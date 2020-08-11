Richardson Electronics Participating in 2020 KIEES Summer Academic Conference in Korea

LAFOX, Ill., Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd . (NASDAQ:RELL) announced today it is participating in KIEES2020.



The Korean Institute of Electromagnetic Engineering and Science (KIEES) is holding its Summer Symposium on Jeju Island in the Republic of Korea August 19-22, 2020. With close to 1,000 attendees, the event will focus on the latest findings in Radio Frequency (RF) and Microwave topics including:

Microwave and mmWave

THz and Fiber Optics

AESA Radar

IoT and Sensor Networks

5G Infrastructure

Satellite Communication

EMI / EMC / EMP

"Korea is a leader in microwave technology. We continue to invest in this region because we have several key suppliers based there, and see significant growth in sales to the Korean market. We are pleased to be participating in this conference for the first time," said Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice President of Richardson Electronics' Power & Microwave Technologies group.

