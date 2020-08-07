IIJ Announces its First Three Months Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021

TOKYO, Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internet Initiative Japan Inc. ("IIJ", TSE1: 3774) today announced its consolidated financial results for the first three months for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 ("1Q20", from April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020) under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).1



Highlights of Financial Results for 1Q20 Total revenues JPY50.4 billion up 1.1 % YoY2 Gross profit JPY8.1 billion up 9.9 % YoY Operating profit JPY2.0 billion up 48.2 % YoY Net profit3 JPY1.1 billion up 43.8 % YoY

Overview of 1Q20 Financial Results and Business Outlook

"We started FY2020 with well-accomplished first quarter: accumulation of enterprise network services as well as profit improvement significantly exceeded our expectation. Amid the abnormal circumstance caused by the COVID-19, we were able to continuously and structurally improve operating profit by following FY2019 trend of solid accumulation of enterprise network services, which are all monthly recurring revenues. The COVID-19 has absolutely stimulated slow-moving Japanese enterprises to increase their dependency on network services and other IT means and we firmly believe this trend should last for middle-to-long term. For IIJ, this mainstream adoption of network and IT by Japanese enterprises is very positive as such shift should translate into network services' continuous revenue growth for our business as well as profit growth contribution. Regarding Systems Integration (SI), 1Q system construction revenue and gross profit were mostly in line with our expectation, based on 4Q19-end order backlog. Although favorable demand remained, 1Q20 order-received was relatively small compared to normal years due to slowdown of Japanese enterprises' business activity, which we expect to gradually recover. As for ATM operation business, most hard-hit business of ours by the pandemic and we expect its revenue and profit to decrease year over year, delivered better than expected results," said Eijiro Katsu, COO and President of IIJ.



"As for other noticeable business developments, we are the provider of Smart Factory for Toyota Motor's subsidiary.4 We are excited about executing this kind of full-scale and advanced IoT adoption as such projects contribute to accelerate many of our existing revenue categories such as mobile, security, cloud and SI. We continuously aim to acquire flagship IoT projects by leveraging our competitive advantage of having both various network services and SI expertise. DeCurret, our affiliated company engaged in fintech, has been co-working with its enterprise shareholders on settlement-related PoC experiments such as issuing digital currencies,5 P2P electricity trading6 and executing smart contracts.7 They have also been playing an active role in discussing about the future of digital currency settlement in Japan with mega banks and other major players,8" continued Katsu.



"What we saw in 1Q about Japanese enterprises requiring network services and other IT means might be a small change, yet this could eventually become a profound catalyst in pushing them to rely much more on them to bring greater business productivity and continuity. IIJ shall continue to operate exceptionally reliable network and system infrastructures as well as develop highly valuable network services toward our current client base, mostly comprised by medium-to-large Japanese enterprises. IIJ shall strive to expand its corporate value by sustaining Japanese enterprises' network systems that are surely becoming critical social infrastructure," concluded Koichi Suzuki, Founder, CEO, and Chairman of IIJ.





1Q20 Financial Results Summary

We have omitted segment analysis because most of our revenues are dominated by network services and systems integration (SI) business.

Operating Results Summary

1Q19 1Q20 YoY Change JPY millions JPY millions % Total revenues 49,829 50,379 1.1 Network services 30,680 30,934 0.8 Systems integration (SI) 18,109 18,875 4.2 ATM operation business 1,040 570 (45.2 ) Total costs (42,447 ) (42,266 ) (0.4 ) Network services (25,661 ) (24,944 ) (2.8 ) Systems integration (SI) (16,219 ) (16,884 ) 4.1 ATM operation business (567 ) (438 ) (22.7 ) Total gross profit 7,382 8,113 9.9 Network services 5,019 5,990 19.4 Systems integration (SI) 1,890 1,991 5.4 ATM operation business 473 132 (72.2 ) SG&A, R&D, and other operating income (expenses) (6,001 ) (6,066 ) 1.1 Operating profit 1,381 2,047 48.2 Profit before tax 1,369 1,694 23.8 Profit for the year attributable to owners of the parent 777 1,116 43.8

(Note)

Systems integration includes equipment sales.

