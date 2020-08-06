Ero Copper Reports Second Quarter Results

(all amounts in US dollars, unless otherwise noted)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ero Copper Corp. (the "Company") (TSX:ERO) today is pleased to announce its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. Management will host a conference call tomorrow, Friday, August 7, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss the results. Dial-in details for the call can be found near the end of this press release.

HIGHLIGHTS

Second quarter copper production of 11,178 tonnes of copper;

New record quarterly C1 cash costs* of $0.65 per pound of copper produced ($0.71 per pound in Q1 2020) contributing to record quarterly cash flow from operations of $42.5 million during the three month period ended June 30, 2020;

Significant increase in gold and silver production at the NX Gold Mine totalling 8,739 ounces of gold and 5,327 ounces of silver at record C1 cash costs* of $437 per ounce of gold produced during the period;

Generated a quarterly record $42.4 million in Adjusted EBITDA* during the three month period ended June 30, 2020;

Adjusted net income attributable to owners of the Company* of $20.3 million ($0.22 per share on a diluted basis) during the three month period ended June 30, 2020;

Strong liquidity position at June 30, 2020 of $51.6 million; and,

Reiterating full year production guidance and previously revised capital and operating cost guidance for 2020.

Commenting on the results, David Strang, President & CEO, stated, "While our primary objective shifted at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic to prioritize the health and well-being of our employees, contractors, their families and local communities, our operational performance, outstanding financial results and execution during the second quarter are testament to the hard work and efforts of our team, particularly in Brazil, during very trying times for them and their families. At our operations and at the corporate level we are committed to prudently managing the business so that we remain as well positioned as possible to withstand any unforeseen challenges that may arise as a result of COVID-19.

I am pleased to report that our operations have and continue to perform well. At MCSA in the Curaçá Valley, we saw quarter-on-quarter increases in both tonnes and grades processed as well as improved metallurgical recoveries contributing to a 5% increase in copper production when compared to the first quarter at record C1 cash costs of $0.65 cents per pound. Similarly, at our NX Gold operations we continued to see quarter-on-quarter improvement in production from the Santo Antonio Vein with a significant increase in tonnes mined and processed as well as improving metallurgical recoveries, contributing to an 11% increase in gold produced when compared to the first quarter, also at record C1 cash costs of $437 per ounce of gold. Continued operational performance and underlying currency tail-winds contributed to record cash flow from operations and Adjusted EBITDA during the period of $42.5 million and $42.4 million, respectively.

With respect to key growth projects, our team was able to complete installation of our new HIG Mill in July, only a few weeks behind schedule. We are currently moving forward with commissioning of the new mill using a combination of on-site and virtual commissioning teams due to COVID-19 travel restrictions and we expect the mill to be operational during the third quarter. Once operational, we expect to see additional improvements in copper recoveries. We also continued to advance the test program for ore-sorting implementation in the Curaçá Valley. To date, we have now tested eight different material sources at varying grade profiles. We are very pleased with the results of this program and continue to view pre-concentration as a potentially significant value-enhancing opportunity to further optimize our operations at MCSA. We expect to provide further clarity on quantifying this potential once we have finalized our review in the coming months. Finally, we completed necessary improvements to our laboratory to allow in-house analysis of platinum group metals ("PGMs"), which will significantly decrease turn-around times and allow our exploration teams to systematically analyze for PGMs throughout the Curaçá Valley for the first time.

On exploration, we are continuing to advance several in-mine growth objectives at both Pilar and Vermelhos, most recently highlighted by our second-quarter Deepening Extension zone results where we continue to intercept thick and high-grade mineralization. We are also evaluating a number of regional exploration targets within the Curaçá Valley, where we expect the majority of our drilling to be allocated during the second half of the year."

*EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income (loss), C1 cash cost of copper produced (per lb) and C1 cash costs of gold produced (per ounce) are non-IFRS measures – see the Notes section of this press release for a discussion on non-IFRS Measures

OPERATIONS & EXPLORATION HIGHLIGHTS

Mining & Milling Operations – building positive operational momentum with no disruptions to date





627,071 tonnes processed grading 1.98% copper producing 11,178 tonnes of copper in concentrate after metallurgical recoveries that averaged 90.0% at the Company's Curaçá Valley operations;



The Company's 97.6% owned NX Gold Mine processed 39,108 tonnes of ore grading 7.75 grams per tonne gold, resulting in the production of 8,739 ounces of gold and 5,327 ounces of silver as by-product after metallurgical recoveries that averaged 89.6% during the second quarter of 2020; and



Continued to have no disruption to operations, supply chains or sales channels to date as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.





– building positive operational momentum with no disruptions to date Exploration Activities – Continuing to advance priority near-mine targets while shifting to regional exploration focus during the balance of 2020





Pilar District





Exploration activity within the Pilar District, where nine drill rigs are currently operating, is focused on extending the limits of high-grade ‘Superpod' mineralization of the Deepening Extension zone. The Company has now identified a mineralized target area that extends over approximately 800 meters in strike length, over a total depth of approximately 500 meters and over an average thickness of approximately 15 to 20 meters with localized thicknesses of up to 50 meters. The zone remains open to the north and to depth. Results during the period continue to support the potential to meaningfully extend the mine life while maintaining an elevated grade profile from the Pilar Mine.



Vermelhos District





Exploration in the Vermelhos District, where eleven drill rigs are currently operating, is focused on both near-mine extensional drilling below the main Vermelhos orebodies and the extension of massive-sulphide mineralization down-plunge within the Siriema conduit.



NX Gold Mine





At the NX Gold Mine, five exploration drill rigs are primarily focused on extending mine life through resource upgrade programs within the current inferred mineral resource as well as testing down-plunge extensions of the Santo Antonio Vein.



Regional Exploration





Regional work at MCSA comprised of both exploration drilling and ground-based geophysical work is focused on four new and recently interpreted mineral systems within the portfolio of targets defined by the Company's comprehensive targeting work. Each of these new systems has an average strike length of five kilometers and contain multiple priority drill targets. While preliminary results are encouraging, additional detail on these ongoing exploration programs continues to be expected during the second half of the year.



In addition, the first regional exploration effort within the broader NX Gold Mine property commenced during the first half of 2020.





– Continuing to advance priority near-mine targets while shifting to regional exploration focus during the balance of 2020 Growth Projects Well Advanced – HIG Mill commissioning underway, ore-sorting project test-work near completion, Deepening Extension drilling ongoing, building PGM assay capability in-house





The Company's new HIG Mill installation was completed in July and commissioning is currently underway. The Company expects the HIG Mill to be fully operational during the third quarter with a resulting improvement in copper recoveries expected during the second half of 2020.



The full-scale testing of the Company's ore-sorting plant is nearing completion and has been operating according to schedule. Data analysis and review of potential economic impact from this test-program remains ongoing, and the results of the program are expected during the third quarter.



Five drill rigs continue to systematically drill the Deepening Extension zone of the Pilar Mine, and engineering studies for the inclusion of this zone into the Company's updated mine plan (expected Q4 2020) are progressing on schedule.



The Company completed the installation and integration of multi-element analysis in its on-site laboratory to analyze internally for PGMs. The unit is expected to reduce turn-around time for PGM sample results and allow for systematic testing for PGMs throughout the Curaçá Valley.





HIG Mill commissioning underway, ore-sorting project test-work near completion, Deepening Extension drilling ongoing, building PGM assay capability in-house Corporate Highlights – Continued capital management and improved liquidity position





Ended the second quarter with strong liquidity position of approximately $51.6 million in cash and cash equivalents.





