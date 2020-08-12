Global Advanced Wound Care Market Size 2020 Industry Share, CAGR of 6.5%, Growth, Business Challenges, Investment Opportunities, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Key Manufacturers and 2026 Forecast Research Report

Pune, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Advanced Wound Care Market 2020-2026:

The report on the "Advanced Wound Care Market" covers the current status of the market including Advanced Wound Care market size, growth rate, prominent players, and current competitive landscape. It also analyzes future opportunities and forecasts the market assessing the strategies of the key players in terms of merger and acquisitions, R&D investments, technological advancements. The report further provides key recent developments, profiling of key players, and market dynamics. The report further investigates and assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the Advanced Wound Care market.



In 2019, the global Advanced Wound Care market size was USD 12840 million and it is expected to reach USD 20030 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 6.5% during 2021-2026.

Advanced wound care products are designed to treat more complex wounds and—in order to be covered under insurance—usually require a doctor's order. This includes hydrogels, hydrocolloids, alginates, and film and foam dressings. Advanced wound care treatments revolve around the principle of moisture therapy, which provides moisture to the wound site to encourage natural cell repair while giving the wound room to breathe. Products utilized in moist wound care generally fit better around different wound shapes and sizes and are more resistant to environmental inhibitors and foreign particles.



North America is the largest consumption of Advanced Wound Care, with a sales revenue market share nearly 35.14% in 2016. The second place is Europe region; following North America with the sales revenue market share over 34.34%. Asia Pacific is another important consumption market of Advanced Wound Care, enjoying 15.53% sales revenue market share in 2016.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Advanced Wound Care market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Advanced Wound Care industry.

Acelity

Smith & Nephew

Molnlycke

ConvaTec

Coloplast

Organogenesis

Integra Lifesciences Corporation

Medline Industries

3M

Hollister Incorporated

Human Biosciences

Medtronic

Hartmann Group

B.Braun Melsungen

BSN Medical

Urgo Medical

Mimedx Group, Inc.

Nitto Denko

Winner Medical Group

The report identifies various key manufacturers of the market.

Advanced Wound Dressings

Bioactives

Devices

Acute wounds

Chronic Wounds

Surgical Wounds

What will the market growth rate, growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

Which are the key factors driving the Advanced Wound Care market?

What was the size of the emerging Advanced Wound Care market by value in 2019?

What will be the size of the emerging Advanced Wound Care market in 2026?

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Advanced Wound Care market?

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Advanced Wound Care market?

What are sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Advanced Wound Care market?

What are the Advanced Wound Care market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Advanced Wound Care Industry?

Global Advanced Wound Care Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information.

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Advanced Wound Care Market Forecast Period: 2020-2026

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Advanced Wound Care market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