Segment Results Summary

1Q19 1Q20 JPY millions JPY millions Total revenues 49,829 50,379 Network services and SI business 48,862 49,858 ATM operation business 1,040 570 Elimination (73 ) (49 ) Operating profit 1,381 2,047 Network service and SI business 999 1,991 ATM operation business 419 89 Elimination (37 ) (33 )



1Q20 Revenues and Income



Revenues

Total revenues were JPY50,379 million, up 1.1% YoY (JPY49,829 million for 1Q19).

Network services revenue was JPY30,934 million, up 0.8% YoY (JPY30,680 million for 1Q19).

Revenues for Internet connectivity services for enterprise were JPY9,809 million, up 9.9% YoY from JPY8,926 million for 1Q19, mainly due to an increase in IP services revenues and mobile-related services revenues along with an increase of telecommunication demands.

Revenues for Internet connectivity services for consumers were JPY6,454 million, down 0.7% YoY from JPY6,500 million for 1Q19, mainly due to a decrease in "IIJmio Mobile Service," consumer mobile services revenues along with sluggish sales of retailers under the COVID-19 pandemic.

Revenues for WAN services were JPY6,175 million, down 16.8% YoY from JPY7,424 million for 1Q19. The decrease was mainly because of the year over year impact by large enterprises clients' migration to mobile which mostly ended in 3Q19.

Revenues for Outsourcing services were JPY8,496 million, up 8.5% YoY from JPY7,830 million for 1Q19, mainly due to an increase in security-related services revenues.

Network Services Revenues Breakdown

1Q19 1Q20 YoY Change JPY millions JPY millions % Total network services 30,680 30,934 0.8 Internet connectivity services (enterprise) 8,926 9,809 9.9 IP services (including data center connectivity services) 2,634 2,881 9.4 IIJ Mobile services 5,484 6,047 10.2 IIJ Mobile MVNO Platform Service (MVNE) 4,069 4,374 7.5 Others 1,415 1,673 18.2 Others 808 881 9.1 Internet connectivity services (consumer) 6,500 6,454 (0.7 ) IIJmio Mobile Service 5,855 5,796 (1.0 ) Others 645 658 2.0 WAN services 7,424 6,175 (16.8 ) Outsourcing services 7,830 8,496 8.5

Number of Contracts and Subscription for Connectivity Services

As of June 30, 2019 As of June 30, 2020 YoY Change Internet connectivity services (enterprise) 1,792,638 2,135,482 342,844 IP service (greater than or equal to 1Gbps) 736 778 42 IP service (less than 1Gbps) 1,251 1,246 (5 ) IIJ Mobile Services 1,709,359 2,046,836 337,477 IIJ Mobile MVNO Platform Service (MVNE) 1,072,190 1,124,017 51,827 Others 637,169 922,819 285,650 Others 81,292 86,622 5,330 Internet connectivity services (consumer) 1,407,024 1,402,062 (4,962 ) IIJmio Mobile Service 1,073,763 1,063,165 (10,598 ) Others 333,261 338,897 5,636 Total contracted bandwidth (Gbps) 4,272.0 5,288.7 1,016.7

(Notes)

Numbers in the table above show number of contracts except for "IIJ Mobile Services (enterprise)" and "IIJmio Mobile Service" which show number of subscriptions. The numbers of IP service contracts include the numbers of IIJ data center connectivity service contracts. Total contracted bandwidth is calculated by multiplying number of contracts under "Internet connectivity services (enterprise)" except for "IIJ Mobile Services" and the contracted bandwidths of the services respectively.

SI revenues , including equipment sales, were JPY18,875 million, up 4.2% YoY (JPY18,109 million for 1Q19).

