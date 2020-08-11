'Traditional Short Stories for Children' gets a new marketing push this 2020

HOUGHTON-LE-SPRING, England, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Children's fiction author Kim Brack launches a new press campaign for her 2019 book, "Traditional Short Stories for Children" (published by Xlibris UK).

Young readers will delight in this collection of traditional children's stories about, witches, wizards, elves, giants, fairies and their adventures. Each fantasy is being brought to life by colorful illustrations, which make the children's reading experience fun and educational. The book also offers parents many points to talk about as they read the story to their kids.

"Traditional Short Stories for Children" is designed to entertain and amuse young readers from ages 3 to 6 years old. The author hopes children will appreciate the old-fashioned tales and the variety of unusual characters in each story.

A snippet from "The Foolish Frog" reads:

So, everything was settled. Freddie set off the next morning with a map and enough food for a week. Freddie travelled for long time and had lost sight of the pond when he suddenly heard a strange hissing noise. "Where are you going little frog," said a voice and a green snake slithered out of a clump of weeds.

"I'm going to see the wizard," Freddie told him.

About the Author

As a former teacher of nursery and primary school children, Kim Brack has always been keen on reading and storytelling. Reading opens so many doors and has given her so much pleasure. The joy and pride of the children in her classes in mastering reading is so great. She hopes to encourage children and parents alike to practice the habit of reading today. To date, Brack has published two books: "The Birthday Gift" and "Traditional Short Stories for Children."

