Shampoo Market Size to Reach USD 37.92 Billion by 2027; Increasing Hair Problems among Millennials to Fuel Demand, states Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global shampoo market size is expected to reach USD 37.92 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. The necessity for good hygienic practice, especially in time of the pandemic, will fuel demand for shampoos, in turn boosting the market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled "Shampoo Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Medicated and Non-medicated), Form (Liquid, Solid, and Others), Application (Household and Commercial), Distribution Channel, and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027." The market size stood at USD 29.38 billion in 2019.





The coronavirus crisis has disrupted the supply chain and processes of several institutions across various sectors. The lockdown implemented by the government has immensely helped in the prevention of the virus. However, such plans have caused disturbances in the production and supply chain. But, with time and resolution, we will be able to combat this stern time and get back to normality. Our well-revised reports will help companies to receive in-depth information about the present scenario of every market so that you can adopt the necessary strategies accordingly.





Market Driver:

Rising Inclination towards Hair Care Products to Enhance Market

The growing hair related concerns such as severe hair loss, hair thinning, dandruff problems, sebum secretions, and balding have driven major brands to introduce innovative products to cater to the need of the consumers. The growing inclination towards premium hair care products, including hair cleansers and conditioners will consequently enable speedy expansion of the market. In 2019, Journal of ‘Drug Invention Today' published a questionnaire-based study, ‘General awareness about seborrheic dermatitis/dandruff among dental students', in which, it was recorded that more than 65% of survey respondents experience dandruff problems, whereas 75% of them stated that the cause of dandruff was a change in hormonal levels and stress. The majority of participants use an anti-dandruff shampoo to combat the issue. Besides, the availability of hair solutions for different hair types such as oily hair, dry hair, and frizzy hair will influence the healthy growth of the market.

Declined Demand for Shampoos During Global Pandemic

Hygiene has become a major concern in the time of coronavirus. Maintaining good hygiene can lead to the prevention of the virus and curb infection. However, salons, spas, and other services are closed in major cities due to the lockdown and regulations imposed by the governments. The shutdown of parlors and salons can critically affect the global market. Nonetheless, the rising purchase of shampoos as essentials during coronavirus will aid the expansion of the market.





Competitive Landscape:

Focus of Prominent Players towards Product Innovation to Spur Competition

The key players in the industry are investing heavily in product enhancement and innovation. The growing demand for effective shampoos for a different type of hair has impelled companies to develop modern-day hair cleansers. There is a high demand for chemical-free shampoo in the market. Companies are working with herbal ingredients to offer all-organic shampoo for extra shine and appeal. The series of product launches by key players will help to retain their position in the market, thus enlarging the industry.

Regional Analysis:

Greater Consumer Spending to Influence Growth in Asia Pacific

The market size in Asia Pacific stood at USD 10.20 billion in 2019. The growth in the region is attributed to the growing demand for shampoos among millennials. The rising consumer spending on hair care products will aid the expansion of the market. The target of companies to introduce cost-effective products in rural areas will bolster the healthy growth of the market.

Key Development:

October 2018: L'Oréal announced the acquisition of Logocos Naturkosmetik AG, a beauty products company offering hair wash products under SANTE and LOGONA brand in liquid as well as bar form.



List of the Leading Companies Operating in the Shampoo Market are:

L'Oreal S.A. (Paris, France)

Unilever (London, U.K.)

Shiseido Co. Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan)

Procter & Gamble Co. (Ohio, U.S.)

Henkel AG & Co. KG aA (Düsseldorf, Germany)

Johnson & Johnson (New Jersey, U.S.)

Coty Inc. (New York, U.S.)

Estée Lauder Co. (New York, U.S.)

Kao Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

Beiserdorf AG (Hamburg, Germany)





