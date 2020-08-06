Arco Platform Limited to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 17, 2020

SÃO PAULO, Brazil, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arco Platform Limited, or Arco (NASDAQ:ARCE), today announced that it will report second quarter 2020 financial results for the period ended June 30, 2020, following the close of the market on Monday, August 17, 2020. The Company will host a corresponding conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on that day.



Investors may listen to the conference call (ID: 2374425) by dialing (866) 679-4032 or +1 (409) 217-8315 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on August 17, 2020. An audio replay of the call will be available through August 31, 2020 by dialing (855) 859-2056 or +1 (404) 537-3406 and entering access code 2374425. A live and archived webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://arcoeducacao.gcs-web.com/ .

Arco has empowered hundreds of thousands of students to rewrite their futures through education. Our data-driven learning, interactive proprietary content, and scalable curriculum allows students to personalize their learning experience with high-quality solutions while enabling schools to provide a broader approach to education.

