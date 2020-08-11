HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Vaxart (VXRT) Investors with $50K+ Losses and Persons Who May Assist Firm's Investigation of Possible Securities Fraud to Contact Its Attorneys Now

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) investors who have suffered losses in excess of $50K to submit their losses now . Hagens Berman also encourages persons who may be able to assist the Firm's investigation of possible securities fraud to contact the firm.



Relevant Holding Period: Before July 27, 2020

Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT) Investigation:

The investigation centers on whether Vaxart misrepresented its inclusion in Operation Warp Speed ("OWS"), a highly selective government program aimed at delivering 300 million doses of a safe, effective vaccine for COVID-19 by January 2021, as part of a broader strategy to accelerate the development, manufacturing, and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics (collectively known as countermeasures).

On June 26, 2020, Vaxart issued a press release entitled, "Vaxart's COVID-19 Selected for the U.S. Government's Operation Warp Speed," claiming its vaccine had been selected to participate in a non-human challenge study, organized and funded by OWS. This announcement sent the price of Vaxart shares rocketing higher.

Coincident with this announcement, director Steven Boyd, on behalf of Armistice Capital, sold massive amounts of Vaxart shares.

Then, on July 25, 2020, The New York Times published an article clarifying "Vaxart is not among the companies selected to receive significant financial support from Warp Speed." In response to this news, the price of Vaxart shares dropped sharply lower on July 27, 2020.

"We're focused on investors' losses and whether Vaxart misled investors about OWS's potential funding support for the company," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

