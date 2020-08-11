CanMar Recruitment, Marigold Marketing & PR Partner to Host Global Cannabis Networking Conference

Toronto, ON, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CanMar Recruitment, Canada's top staffing and business solutions provider for the cannabis industry, is excited to announce its partnership with Marigold Marketing & PR to host a 5-day virtual CanMar Global Conference and Expo on October 23-27, 2020. Over 100,000 attendees are expected to attend, positioning the CanMar Global Conference and Expo 2020 as the largest virtual business-focused cannabis event.

Open to businesses, entrepreneurs, investors, and job seekers, the CanMar Global Conference and Expo 2020 will bring together the cannabis community worldwide for professional networking, learning, and engagement opportunities including:

Access to a global network of 200 exhibitors and 20 expert panels

Unique virtual interview and networking spaces

Virtual exhibitor booths

Canexions Social Lounge

CannTank Investor Series - companies and entrepreneurs of all sizes can make the most of new partnerships and connect with investors

"We're pleased to be in partnership with CanMar Recruitment to orchestrate this incredible virtual event for the global cannabis industry," says Katie Pringle, Co-Founder of Marigold Marketing & PR. "The CanMar Global Conference and Expo 2020 is a great opportunity for businesses and investors to connect face-to-face, gain industry exposure and find a wealth of exciting opportunities."

The CanMar Global Conference and Expo 2020 is excited to announce its partnership with Marigold Marketing & PR, an award-winning cannabis marketing and PR firm. Marigold Marketing & PR has made a significant impact in the global cannabis communications space providing clients with the best in branding, social media, publicity and integrated marketing services.

"Together with our partners we aim to bring people together and change lives for a better future," says KD Khairah, CEO of CanMar Recruitment. "Following the recent success of our first virtual event – the CanMar Career Day, we launched CanMar Events, a subsidiary of CanMar Recruitment Inc., to deliver the CanMar Global Conference and Expo 2020 experience."

Marigold Marketing & PR will support CanMar Recruitment's efforts to make a significant impact on the global cannabis industry by building a stronger community network. For queries about how to become a partner to the CanMar Global Conference & Expo 2020, contact hello@canmarevents.com.

Early bird tickets for the CanMar Global Conference & Expo 2020 are now available for $20.00 US online. In addition, $4.20 from the price of every ticket sold will be donated to a selection of charities.

For more information or media inquiries, contact Danielle Mckay, Marketing & Media Executive at danielle@marigoldpr.com or visit https://canmarevents.com/.

About CanMar Recruitment

CanMar Recruitment is your leading global cannabis recruitment firm, uniquely positioned to meet the rising demand for jobs in the global cannabis industry. At CanMar, we understand that for your business to succeed, you need top-quality staff. Our team of cannabis industry recruitment partners use strategies based on a targeted and personalized approach, specific to your needs. We specialize in placing top-quality individuals in a variety of roles across the legalized cannabis sector.

About Marigold Marketing & PR

Marigold Marketing & PR is an award-winning marketing and PR firm for licensed producers and national brands. Marigold offers full-service packages to clients that include branding, social media, PR and publicity and integrated marketing. Marigold creates results-driven marketing campaigns of all sizes, leveraging paid, owned and earned media. Marigold makes an impact for clients through awareness-building campaigns, industry focus and excellent service. Learn more about Marigold's all-encompassing services here.

Attachments

Danielle McKay CanMar Recruitment 9058087230 danielle@marigoldpr.com