Systems construction and equipment sales, a one-time revenue, was JPY6,550 million, down 9.6% YoY (JPY7,249 million for 1Q19), mainly due to stagnation of sales activities during April and May caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Systems operation and maintenance revenue, a recurring revenue, was JPY12,325 million, up 13.5% YoY (JPY10,860 million for 1Q19), mainly due to an increase in private cloud services' revenues.

Orders received for SI, including equipment sales, totaled JPY20,643 million, down 7.1% YoY (JPY22,217 million for 1Q19); orders received for systems construction and equipment sales were JPY6,693 million, down 17.6% YoY (JPY8,118 million for 1Q19), and orders received for systems operation and maintenance were JPY13,949 million, down 1.1% YoY (JPY14,099 million for 1Q19). The decreases were mainly due to stagnation of sales activities as seen in revenue results.

Order backlog for SI, equipment sales, as of June 30, 2020 amounted to JPY57,631 million, up 4.4% YoY (JPY55,222 million as of June 30, 2019); order backlog for systems construction and equipment sales was JPY7,650 million, down 12.2% YoY (JPY8,709 million as of June 30, 2019) and order backlog for systems operation and maintenance was JPY49,981 million, up 7.5% YoY (JPY46,514 million as of June 30, 2019).

ATM operation business revenues were JPY570 million, down 45.2% YoY (JPY1,040 million for 1Q19), mainly due to temporary closure of stores to which we had placed ATMs caused by the COVID-19 pandemic during April and May, yet we saw some signs of recovery in June.

Cost of sales

Total c ost of sales was JPY42,266 million, down 0.4% YoY (JPY42,447 million for 1Q19).

Cost of network services revenue was JPY24,944 million, down 2.8% YoY (JPY25,661 million for 1Q19). There was a decrease in circuit-related costs along with WAN services revenue decrease. Gross profit was JPY5,990 million, up 19.4% YoY (JPY5,019 million for 1Q19), and gross profit ratio was 19.4% (16.4% for 1Q19).

Cost of SI revenues, including equipment sales was JPY16,884 million, up 4.1% YoY (JPY16,219 million for 1Q19). There was an increase in license fees along with an increase in cloud-related revenues. Gross profit was JPY1,991 million, up 5.4% YoY (JPY1,890 million for 1Q19) and gross profit ratio was 10.5% (10.4% for 1Q19).

Cost of ATM o peration b usiness revenues was JPY438 million, down 22.7% YoY (JPY567 million for 1Q19). Gross profit was JPY132 million (JPY473 million for 1Q19) and gross profit ratio was 23.1% (45.5% for 1Q19).

Selling, general and administrative expenses and other operating income and expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses , which include research and development expenses, totaled JPY6,049 million, up 0.1% YoY (JPY6,042 million for 1Q19). There were an increase in personnel-related expenses and decreases in sales commission expenses, traveling expenses and advertising expenses.

Other operating income was JPY48 million (JPY113 million for 1Q19).

Other operating expenses was JPY65 million (JPY72 million for 1Q19), mainly due to disposal loss on fixed assets.

Operating profit

Operating profit was JPY2,047 million (JPY1,381 million for 1Q19), up 48.2% YoY.

Finance income and expenses, and share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using equity method

Finance income was JPY80 million, compared to JPY90 million for 1Q19. It included dividend income of JPY56 million (JPY61 million for 1Q19).

Finance expense was JPY154 million, compared to JPY215 million for 1Q19. It included interest expenses of JPY151 million (JPY126 million for 1Q19).

Share of loss of investments accounted for using equity method was JPY279 million (compared to profit of JPY112 million for 1Q19), mainly due to our share of loss of in DeCurret of JPY306 million.

Profit before tax

Profit before tax was JPY1,694 million (JPY1,369 million for 1Q19), up 23.8% YoY.

Profit for the period

Income tax expense was JPY572 million (JPY543 million for 1Q19). As a result, profit for the period was JPY1,122 million (JPY826 million for 1Q19), up 35.9% YoY.

