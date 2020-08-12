Suited, A.I.-Recruiting Platform Built to Diversify Hiring in Investment Banking & Law Industries, Announces Board of Directors

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Suited , an A.I. recruiting prediction platform used by professional services firms today announced the following Board appointments: Angela Vallot, D&I executive, James Cole Jr., former US Delegated Deputy Secretary of Education, and Cameron Shelton, Ph.D. Members will support Suited's commitment to addressing inefficiencies and lack of diversity in recruiting in investment banking, law industries, and other professional and financial services industries.



Mr. Cole Jr. is the Founder, Chairman, and CEO of the Jasco Group, LLC, a hedge fund based in New York City. He also serves on the National Board of Directors of Jumpstart, which provides language, literacy, and socio-emotional programming for preschool children from under-resourced communities and promotes quality early learning for all. From 2016-2017, Mr. Cole Jr. served as the US Delegated Deputy Secretary of Education and General Counsel under President Obama.



Ms. Vallot is the Co-founder and Partner of VallotKarp Consulting, which helps organizations enhance their competitive advantage through diversity and inclusion. She has served on the board of directors of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund since 2011. Ms. Vallot formerly served as Texaco's first Chief Diversity Officer, and later became the Global Chief Diversity Officer of Colgate Palmolive in 2001. During her tenure in these roles, she successfully developed and drove diversity and inclusion initiatives throughout these organizations.

Both Ms. Vallot and Mr. Cole Jr. worked as practicing lawyers for over 15 years (Jones Day and Arent Fox, and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, respectively), and bring an abundance of experience as Suited develops it's recruiting platform for the legal industry.

Mr. Shelton, Ph.D. is one of the original Co-founders of Suited and a tenured Associate Professor of Political Economy at Claremont McKenna College's Robert Day School of Economics and Finance. He has been instrumental in creating Suited's inaugural sourcing and assessment product for the investment banking space.

"Providing professional opportunities to candidates from all backgrounds, particularly Black candidates, is more important than ever," said Mr. Cole Jr. "Which is why I am proud to be a member of the Suited board of directors. Suited is quickly becoming the essential recruiting tool for investment banks to enable fairness and efficiency in their hiring processes, and will soon do the same for the legal industry."



In only three years, Suited has brought together a significant number of investment banking clients onto the platform to systematically remove unconscious bias in their early-talent recruiting processes through the use of A.I. and assessment science. These firms include Baird, Centerview Partners, Ducera, Harris Williams, Houlihan Lokey, Lazard Middle Market, Lincoln International, PJ Solomon, PJT Partners, Piper Sandler, and William Blair.

Suited's predictive models are 10-20x more accurate than a standard resume screening, allowing recruiters to equitably identify high potential candidates instantly at the top of the recruiting funnel.

CEO Matt Spencer remarks, "We could not be more excited to have James, Angela, and Cameron as Board Members helping to guide our company's continued growth. Suited was founded to bring a more efficient, effective, and equitable recruiting solution to professional services industries, and having these three incredible voices at the table ensures we will certainly accomplish that mission."

About Suited

With offices in Austin, Los Angeles, and New York, Suited is an A.I.-powered, assessment-driven recruiting network designed to help the most promising candidates from all backgrounds access highly sought-after opportunities in the professional services industries.

Suited's first product offering, launched in early 2019 for the Investment Banking industry, has allowed recruiters and hiring managers in this highly competitive industry to understand candidates holistically and without bias. Using the power of machine learning and proven best practices from industrial-organizational psychology, it has created an assessment-driven ecosystem that enables hiring teams to equitably expand the way they identify and consider talent while providing candidates with an easy way to demonstrate their potential.

Suited's second product offering will serve the Legal industry and is slated to launch in Fall 2020. Additional information may be found at https://www.wellsuited.com/about .

