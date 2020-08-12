Ralph Kourtjian Joins TAB Bank's Business Development Team

OGDEN, Utah, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAB Bank is pleased to announce the addition of Ralph Kourtjian (947-465-1703, ralph.kourtjian@tabbank.com ) to their business development team as Vice President and Business Development Officer. Ralph will be based in Michigan and will be responsible for sourcing new business opportunities by providing asset-based and factoring working capital facilities to commercial entities in the Upper Midwestern United States with annual revenues of $2 million to $150 million.



Ralph has over 30 years of experience in building relationships and creating solutions in the asset-based lending arena. His career has been centered on creating custom financing solutions for small to medium-sized businesses and developing relationships with business owners and professionals across a wide spectrum of industries and business types. Previously, he worked in business development, special asset management, credit analysis, and marketing roles with First Business Capital Corporation, Monroe Bank & Trust, Accord Financial, Wells Fargo Business Credit, Finova Capital Corporation, and Comerica Bank. Ralph has a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from Oakland University and a Master of Business Administration degree from Wayne State University.

TAB Bank provides custom working capital solutions to commercial businesses across a wide range of industries. These solutions can be customized to meet the needs of companies in all stages of the business life cycle and during any economic conditions. TAB Bank does this through a variety of asset-based structures including Asset-Based Revolving Loans, Accounts Receivable Financing, Lines of Credit, and Equipment Finance. TAB's lending options can also be combined with a full suite of business banking solutions and Treasury Management Services.

Contact Information:

Trevor Morris

Director of Marketing

801-624-5172

trevor.morris@tabbank.com

Twitter - @TABBank

Facebook – facebook.com/TABbank

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c5fb1073-c207-4a31-a4ca-13d5b4e6e20a