P rofit for the period attributable to non-controlling interests was JPY6 million (JPY49 million for 1Q19) mainly related to net income of Trust Networks Inc.

Profit for the period attributable to owners of parent was JPY1,116 million (JPY777 million for 1Q19), up 43.8% YoY.



Financial Position as of June 30, 2020



As of June 30, 2020, the balance of total assets was JPY205,349 million, decreased by JPY1,175 million from the balance as of March 31, 2020 of JPY206,524 million.

As of June 30, 2020, the balance of current assets was JPY85,167 million, decreased by JPY1,423 million from the balance as of March 31, 2020 of JPY86,590 million. The major breakdown of fluctuation and balance of current assets was: an increase in cash and cash equivalents by JPY221 million to JPY38,893 million, a decrease in trade receivables by JPY4,086 million to JPY28,499 million and an increase in prepaid expenses by JPY3,017 million to JPY12,714 million.

As of June 30, 2020, the balance of non-current assets was JPY120,182 million, increased by JPY248 million from the balance as of March 31, 2020 of JPY119,934 million. Right-of-use assets decreased by JPY1,954 million to JPY48,607 million, mainly due to depreciation. The balance of investments accounted for using the equity method was JPY7,179 million, increased by JPY2,352 million, mainly due to an additional investment in DeCurret. The amount of other investments was JPY10,611 million, increased by JPY1,424 million mainly due to fluctuation of fair value of our holding marketable equity securities.

As of June 30, 2020, the balance of current liabilities was JPY66,995 million, increased by JPY1,309 million from the balance as of March 31, 2020 of JPY65,687 million. Trade and other payables decreased by JPY2,226 million to JPY16,061 million. Borrowings increased by JPY3,170 million to JPY18,750 million. The major breakdown of increase in the borrowings was: a decrease by JPY915 million due to payment of long-term borrowings, and an increase by JPY4,085 million due to a transfer from non-current liabilities. Income taxes payable decreased by JPY1,482 million to JPY801 million. Contract liabilities increased by JPY2,385 million to JPY8,283 million, mainly due to prepayment received in operating transactions.

As of June 30, 2020, the balance of non-current liabilities was JPY56,685 million, decreased by JPY4,095 million from the balance as of March 31, 2020 of JPY60,780 million. Long-term borrowings decreased by JPY4,085 million to JPY8,085 million due to a transfer to current portion. Other financial liabilities decreased by JPY1,313 million to JPY34,993 million, mainly due to lease payments

As of June 30, 2020, the balance of total equity attributable to owners of the parent was JPY80,737 million, increased by JPY1,661 million from the balance as of March 31, 2020 of JPY79,076 million. Ratio of owners' equity to total assets was 39.3% as of June 30, 2020.





1Q20 Cash Flows



Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2020 were JPY38,893 million (JPY32,893 million as of June 30, 2019).

Net cash provided by operating activities for 1Q20 was JPY11,635 million (net cash provided by operating activities of JPY5,250 million for 1Q19). There was profit before tax of JPY1,694 million, depreciation and amortization of JPY7,095 million, including JPY3,009 million of depreciation of right-of-use operating lease assets under IFRS 16, and income taxes paid of JPY2,177 million. Regarding changes in operating assets and liabilities, there was net cash in of JPY4,576 million compared to net cash out of JPY2,057 million for 1Q19. As a result of an increase in proceeds from revenues, cash in related to decrease in trade receivable and increase in contract liabilities, which included prepayment of revenue, increased in comparison with 1Q19. As for trade and other payables, which was temporarily increased at the beginning of 1Q19, the cash out for 1Q20 decreased compared to 1Q19.

Net cash used in investing activities for 1Q20 was JPY4,592 million (net cash used in investing activities of JPY2,141 million for 1Q19), mainly due to payments for purchase of tangible assets of JPY1,407 million (JPY2,947 million for 1Q19), payments for purchase of intangible assets, such as software, of JPY1,805 million (JPY1,650 million for 1Q19), proceeds from sales of tangible assets, which include sale and leaseback, of JPY1,017 million (JPY348 million for 1Q19) and an investment in an equity method investee of JPY2,754 million.

