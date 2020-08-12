Nicox Partners ZERVIATE in the Gulf and Arab Markets
Nicox SA (Euronext Paris: FR0013018124, COX), an international ophthalmology company, today announced the signature of an exclusive license agreement with ITROM Pharmaceutical Group for the registration and commercialization of ZERVIATETM (cetirizine ophthalmic solution), 0.24% for the treatment of ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis in Gulf and Arab markets including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar. ITROM is a regional, Dubai-based, internationally recognized pharmaceutical marketing and distribution group of companies specializing in the introduction and representation of breakthrough ophthalmology products since 1999.
Gavin Spencer, Chief Business Officer of Nicox, said: "We are pleased to welcome ITROM as a partner for ZERVIATE as we continue to expand our collaborations globally and increase the value of the ZERVIATE franchise. ITROM has a strong focus in ophthalmology and has successfully brought other partnered products to the market in the region. They will be able to rely on the U.S. NDA to support their regulatory submission for ZERVIATE and are expected to obtain approvals without the need for further clinical studies. Their broad reach and commercial infrastructure in the region make them an excellent partner for Nicox."
ITROM is granted exclusive rights to develop and commercialize ZERVIATE in Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Oman, Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen. Nicox is eligible to receive 15% royalties on net sales of ZERVIATE in certain key countries, and 10% in other countries. Nicox will also receive a license fee on signature and may receive a future milestone payment upon product launch. ITROM will be responsible, at its own cost, for development and commercialization of ZERVIATE in the countries of the agreement. ZERVIATE is expected to require only the existing approved U.S. New Drug Application (NDA) package to support approval.
About ZERVIATE
ZERVIATETM (cetirizine ophthalmic solution), 0.24% is a novel formulation of cetirizine developed and approved for the first time for topical application in the eye for the treatment of ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis. Cetirizine, the active ingredient in ZYRTEC®, is a second-generation antihistamine (H1 receptor antagonist) that binds competitively to histamine receptor sites. Cetirizine, in approved oral formulations, has a well-characterized systemic efficacy and safety profile with worldwide exposure resulting from 20 years of oral use. ZERVIATE was developed by Nicox as the first and only formulation of cetirizine for topical application in the eye.
ZERVIATE, launched in the United States in March 2020 by Eyevance Pharmaceuticals, Nicox's exclusive U.S. licensee, is also licensed exclusively to Ocumension Therapeutics in the Chinese and Southeast Asian markets and to Samil Pharmaceutical in South Korea.
About Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic conjunctivitis occurs when an allergic reaction causes conjunctivitis. Conjunctivitis is an inflammation of the thin layer of tissue that lines the outside of the white surface of the eye and the inner surface of the eyelids. It may affect one or both eyes. The signs and symptoms may include eye redness, excessive watering, itchy burning eyes, discharge, blurred vision and increased sensitivity to light.
|
About ITROM Pharmaceutical Group
|ITROM is a Dubai based pharmaceutical organization with over 20 years' experience in the regional ophthalmological scene. The group maintains a unique focus on introducing breakthrough and innovative pharmaceutical products within the MENA region, with Ophthalmology and Women's Health specialties placed at the forefront of its development activities.
|About Nicox
|Nicox S.A. is an ophthalmology company developing innovative solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. Nicox's lead program in clinical development is NCX 470, a novel, second-generation nitric oxide-donating bimatoprost analog, for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with glaucoma. The company is also developing NCX 4251, a proprietary formulation of fluticasone, for acute exacerbations of blepharitis. Nicox generates revenue from VYZULTA® in glaucoma, licensed exclusively worldwide to Bausch & Lomb, and ZERVIATE™ in allergic conjunctivitis, licensed in multiple geographies, including to Eyevance Pharmaceuticals, LLC, in the U.S. and Ocumension Therapeutics in the Chinese and Southeast Asian markets.
Nicox is headquartered in Sophia Antipolis, France, is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment B: Mid Caps; Ticker symbol: COX) and is part of the CAC Healthcare, CAC Pharma & Bio and Next 150 indexes.
For more information on Nicox, its products or pipeline, please visit: www.nicox.com.