– Continued capital management and improved liquidity position

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

3 months ended June 30, 2020 3 months ended March 31, 2020 6 months ended June 30, 2020 3 months ended June 30, 2019 6 months ended June 30, 2019 Operating Highlights (MCSA Operations) Ore Processed (tonnes) 627,071 607,959 1,235,030 717,479 1,247,612 Grade (% Cu) 1.98 1.95 1.97 1.62 1.86 Cu Production (tonnes) 11,178 10,657 21,835 10,473 21,118 Cu Production (000 lbs) 24,643 23,495 48,138 23,089 46,558 Cu Sold in Concentrate (tonnes) 10,586 10,432 21,018 10,931 20,964 Cu Sold in Concentrate (000 lbs) 23,339 22,999 46,338 24,100 46,218 C1 Cash Cost of copper produced (per lb)(1) $ 0.65 $ 0.71 $ 0.68 $ 1.04 $ 0.97 Gold (NX Gold Operations) Au Production (oz) 8,739 7,866 16,605 9,917 20,036 C1 Cash Cost of gold produced (per ounce)(1) $ 437 $ 594 $ 511 $ 517 $ 501 Financial Highlights ($millions, except per share amounts) Revenues $ 70.8 $ 67.7 $ 138.5 $ 76.5 $ 148.5 Gross profit $ 39.5 $ 30.7 $ 70.2 $ 32.1 $ 64.7 EBITDA(1) $ 23.4 ($ 50.6 ) ($ 27.2 ) $ 34.9 $ 72.1 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 42.4 $ 33.4 $ 75.9 $ 36.4 $ 75.7 Cash flow from operations $ 42.5 $ 37.3 $ 79.8 $ 37.3 $ 62.4 Net income (loss) $ 7.7 ($ 53.0 ) ($ 45.3 ) $ 15.3 $ 30.7 Net income (loss) attributable to owners of the Company $ 7.5 ($ 52.8 ) ($ 45.2 ) $ 15.1 $ 30.4 Net income (loss) per share attributable to owners of the Company (Basic) $ 0.09 ($ 0.62 ) ($ 0.53 ) $ 0.18 $ 0.36 Net income (loss) per share attributable to owners of the Company (Diluted) $ 0.08 ($ 0.62 ) ($ 0.53 ) $ 0.17 $ 0.34 Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to owners of the Company(1) $ 20.3 $ 20.8 $ 41.1 $ 15.3 $ 31.0 Adjusted net income (loss) per share attributable to owners of the Company(1) (Basic) $ 0.24 $ 0.24 $ 0.48 $ 0.18 $ 0.37 Adjusted net income (loss) per share attributable to owners of the Company(1) (Diluted) $ 0.22 $ 0.23 $ 0.45 $ 0.17 $ 0.34 Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 51.6 $ 44.3 $ 51.6 $ 33.5 $ 33.5 Working Capital (Deficit)(1) ($ 25.7 ) ($ 12.4 ) ($ 25.7 ) $ 5.6 $ 5.6 Net Debt(1) ($ 130.9 ) ($ 140.1 ) ($ 130.9 ) ($ 121.1 ) ($ 121.1 )

Footnotes

[1] EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to owners of the Company, Adjusted earnings (loss) per share, Net Debt, Working Capital, C1 Cash Cost of copper produced (per lb) and C1 Cash Cost of gold produced (per ounce) are non-IFRS measures – see the Notes section of this press release for a discussion on non-IFRS Measures.





ADJUSTED EBITDA & NET INCOME (LOSS) RECONCILIATION

2020– Q2 Adjusted EBITDA $ 42,448 Adjustments: Unrealized foreign exchange loss on USD denominated debt in MCSA (2,996 ) Unrealized foreign exchange loss on derivative contracts (8,485 ) Realized foreign exchange loss on derivative contracts (4,363 ) Share based compensation and other (3,201 ) EBITDA $ 23,403 Adjusted net income (loss) $ 20,253 Adjustments for non-cash items (attributable to owners of the Company): Unrealized foreign exchange loss on USD denominated debt in MCSA (2,984 ) Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign exchange derivative contracts, net of tax (7,151 ) Share based compensation (2,723 ) Unrealized gain on interest rate derivative contracts 131 Reported net income attributable to owners of the Company $ 7,526

2020 OUTLOOK

While the Company's production guidance for 2020 continues to remain unchanged, cash cost and capital expenditure guidance for 2020 was previously updated to reflect the significant change in USD:BRL foreign exchange rates and precious metal prices. Additional information is outlined below and further detailed in the Company's press releases dated January 15, 2020 and May 7, 2020.

