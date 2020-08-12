Livongo to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Livongo Health, Inc., (NASDAQ:LVGO), the leading Applied Health Signals company empowering people with chronic conditions to live better and healthier lives, today announced that executives from the Company, together with executives from Teladoc Health, will be presenting at the following upcoming investor conference:



Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Conference on Thursday, August 13 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

A live webcast of the presentation, as well as archived recordings, will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website, https://www.livongo.com/.

About Livongo

Livongo empowers people with chronic conditions to live better and healthier lives, beginning with diabetes and now including hypertension, weight management, diabetes prevention, and behavioral health. Livongo pioneered the category of Applied Health Signals to offer Members clinically-based insights that focus on the whole person and make it easier to stay healthy. Using its AI+AI engine, Livongo's team of data scientists aggregate and interpret substantial amounts of health data and information to create actionable, personalized, and timely health signals delivered to Livongo Members exactly when and where they need them. The Livongo approach delivers better clinical and financial outcomes while creating a different and better experience for people with chronic conditions. For more information, visit: www.livongo.com or engage with Livongo on LinkedIn or Twitter.

