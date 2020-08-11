Seattle, Wash., Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To salute dog heroes and the launch of GreaterGood.org's FidoFoster.org initiative, the national nonprofit is teaming up with Halo pet food and celebrity judge Olivia Munn to kick-off the first-ever "Walk and Wag" photo contest. From now until August 31, dog fosters and adopters are invited to share their most creative photos, at FidoFoster.org, that showcases the personality of their foster and adopted dogs, while answering the question "What makes your dog wag?"

"To date, GreaterGood.org has provided over $15 million in support for COVID-19 disaster-relief to animal shelters and communities, including cash grants, in-kind supplies, and programmatic support like FidoFoster.org," said Liz Baker, CEO of GreaterGood.org. "FidoFoster.org will help save homeless dogs and ease the burden of animal shelters, while the ‘Walk and Wag' photo contest will help us recognize the heroes that provide foster and permanent homes for these pups in need."

The two grand prize winners (adoption and foster category) of the "Walk and Wag" photo contest will receive: a year-supply of Halo pet food; 5,000 meals from Halo and a $5,000 grant courtesy of MyPetCandle to donate to an animal shelter of their choice; a celebrity shout out from Olivia Munn on social; virtual training with Animal Planet's Pet Expert Andrea Arden; a private photo shoot with "Underwater Dogs" photographer Seth Casteel and a Wag! premium annual membership and discounts. Two runner ups in each category will receive 3,000 Halo meals to donate to an animal shelter of their choice and $100 in free dog walks from Wag!

The "Walk and Wag" panel of judges, including Olivia Munn, Andrea Arden and Seth Casteel, will select the top 25 foster dog walking photos, and the top 25 adopted dog walking photos for the public to vote on from September 7 – 20. One grand prize winner and two runner ups in both categories, with the most votes, will be announced on September 22.

FidoFoster.org is focused on improving the care for homeless dogs by supporting a national network of foster caregivers and helping organizations become foster-centric. With advice from Andrea Arden, Seth Casteel and other experts, it's an online community for connection and information-sharing on important topics including dog care, foster resources, and canine nutrition for all life stages.



At FidoFoster.org, interested participants can learn more about the "Walk and Wag" photo contest including additional prizes.

About GreaterGood.org

GreaterGood.org is a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit organization, with a 100/100 rating on Charity Navigator, that works to improve the health and well-being of people, pets, and the planet. Over the last 12 years, GreaterGood.org has given over $250 million in cash and in-kind grants to over 3,000 charitable partners worldwide. To date, GreaterGood.org has provided over $15 million in support for COVID-19 disaster-relief, including cash grants, in-kind supplies, and programmatic support. To learn more, visit GreaterGood.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

About Halo, Purely for Pets®

For over 30 years, Halo® has been dedicated to creating exceptional food that pets love and pet parents trust. Halo® prides itself on the quality of its pet nutrition products, using GAP-certified and MSC-certified sustainable proteins that say no to factory farming and offer Super Digestibility. Halo also uses Non-GMO fruits and vegetables in its pet food formulated by an experienced and respected animal nutritionist, and consults with veterinarians to ensure Halo® continues to offer the best pet food. In addition to their innovative whole meat formulas, Halo also offers an award-winning line of vegan food for dogs. With more than 1 million votes cast by readers in the largest survey of vegan products in the world, Halo's Garden of Vegan® won the prestigious 2018 VegNews Veggie Award for "Best Dog Food," leaping ahead of the competition.