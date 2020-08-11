The Global Non-Animal Alternative Testing Market To Reach $6.037 Billion By 2035, Driven By Increase In Investments And Research Grants

LONDON, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TBRC estimates that the global non-animal alternative testing market is expected to grow from $2 billion in 2025 to more than $6 billion by 2035 at an annual growth rate of nearly 12%. The market growth will be faster during 2025-2035 than 2019-2025, aided by the adoption of the 3R principle (replacement, reduction, and refinement) by regulatory agencies and end-user companies.



Animal rights organizations such as PETA are also driving the growth of alternative animal testing technologies to develop Cruelty-Free methods and ethically treat animals. These animal rights organizations are protesting and conducting media campaigns to stop animal physiological distress and suffering for research on drugs, cosmetic products, chemicals, and food ingredients. These organizations are working closely with government agencies, educational institutions, and end-use industries to provide funding for developing alternative technologies. Therefore, ethical concerns on animal experiments are creating new legislation in various countries, thereby driving the alternative technologies market.

The Business Research Company's report titled Animal Testing And Non-Animal Alternative Testing Market By Type (Animal Type, Industrial Application), Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2035 covers major non animal testing companies, animal testing market share by company, animal testing market size , and non-animal testing market forecasts. The report also covers the global non animal alternative testing market and its segments. The animal testing market is segmented by type of end-use industrial application into pharmaceuticals, academic research, medical devices, chemicals & pesticides, cosmetics, and others.

The cosmetics industry being the major end-use industry for non-animal and alternative testing, companies are focusing on developing testing methods to capitalize on increasing demand. For instance, L'Oréal developed two alternative techniques for testing cosmetics. The two methods are U-SENS and Human Corneal Epithelium Eye Irritation Test (HCE EIT). U-SENS is a technique designed to detect and predict skin allergies, which occur as a delayed immunological reaction upon repeated contact with a sensitizing substance, whereas HCE EIT is a technique developed to assess eye irritation potential by chemicals.

In the pharmaceutical industry, there is significant advancement of in-vitro and in-silico testing methods that led to the adoption of alternatives to animal testing for basic research studies. New in-vitro technologies such as organ-on-chip (OOC) and in-silico technology such as computer-aided modeling technologies are trying to replace whole-animal testing in the drug development life cycle.

The animal testing market consists of the total expenses incurred by end-use entities that use animals for testing their products. End-use entities of the animal testing market include academic research institutions and various industries (such as pharmaceuticals, medical devices, chemicals & pesticides and cosmetics) that conduct animal testing during product development, whereas the non-animal alternative testing market is the total expenses incurred by end-use entities that use alternative technologies instead of animals for testing their products. The non-animal testing market covered in this report includes sales of non-animal testing services by CROs to end-use industries.

Animal Testing And Non-Animal Alternative Testing Market By Type (Animal Type, Industrial Application), Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2035 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, segments, and geographies, trends, drivers, restraints, leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors' approaches.

The non-animal alternative testing market is fragmented with major developers contributing to around 15-20% of the total market. Some of the major developers of alternative testing technologies are TissUse, InSphero, Mimetas, Evotec, CN Bio, Micronit, Insilico Medicine, and Insilico Biotechnology.