Production Guidance

Production guidance remains unchanged. Copper production from the Curaçá Valley operations for 2020 is expected to come from ore mined from the Pilar and Vermelhos underground mines. Production from the Pilar Mine is expected to contribute a total of approximately 1.4 million tonnes grading 1.40% copper while production from the Vermelhos Mine is expected to contribute a total of approximately 750,000 tonnes grading 3.50% copper resulting in a blended mill head grade of approximately 2.15% copper.

2020[1] Curaçá Valley Operations Tonnes Processed 2,150,000 Copper Grade (% Cu) 2.15 % Copper Recovery (%) 90.0 % Cu Production Guidance (000 tonnes) 41.0 – 43.0 NX Gold Operations Tonnes Processed 150,000 Gold Grade (gpt) 9.00 Gold Recovery (%) 90.0 % Au Production Guidance (000 ounces) 38.0 – 40.0

Footnotes:

[1] Guidance is based on certain estimates and assumptions, including but not limited to, mineral reserve estimates, grade and continuity of interpreted geological formations and metallurgical performance. Please refer to the Company's SEDAR filings for complete risk factors, including the AIF (defined below).





Operating Cost Guidance

The Company's original guidance for 2020 had assumed a USD:BRL foreign exchange rate of 4.00, gold price of $1,450 per ounce and silver price of $17.00 per ounce. In recognition of the significant change in foreign exchange rates and precious metal prices during the first quarter of 2020, the Company previously updated its operating cost guidance assuming a USD:BRL foreign exchange rate of 4.90, gold price of $1,700 per ounce and silver price of $15.00 per ounce.

2020 Guidance 2020 Revised Guidance Curaçá Valley C1 Cash Cost Guidance (US$/lb)[1] $0.85 - $0.95 $0.70 - $0.85 NX Gold Mine C1 Cash Cost Guidance (US$/oz)[1] $475 - $575 $425 - $525

Footnotes:

[1] C1 Cash Costs of copper produced (per lb.) and C1 Cash Costs of gold produced (per oz.) are non-IFRS measures – see the Notes section of this press release for a discussion of non-IFRS measures.





Capital Expenditure Guidance

The Company's original capital expenditure guidance for 2020 had assumed a USD:BRL foreign exchange rate of 4.00. In recognition of the significant change in foreign exchange rates during the first quarter of 2020, the Company previously updated its capital cost guidance assuming a USD:BRL foreign exchange rate of 4.90. Capital expenditures are presented below in USD millions.





Curaçá Valley Operations 2020 Guidance



Revised 2020 Guidance Pilar Mine and Caraíba Mill Complex[1] 58.0 45.0 – 55.0 Vermelhos Mine 16.0 11.0 – 13.0 Boa Esperanҫa Project 0.2 0.2 – 0.2 Capital Expenditure Guidance 74.2 56.2 – 68.2 Curaçá Valley Exploration[2] 28.0 20.0 – 25.0 NX Gold Operations 2020 Guidance Revised 2020 Guidance Capital Expenditure Guidance 5.7 7.0 – 9.0 Exploration[2] 3.5 2.0 – 3.0 Total, NX Gold 9.2 9.0 – 12.0

Footnotes:

[1] Pilar Mine and Caraíba Mill Complex capital expenditure guidance for 2020 includes completion of the high-intensity grinding mill and operation of the ore-sorting pilot plant.

[2] Exploration capital expenditure guidance for 2020 has been forecast through September of 2020 and, as with prior guidance, is dependent, in part, on future exploration success and subject to further review and revision.





NOTES

Non-IFRS measures

Financial results of the Company are prepared in accordance with IFRS. The Company utilizes certain non-IFRS measures, including C1 cash cost of copper produced (per lb), C1 cash costs of gold produced (per ounce), EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to owners of the Company, Adjusted earnings (loss) per share, net debt and working capital, which are not measures recognized under IFRS. The Company believes that these measures, together with measures determined in accordance with IFRS, provide investors with an improved ability to evaluate the underlying performance of the Company. Non-IFRS measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore they may not be comparable to similar measures employed by other companies. The data is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

C1 cash cost of copper produced (per lb.)

