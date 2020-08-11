New book shares one woman's journey from the pain of infertility to the joy of getting pregnant using natural approaches

FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Judy McKay always had in the back of her mind that she would have children someday. So at age of 31, she and her husband started trying to have a family. However, she was surprised when she could not. She tried for years to get pregnant, but she and her husband did not want to go the conventional, very expensive way with drugs or in vitro fertilization. Then she found a practitioner who was knowledgeable about Chinese medicine and the journey to a natural pregnancy began. Through her journey, she became more grounded, healthier and learned a lot about herself in the process. After 4 1/2 years, and several surgeries for endometriosis and fibroids, she went the natural route to get pregnant and had two daughters at ages 36 and 41.

In "How to Get Pregnant Naturally" (published by Balboa Press) McKay shares her journey from the pain of infertility to the joy of getting pregnant using natural approaches to help the mind, body and spirit that can be used by women who want to get pregnant without IVF or drugs. It covers a wide variety of topics including Chinese medicine, acupuncture, herbs, reiki, body and brain, relaxation techniques, nutrition, Qi Gong and other general modalities.

"Infertility is a huge problem today. Even today, 11 percent of women are infertile. That equates to 6.7 million women. Many men are also infertile. All my methods can help both men and women," McKay says. "If you try one of the methods in this book and it doesn't work for you, don't give up! Try another one. Every woman's body is different, and depending on your issues, you might need to try different methods. What worked for me the first time didn't work the second time. It is easy to get discouraged, but ask for guidance from the higher power, and you will get it."

"How to Get Pregnant Naturally" aims to remind women that there are a wide variety of alternative ways of getting pregnant rather than IVF, that the inability to get pregnant is not just a physical problem because emotional and spiritual needs also play an important role in getting pregnant so you have to first be nourished in mind, body and spirit to get pregnant. "Children are truly gifts from God! They are definitely worth the wait. So, open your mind and heart to new possibilities and learn everything you can about natural ways to get pregnant," McKay concludes. For more details about the book, please visit https://www.amazon.com/How-Pregnant-Naturally-Judy-McKay/dp/1982246812.

"How to Get Pregnant Naturally"

By Judy McKay

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 118 pages | ISBN 9781982246839

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 118 pages | ISBN 9781982246815

E-Book | 118 pages | ISBN 9781982246822

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Judy McKay is retired from the federal government. She has two degrees in accounting and management. She and her husband recently opened a Mexican restaurant in Falls Church, Virginia. She lives in northern Virginia with her husband and two daughters.