Net cash used in financing activities for 1Q20 was JPY6,802 million (net cash used in financing activities of JPY2,097 million for 1Q19), mainly due to repayments of long-term borrowings of JPY915 million, payments of other financial liabilities of JPY5,223 million, including JPY2,980 million of payment of operating lease under IFRS 16, and dividends paid of JPY609 million.



Considered Factors for FY2020 Financial Targets



Due to seasonal factors, our financial results tend to be small in first quarter and large in fourth quarter every fiscal year. While 1Q20 financial results, profit in particular, exceeded our plan, because it continues to be difficult to meticulously estimate how much the COVID-19 impacts our earnings, as of today, our financial targets for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 (FY2020) announced on May 14, 2020 remain unchanged.

Presentation

Presentation materials will be posted on our web site (https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/ir/) on August 7, 2020.



Presentation materials are also available in these file archives: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/07746825-27a9-4912-831f-25599747e4c5.

About Internet Initiative Japan Inc.

Founded in 1992, IIJ is one of Japan's leading Internet-access and comprehensive network solutions providers. IIJ and its group companies provide total network solutions that mainly cater to high-end corporate customers. IIJ's services include high-quality Internet connectivity services, mobile services, security services, cloud computing services, and systems integration. Moreover, IIJ operates one of the largest Internet backbone networks in Japan that is connected to the United States, the United Kingdom and Asia. IIJ listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2006.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited) March 31, 2020 June 30, 2020 Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents 38,671,734 38,892,573 Trade receivables 32,585,326 28,498,975 Inventories 2,476,477 2,131,647 Prepaid expenses 9,696,856 12,714,203 Contract assets 438,675 753,257 Other financial assets 2,629,332 1,952,189 Other current assets 92,027 224,271 Total Current Assets 86,590,427 85,167,115 Non-current Assets Tangible assets 17,399,863 16,638,613 Right-of-use Assets 50,560,361 48,606,798 Goodwill 6,082,472 6,082,472 Intangible assets 18,280,247 18,046,983 Investments accounted for using the equity method 4,827,287 7,179,466 Prepaid expenses 7,777,997 7,886,858 Contract assets 60,362 50,826 Other investments 9,186,646 10,610,953 Deferred tax assets 742,857 273,211 Other financial assets 4,645,959 4,421,100 Other non-current assets 369,782 384,485 Total non-current assets 119,933,833 120,181,765 Total assets 206,524,260 205,348,880





Liabilities and Equity Liabilities Current liabilities Trade and other payables 18,287,546 16,061,078 Borrowings 15,580,000 18,750,000 Income taxes payable 2,283,707 801,375 Contract liabilities 5,897,674 8,283,167 Deferred income 88,901 87,851 Other financial liabilities 17,845,194 17,751,236 Other current liabilities 5,703,623 5,260,603 Total current liabilities 65,686,645 66,995,310 Non-current liabilities Borrowings 12,170,000 8,085,000 Retirement benefit liabilities 3,984,880 4,058,968 Provisions 753,518 754,239 Contract liabilities 5,991,807 7,238,689 Deferred income 479,097 459,396 Deferred tax liabilities 136,536 150,249 Other financial liabilities 36,305,781 34,992,524 Other non-current liabilities 958,879 946,246 Total non-current liabilities 60,780,498 56,685,311 Total liabilities 126,467,143 123,680,621 Equity Share capital 25,530,621 25,530,621 Share premium 36,271,395 36,285,845 Retained earnings 16,500,993 17,260,526 Other components of equity 2,669,501 3,556,766 Treasury shares (1,896,921) (1,896,921) Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 79,075,589 80,736,837 Non-controlling interests 981,528 931,422 Total equity 80,057,117 81,668,259 Total liabilities and equity 206,524,260 205,348,880





