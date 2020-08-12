Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Exela Technologies, Inc. to Host Fireside Chat at the Credit Suisse 3rd Annual FinTech Conference

Globe Newswire  
August 12, 2020 4:05pm   Comments
Share:

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exela Technologies, Inc. ("Exela" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:XELA), a location-agnostic global business process automation ("BPA") leader across numerous industries, announced today its Chief Executive Officer, Ron Cogburn, and Chief Financial Officer, Shrikant Sortur, will host a fireside chat at the Credit Suisse 3rd Annual FinTech Conference.

Exela's fireside chat is scheduled for Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 12:10 p.m. eastern time and will be available on a live webcast. An archive of the fireside chat will be available for a limited time on the "Investors" page of the Company's website (www.exela.com).

About Exela
Exela Technologies, Inc. is a business process automation leader, leveraging a global footprint and proprietary technology to provide digital transformation solutions enhancing quality, productivity, and end-user experience. With decades of expertise operating mission-critical processes, Exela serves a growing roster of more than 4,000 customers throughout 50 countries, including over 60% of the Fortune® 100.  With foundational technologies spanning information management, workflow automation, and integrated communications, Exela's software and services include multi-industry department solution suites addressing finance and accounting, human capital management, and legal management, as well as industry-specific solutions for banking, healthcare, insurance, and public sectors. Through cloud-enabled platforms, built on a configurable stack of automation modules, and over 21,000 employees operating in 23 countries, Exela rapidly deploys integrated technology and operations as an end-to-end digital journey partner.

Find out more at www.exelatech.com

Follow Exela on Twitter: https://twitter.com/exelatech
Follow Exela on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/11174620/

Investor Contact: William Maina
E: IR@exelatech.com 
T: 646-277-1236

Source: Exela Technologies, Inc.

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com