Merus to Present at the 2020 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference

August 07, 2020 8:30am   Comments
UTRECHT, The Netherlands, and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS), a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative, full-length multispecific antibodies (Biclonics® and Triclonics™), today announced that Bill Lundberg, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview at the 2020 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 10:20 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors page of the Company's website, http://www.merus.nl. An archived presentation will be available on the Merus website for a limited time.

About Merus
Merus is a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative full-length human bispecific and trispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Multiclonics®. Multiclonics® are manufactured using industry standard processes and have been observed in preclinical and clinical studies to have several of the same features of conventional human monoclonal antibodies, such as long half-life and low immunogenicity. For additional information, please visit Merus' website, www.merus.nl and https://twitter.com/MerusNV.

Merus Investor and Media Inquiries:
Jillian Connell
Merus N.V.
Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
617-955-4716
j.connell@merus.nl