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Revenues Network services 30,679,585 30,933,934 System integration 18,109,204 18,874,960 ATM operation business 1,040,055 569,611 Total revenues 49,828,844 50,378,505 Cost of sales Cost of network services (25,660,982) (24,943,344) Cost of systems integration (16,219,380) (16,883,807) Cost of ATM operation business (566,918) (438,297) Total cost of sales (42,447,280) (42,265,448) Gross Profit 7,381,564 8,113,057 Selling, general and administrative expense (6,041,692) (6,048,848) Other operating income 112,659 48,167 Other operating expenses (71,572) (65,147) Operating Profit 1,380,959 2,047,229 Finance income 90,126 79,776 Finance expenses (214,613) (153,867) Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for

using equity method 112,207 (278,907) Profit (loss) before tax 1,368,679 1,694,231 Income tax expense (542,925) (572,192) Profit (loss) for the period 825,754 1,122,039 Profit (loss) for the period attributable to: Owners of the parent 776,513 1,116,313 Non-controlling interests 49,241 5,726 Total 825,754 1,122,039 Earnings per share Basic earnings per share (yen) 17.23 24.76 Diluted earnings per share (yen) 17.15 24.64

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Profit (loss) 825,754 1,122,039 Other comprehensive income, net of tax Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Net change in fair value of equity instruments designated

as measured at fair value through other

comprehensive income 652,157 1,195,836 Total items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss 652,157 1,195,836 Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations (97,542) (25,465) Financial assets measured at fair value through

other comprehensive income 685 137 Share of other comprehensive income of investments

accounted for using equity method 3,962 (31,394) Total of items that may be reclassified to profit or loss (92,895) (56,722) Total other comprehensive income, net of tax 559,262 1,139,114 Other comprehensive income 1,385,016 2,261,153 Other comprehensive income attributable to: Owners of the parent 1,335,775 2,255,427 Non-controlling interest 49,241 5,726 Other comprehensive income 1,385,016 2,261,153





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Unaudited) Three months ended June 30, 2019 Owners of the parent's shareholders' equity Non-controlling interests Total

equity Share capital Share premium Retained earnings Other components of equity Treasury shares Total Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Balance, March 31, 2019 25,518,712 36,225,775 12,335,035 4,088,704 (1,896,788) 76,271,438 848,172 77,119,610 Cumulative impact of adopting IFRS 16 - - (33,728) - - (33,728) - (33,728) Comprehensive income Profit (loss) - - 776,513 - - 776,513 49,241 825,754 Other comprehensive income - - - 559,262 - 559,262 - 559,262 Total comprehensive income - - 776,513 559,262 - 1,335,775 49,241 1,385,016 Transactions with owners Dividends paid - - (608,452) - - (608,452) (53,405) (661,857) Stock-based compensation - 14,165 - - - 14,165 - 14,165 Transfer from other components of

equity to retained earnings - - 1,605,421 (1,605,421) - - - - Total transactions with owners - 14,165 996,969 (1,605,421) - (594,287) (53,405) (647,692) Balance, June 30, 2019 25,518,712 36,239,940 14,074,789 3,042,545 (1,896,788) 76,979,198 844,008 77,823,206 Three months ended June 30, 2020 Owners of the parent's shareholders' equity Non-controlling interests Total

equity Share capital Share premium Retained earnings Other components of equity Treasury shares Total Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Balance, March 31, 2020 25,530,621 36,271,395 16,500,993 2,669,501 (1,896,921) 79,075,589 981,528 80,057,117 Comprehensive income Profit (loss) - - 1,116,313 - - 1,116,313 5,726 1,122,039 Other comprehensive income - - - 1,139,114 - 1,139,114 - 1,139,114 Total comprehensive income - - 1,116,313 1,139,114 - 2,255,427 5,726 2,261,153 Transactions with owners Dividends paid - - (608,629) - - (608,629) (55,832) (664,461) Stock-based compensation - 14,450 - - - 14,450 - 14,450 Transfer from other components of

equity to retained earnings - - 251,849 (251,849) - - - - Total transactions with owners - 14,450 (356,780) (251,849) - (594,179) (55,832) (650,011) Balance, June 30, 2020 25,530,621 36,285,845 17,260,526 3,556,766 (1,896,921) 80,736,837 931,422 81,668,259





