Achieve pain-free movement without medication and surgery in 'Healing Power of You'

WASILLA, Alaska, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Designed to help resolve pain safely and naturally, Dr. Keith Poorbaugh's new book titled "Healing Power of You: A Guide to Wellness and Healing" (published by Archway Publishing) offers a solution-based approach to pain relief that encourages healing through skilled movement and lifestyle changes to reclaim wellness.

The book explains how the typical approach attempts to fix pain with imaging, drugs and surgery. However, the author argues that none of these procedures are able to address the real cause of musculoskeletal pain. Poorbaugh explains how the musculoskeletal system is designed to heal despite the presence of structural faults or problems commonly seen on imaging. He outlines the risk of masking pain with drugs and the danger of choosing surgery to correct function. "Healing Power of You" aims to empower readers to restore healing power throughout the entire musculoskeletal system and reclaim wellness with skilled movement and simple lifestyle changes. Poorbaugh includes client stories to illustrate the value of struggling with pain to heal rather than accepting the medical fix.

"I explain how we have been mislead to expect that pain can be fixed along with offering a natural and healthy course to resolve pain without drugs and surgery," Poorbaugh adds that his book "offers a realistic approach to healing pain and exposes the truth and dangers with attempting to fix painful problems rather than making changes to heal."

"Healing Power of You" is available for purchase on Archway Publishing's website at: https://www.archwaypublishing.com/Bookstore/BookDetail.aspx?BookId=SKU-001234266

"Healing Power of You"

By Dr. Keith Poorbaugh

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 140 pages | ISBN 9781480890091

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 140 pages | ISBN 9781480890114

E-Book | 140 pages | ISBN 9781480890107

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Dr. Keith Poorbaugh is a clinical expert, educator and author. His professional credentials include physical therapist licensed in Alaska, holding a clinical science doctorate, fellow of American Academy of Manual Physical Therapists, board certified orthopedic clinical specialist, certified strength and conditioning specialist and myofascial trigger point therapist. His professional career spans over two decades. His passion is rooted in healing pain naturally with a deep understanding of the movement system and pain related conditions. He has been a course developer and instructor of manual therapy and motor control to teach health care providers evidence-based approaches to examine and treat pain-related conditions. Poorbaugh is the owner of Northern Edge Physical Therapy, located in Wasilla, Alaska. More information can be found at: https://newak.com.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit www.archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.

Attachment

Marketing Services Archway Publishing 844-669-3957 pressreleases@archwaypublishing.com