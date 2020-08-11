Market Overview

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

Globe Newswire  
August 11, 2020
AUBURN, Ala., Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On August 11, 2020, the Board of Directors of Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) declared a second quarter $0.255 per share cash dividend, payable September 25, 2020 to shareholders of record as of September 10, 2020.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (the "Company") is the parent company of AuburnBank (the "Bank"), with total assets of approximately $943 million. The Bank is an Alabama state-chartered bank that is a member of the Federal Reserve System and has operated continuously since 1907. Both the Company and the Bank are headquartered in Auburn, Alabama. The Bank conducts its business in East Alabama, including Lee County and surrounding areas. The Bank operates eight full-service branches in Auburn, Opelika, Valley and Notasulga, Alabama. The Bank also operates loan production offices in Auburn and Phenix City, Alabama. Additional information about the Company and the Bank may be found by visiting www.auburnbank.com.

For additional information, contact:
Robert W. Dumas
Chairman, President and CEO
(334) 821-9200