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Cash flows from operating activities: Profit (loss) before tax 1,368,679 1,694,231 Adjustments Depreciation and amortization 7,163,708 7,095,188 Loss on sales of property and equipment 63,854 48,047 Shares of loss (profit) of investments

accounted for using the equity method (112,207) 278,907 Finance income (75,430) (69,788) Finance expenses 216,748 162,138 Other (43,228) 19,621 Changes in working capital Decrease (increase) in trade receivables 3,118,954 4,090,221 Decrease (increase) in inventories 1,561,660 345,075 Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses (3,680,025) (3,124,377) Decrease (increase) in contract assets (1,022,054) (305,046) Decrease (increase) in other assets (29,414) (132,247) Decrease (increase) in other financial assets (299,831) 880,031 Increase (decrease) in trade and other payables (3,293,040) (1,288,730) Increase (decrease) in contract liabilities 817,703 3,646,014 Increase (decrease) in deferred income (46,761) (20,751) Increase (decrease) in other liabilities (78,047) (455,904) Increase (decrease) in other financial liabilities 849,928 867,424 Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit liabilities 43,756 74,088 Sub total 6,524,953 13,804,142 Interest and dividends received 154,876 153,699 Interest paid (126,602) (145,288) Income taxes paid (1,303,564) (2,177,486) Cash flows from operating activities 5,249,663 11,635,067









Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of tangible assets (2,947,407) (1,407,413) Proceeds from sales of tangible assets 348,306 1,016,997 Purchases of intangible assets (1,650,369) (1,804,916) Proceeds from sales of intangible assets 6,831 - Purchase of investments accounted for using equity method (460,000) (2,754,000) Purchases of other investments (8,740) (22,500) Proceeds from sales of other investments 2,649,631 392,353 Payments for leasehold deposits and guarantee deposits (70,882) (2,410) Proceeds from collection of leasehold deposits

and guarantee deposits 5,309 3,492 Payments for refundable insurance policies (14,085) (14,085) Cash flows from investing activities (2,141,406) (4,592,482) Cash flows from financing activities Repayment of long-term borrowings (750,000) (915,000) Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings 3,000,000 - Proceeds from other financial liabilities 1,473,000 - Payments of other financial liabilities (5,158,023) (5,222,579) Dividends paid (608,452) (608,629) Other (53,405) (55,832) Cash flows from financing activities (2,096,880) (6,802,040) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (76,509) (19,706) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 934,868 220,839 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 31,957,789 38,671,734 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 32,892,657 38,892,573

















Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (UNAUDITED)

Going Concern Assumption

Nothing to be reported.

Material Changes In Shareholders' Equity

Nothing to be reported.

Segment Information

IIJ and its subsidiaries (collectively "the Company") primarily operates its network service and system integration business, which provides a comprehensive range of network solutions to meet its customers' needs by cross-selling a variety of services, including Internet connectivity services, WAN services, outsourcing services, systems integration and sales of network-related equipment, and the ATM operation business. Therefore, the Company defined two reportable segments: "Network service and systems integration business" and "ATM operation business."

Segment information for the Company is as follows:

Three months ended June 30, 2019

Reportable segments Network service and systems integration business ATM operation

business Adjustments Consolidated Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Revenue Customers 48,788,789 1,040,055 ― 49,828,844 Intersegment transactions 73,516 ― (73,516 ) ― Total revenue 48,862,305 1,040,055 (73,516 ) 49,828,844 Segment operating profit 999,397 418,723 (37,161 ) 1,380,959 Finance income 90,126 Finance expense (214,613 ) Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using the equity method 112,207 Profit before tax 1,368,679

Three months ended June 30, 2020

Reportable segments Network service and systems integration business ATM operation

business Adjustments Consolidated Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Revenue Customers 49,808,894 569,611 ― 50,378,505 Intersegment transactions 48,949 ― (48,949 ) ― Total revenue 49,857,843 569,611 (48,949 ) 50,378,505 Segment operating profit 1,990,537 88,603 (31,911 ) 2,047,229 Finance income 79,776 Finance expense (153,867 ) Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using the equity method (278,907 ) Profit before tax 1,694,231

Intersegment transactions are based on market price.

