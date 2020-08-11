CytoDyn to Hold Conference Call on August 12 to Discuss Impressive Results from its Phase 2 COVID-19 Trial

VANCOUVER, Washington, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytoDyn Inc. (OTC.QB: CYDY), ("CytoDyn" or the "Company"), a late-stage biotechnology company developing leronlimab (PRO 140), a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications, announced today Nader Pourhassan, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, Scott Kelly, M.D., Chairman, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Business Development, and Jacob Lalezari, M.D., Senior Science Advisor, will host an investment community conference call on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, to provide a comprehensive overview of the compelling results from the Company's recently completed Phase 2 CD10 trial for COVID-19 patients with mild-to-moderate symptoms, along with an update on its Phase 3 trial for COVID-19 patients with severe-to-critical indications and the regulatory path going forward.



Management will dedicate approximately 45 minutes to address questions from analysts and investors.

Date: Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Time: 1:00 pm PT / 4:00 pm ET

Dial-In: 877-407-8291 U.S. / 201-689-8345 International

A live audio webcast may also be accessed via CytoDyn's corporate website at www.cytodyn.com under the Investors section/IR Calendar and will be archived for 30 days. Web participants are encouraged to go to the website 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download and install any necessary software. The webcast can also be accessed via the following link:

https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/cydy/mediaframe/40223/indexl.html

A replay of the conference call will be available until September 12, 2020. To access the replay, interested parties may dial 877-660-6853 (U.S.) / 201-612-7415 (International) and enter conference identification number 13708404.