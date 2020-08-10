Sprout Social Announces Launch of Follow-on Public Offering

CHICAGO, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprout Social, Inc. ("Sprout Social" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SPT), an industry-leading provider of cloud-based social media management software, today announced that it has commenced a follow-on public offering of its Class A common stock pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Company proposes to sell up to 1.5 million shares of its Class A common stock in the offering, and selling stockholders are proposing to sell up to 4.5 million shares of the Company's Class A common stock in the offering. In addition, the Company and the selling stockholders expect to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 900,000 shares of Class A common stock. The Company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by the selling stockholders.



Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Barclays are serving as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. KeyBanc Capital Markets and William Blair are also acting as book-running managers. Baird, Canaccord Genuity, Needham & Company and Stifel are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, or by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (888) 603-5847 or by email at Barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. A copy of the preliminary prospectus can be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social offers deep social media listening and analytics, social management, customer care, and advocacy solutions to more than 24,000 brands and agencies worldwide. Sprout's suite of solutions supports every aspect of a cohesive social program and enables organizations of all sizes to extend their reach, amplify their brand and create the kind of real connection with their consumers that drives their businesses forward. Headquartered in Chicago, Sprout operates across major social media networks, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, LinkedIn and Google.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "outlook," "may," "might," "plan," "project," "will," "would," "should," "could," "can," "predict," "potential," "strategy, "target," "explore," "continue," or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the terms of the proposed public offering and the completion, timing and size of the proposed public offering. The Company's expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize and could change, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included under the caption "Risk Factors" in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the SEC on February 28, 2020, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 filed with the SEC on May 7, 2020, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 filed with the SEC on August 6, 2020, as well as any other future quarterly and current reports that we file with the SEC. Moreover, you should interpret many of the risks identified in those reports as being heightened as a result of the ongoing and numerous adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to Sprout Social at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. Sprout Social assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, except as required by law.

Contact

Media:

Kristin Johnson

Email: kristin@sproutsocial.com

Phone: (312) 281-2073

Investors:

Jason Rechel

Email: jason.rechel@sproutsocial.com

Phone: (773) 570-4892