpan Inc. for Possible Securities Laws Violations; Investors Who Lost Money Should Contact the Firm

BOSTON, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP ( www.blockleviton.com ), a national securities litigation firm, is investigating whether OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) and certain of its executives may be liable for securities fraud. If you purchased or acquired shares of OneSpan and have questions about your legal rights or possess information relevant to this matter, please contact Block & Leviton attorneys at (617) 398-5600, via email at cases@blockleviton.com , or at https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/ospn .



Recently, OneSpan has lauded its "record revenues" and nearly 20% year-over-year revenue growth, identifying its software license business as its "key driver" for the success. The Company has also assured investors that its internal controls over financial reporting were effective.

On August 4, 2020, OneSpan postponed its second quarter 2020 earnings release and conference call by one week, blaming the delay on prior period revenue recognition problems relating to certain software license contracts. OneSpan stated that "[t]he net contract asserts that originated from a portion of these assets in prior periods were not properly accounted for in subsequent periods, which caused overstatements of revenue."

Then on August 11, 2020, OneSpan: (1) announced that it would not timely file its second quarter 2020 financial statement on Form 10-Q with the SEC; (2) announced that the revenue recognition problems lasted multiple years; (3) reported that same quarter year-over-year revenues had declined; and (4) withdrew its full year 2020 earnings guidance just one quarter after reiterating it. On this news, shares of OneSpan stock fell approximately 40% on August 12, 2020.

If you purchased or acquired shares of OneSpan and have questions about your legal rights or possess information relevant to this matter, please contact Block & Leviton attorneys at (617) 398-5600, via email at cases@blockleviton.com , or at https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/ospn .

Block & Leviton LLP is a firm dedicated to representing investors and maintaining the integrity of the country's financial markets. The firm represents many of the nation's largest institutional investors as well as individual investors in securities litigation throughout the United States. The firm's lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP

260 Franklin St., Suite 1860

Boston, MA 02110

Phone: (617) 398-5600

Email: cases@blockleviton.com

SOURCE: Block & Leviton LLP

www.blockleviton.com