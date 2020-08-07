Zomedica Adds Two New Directors To Board Annual Meeting Materials Availability

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. ("Zomedica") (NYSE:ZOM), a veterinary health company, announced that Robert Cohen, Interim Chief Executive Officer, has been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors. Also appointed to the Board of Directors is Christopher Wolfenberg of the law firm Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP.

Mr. Cohen joined Zomedica in June of 2020 following successfully serving as President and Chief Executive Officer at a series of early stage medical device and biotechnology companies. Prior to his 20 years in the CEO position, he was a member of senior management at large multinationals including St. Jude Medical, Inc., Sulzermedica, and Pfizer Inc.

Mr. Wolfenberg is a leading business lawyer in Calgary, Canada focused on public and private securities transactions in the technology, energy and mining industries. Named by Acritas as a "Star Lawyer," he acts as a Director and Officer of a number of public, private, and not-for-profit entities.

"Since Rob joined the Company, the Board has been pleased with how quickly he has had a positive impact on our efforts and immersed himself in all of the critical tasks that will lead to our commercial success," said Jeff Rowe, Chairman of the Board of Zomedica. "I am pleased to welcome both him and Chris to the Board of Directors, and look forward to working together to bring Zomedica's TRUFORMA™ technology platform to market."

Annual and Special Meeting

The Corporation's Annual and Special Virtual-Only Meeting (the "Meeting") is to be held at 8:30 a.m. (Toronto Time) on Friday, September 25, 2020. Due to concerns regarding the coronavirus outbreak and to assist in protecting the health and well-being of our shareholders and employees, the Corporation is holding the meeting as a virtual-only meeting, which will be conducted via live audio online webcast, where registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders, regardless of geographic location, will have an opportunity to participate at the meeting. The Corporation's meeting materials are being sent to shareholders using notice-and-access provisions in applicable securities legislation. It is anticipated that meeting materials will be available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov on or about August 14, 2020

Amendments to Amended and Restated By-law No. 1

There are a number of items of "special business" to be considered at the Meeting. Among these items, shareholders will be asked to ratify and confirm amendments to Zomedica's Amended and Restated By-law No. 1, which were effected pursuant to the adoption by the Board on August 6, 2020 of "Amended and Restated By-law No. 1 (2nd Version)" (the "By-law Amendments").

The By-law Amendments are currently effective, and the Board is required to submit the By-law Amendments to shareholders for consideration at the Meeting. The By-law Amendments will cease to be effective if they are not ratified and confirmed by the shareholders at the Meeting. The By-law Amendments update and modernize the Corporations by-laws, and amendments include the following provisions:

To allow the Corporation to hold shareholder meetings by electronic means, to allow shareholders to participate in a meeting by electronic means, and to allow shareholders to vote at a meeting using electronic means, if the Corporation makes available a communications facility for that purpose; and,





To change the quorum at a meeting of shareholders to be two persons present and holding or representing by proxy not less than 25% of the outstanding common shares entitled to be voted at the meeting.

The By-law Amendments currently are being filed on the Corporation's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. The By-law Amendments are discussed in the Corporation's Management Proxy Circular and Proxy Statement prepared in connection with the Meeting, which will be available shortly.

About Zomedica

Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Zomedica (NYSE:ZOM) is a veterinary health company creating products for companion animals (canine, feline and equine) by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. Zomedica's product portfolio will include innovative diagnostics and therapeutics that emphasize patient health and practice health. With a team that includes clinical veterinary professionals, it is Zomedica's mission to provide veterinarians the opportunity to lower costs, increase productivity, and grow revenue while better serving the animals in their care. For more information, visit www.ZOMEDICA.com.

Reader Advisory

