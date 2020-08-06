inTEST Announces Appointment of New President and Chief Executive Officer

MT. LAUREL, N.J., Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- inTEST Corporation (NYSE:INTT) today announced the appointment of Richard N. "Nick" Grant, Jr. as its new President and Chief Executive Officer, effective August 24, 2020. Mr. Grant will succeed James Pelrin, who has resigned from inTEST after 19 years of service. Mr. Grant is also expected to become a member of inTEST's Board of Directors on the effective date of his appointment to fill the vacancy on the Board that is left by Mr. Pelrin's departure.



Mr. Grant joins inTEST from ABB where he has been SVP Americas Region of the Industrial Automation Measurement and Analytics Division. During his tenure at ABB, he modernized factories, strengthened customer relationships and reshaped his division's go-to-market strategy in North and South America, driving profitable new growth. Prior to ABB, he was Corporate VP and General Manager of AMETEK's Materials Analysis Division where he oversaw organic and inorganic growth and increased profitability for a group of Test and Measurement businesses. Prior to AMETEK, Mr. Grant had a 16-year career with Emerson Electric in various roles of increasing responsibilities. Mr. Grant holds a Bachelor of Science degree in physics from Northern Kentucky University and an executive MBA from Xavier University.

"After conducting a thorough search process, we are delighted to appoint a chief executive of Nick's caliber," said Joseph W. Dews, IV, Chairman of the Board of inTEST. "His strong customer-facing sales and marketing capabilities combined with proven experience and P&L ownership at businesses larger than inTEST made him the standout candidate. We believe he has the experience, leadership and vision to drive growth for inTEST and deliver increased value to our stakeholders."

"I'm excited to be joining inTEST," said Mr. Grant. "inTEST has a strong foundation of businesses, a high-quality customer base and a solid balance sheet to build upon. I'm confident that with the right strategies and focused execution we will be able to more fully unlock inTEST's potential. I would like to thank Joe and the entire inTEST Board for their support and confidence as we embark on the next chapter for inTEST, its customers, employees and stockholders."

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Jim Pelrin for his almost two decades of service to inTEST and his assistance in facilitating this smooth transition, and wish him well in his next endeavors," Mr. Dews concluded. As part of the transition, the Board of Directors has appointed Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer, Hugh Regan, as interim President and Chief Executive Officer until Mr. Grant assumes his role as President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Pelrin will continue to support inTEST on a consulting basis for a period of time.

About inTEST Corporation

inTEST Corporation is a global supplier of precision-engineered solutions for use in manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, semiconductor and telecommunications. Backed by decades of engineering expertise and a culture of operational excellence, we solve difficult thermal, mechanical and electronic challenges for customers worldwide while generating strong cash flow and profits. Our strategy uses these strengths to grow and increase stockholder value by maximizing our businesses and by identifying, acquiring and optimizing complementary businesses.

For more information visit www.intest.com .