Subsequent Events (Unaudited)

Nothing to be reported.

Changes in Accounting Policies (Unaudited)

Nothing to be reported.









Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months ended June 30, 2020 [Under IFRS]



August 7, 2020



Company name: Internet Initiative Japan Inc.

Exchange listed: Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section

Stock code number: 3774

URL: https://www.iij.ad.jp/

Representative: Eijiro Katsu, President and Representative Director

Contact: Akihisa Watai, Managing Director and CFO

TEL: +81-3-5205-6500

Scheduled date for filing of quarterly report (Shihanki-houkokusho) to Japan's regulatory organization: August 14, 2020

Scheduled date for dividend payment: -

Supplemental material on annual results: Yes

Presentation on quarterly report: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months ended June 30, 2020 (April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)

(1) Consolidated Results of Operations (% shown is YoY change)

Revenues Operating profit Profit (loss) before tax Profit (loss)

for the period Profit (loss)

attributable to owners

of the parent Other comprehensive income JPY millions % JPY millions % JPY millions % JPY millions % JPY millions % JPY millions % Three Months ended June 30, 2020 50,379 1.1 2,047 48.2 1,694 23.8 1,122 35.9 1,116 43.8 2,261 63.3 Three Months ended June 30, 2019 49,829 11.1 1,381 2.2 1,369 (3.9 ) 826 (9.7 ) 777 (11.1 ) 1,385 284.8





Basic earnings per share Diluted earnings per share JPY JPY Three Months ended June 30, 2020 24.76 24.64 Three Months ended June 30, 2019 17.23 17.15

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets Total equity Total equity attributable to

owners of the parent Ratio of owners' equity

to total assets JPY millions JPY millions JPY millions % As of June 30, 2020 205,349 81,668 80,737 39.3 As of March 31, 2020 206,524 80,057 79,076 38.3





2．Dividends

Dividend per Shares 1Q-end 2Q-end 3Q-end Year-end Total JPY JPY JPY JPY JPY Fiscal Year Ended

March 31, 2020 ― 13.50 ― 13.50 27.00 Fiscal Year Ending

March 31, 2021 ― Fiscal Year Ending

March 31, 2021

(forecast) 17.00 ― 17.00 34.00

(Note) Changes from the latest forecasts disclosed: No

3．Targets of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021

(% shown is YoY change)

Revenues Operating profit Profit (loss) before tax Profit (loss) for the year attributable to owners of the parent Basic earnings per share JPY millions % JPY millions % JPY millions % JPY millions % JPY Fiscal Year Ending

March 31, 2021 210,000 2.7 8,700 5.8 8,000 11.7 5,000 24.8 110.90

1. Changes from the latest forecasts disclosed: No

2. As for the details about our financial targets for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, please refer to " Considered Factors for FY2020 Financial Targets " which is disclosed on page 8 of this earnings release.

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries: None

(2) Changes in accounting policies and estimate



Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: None Other changes in accounting policies: None Changes in accounting estimates: None

(3) Number of shares issued (common stock)



Number of shares issued (inclusive of treasury stock):

As of June 30, 2020: 46,734,600 shares

As of March 31, 2020: 46,734,600 shares



Number of treasury stock:

As of June 30, 2020: 1,650,950 shares

As of March 31, 2020: 1,650,950 shares



Number of weighted average common shares outstanding:

For the three months ended June 30, 2020: 45,083,650 shares

For the three months ended June 30, 2019: 45,070,489 shares