C1 cash cost of copper produced (per lb) is the sum of production costs, net of capital expenditure development costs and by-product credits, divided by the copper pounds produced. C1 cash costs reported by the Company include treatment, refining charges, offsite costs, and certain tax credits relating to sales invoiced to the Company's Brazilian customer on sales. By-product credits are calculated based on actual precious metal sales (net of treatment costs) during the period divided by the total pounds of copper produced during the period. C1 cash cost of copper produced per pound is a non-IFRS measure used by the Company to manage and evaluate operating performance of the Company's operating mining unit, and is widely reported in the mining industry as benchmarks for performance, but does not have a standardized meaning and is disclosed in addition to IFRS measures.

C1 cash cost of gold produced (per ounce)

C1 cash cost of gold produced (per ounce) is the sum of production costs, net of capital expenditure development costs and silver by-product credits, divided by the gold ounces produced. By-product credits are calculated based on actual precious metal sales during the period divided by the total ounces of gold produced during the period. C1 cash cost of gold produced per pound is a non-IFRS measure used by the Company to manage and evaluate operating performance of the Company's operating mining unit and is widely reported in the mining industry as benchmarks for performance but does not have a standardized meaning and is disclosed in addition to IFRS measures.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA represents earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA includes further adjustments for non-recurring items and items not indicative to the future operating performance of the Company. The Company believes EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are appropriate supplemental measures of debt service capacity and performance of its operations. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by removing the following income statement items: - Foreign exchange loss (gain) - Share based compensation - Loss on debt settlement

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) attributable to owners of the Company and Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share attributable to owners of the Company

The Company uses the financial measure "Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to owners of the Company" and "Adjusted earnings (loss) per share attributable to owners of the Company" to supplement information in its consolidated financial statements. The Company believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, the Company and certain investors and analysts use this information to evaluate the Company's performance. The Company excludes non-cash and unusual items from net earnings to provide a measure which allows the Company and investors to evaluate the operating results of the underlying core operations. During the period, the following non-cash or unusual adjustments to calculated adjusted net income (loss): - Share based compensation - Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain) on USD denominated debt in MCSA - Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign exchange derivative contracts, net of tax - Loss on debt settlement - Unrealized loss (gain) on interest rate derivative contracts

Net Debt

Net debt is determined based on cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and loans and borrowings as reported in the Company's consolidated financial statements. The Company uses net debt as a measure of the Company's ability to pay down its debt.

Working capital

Working capital is determined based on current assets and current liabilities as reported in the Company's consolidated financial statements. The Company uses working capital as a measure of the Company's short-term financial health and operating efficiency.

This press release should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the three and six month period ended June 30, 2020 available on the Company's website www.erocopper.com and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

ABOUT ERO COPPER CORP

Ero, headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., is focused on copper production growth from the Vale do Curaçá Property, located in Bahia, Brazil. The Company's primary asset is a 99.6% interest in the Brazilian copper mining company, Mineração Caraíba S.A. ("MCSA"), 100% owner of the Vale do Curaçá Property with over 40 years of operating history in the region. The Company currently mines copper ore from the Pilar and Vermelhos underground mines. In addition to the Vale do Curaçá Property, MCSA owns 100% of the Boa Esperança development project, an IOCG-type copper project located in Pará, Brazil and the Company owns 97.6% of the NX Gold Mine, an operating gold and silver mine located in Mato Grosso, Brazil. Additional information on the Company and its operations, including technical reports on the Vale do Curaçá, Boa Esperança and NX Gold properties, can be found on the Company's website ( www.erocopper.com ) and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

The disclosure of scientific or technical information in this press release was reviewed and approved by Emerson Ricardo Re, MSc, MBA, MAusIMM (CP) (No. 305892), Registered Member (No. 0138) (Chilean Mining Commission) and Resource Manager of the Company who is a "qualified person" within the meanings of National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

ERO COPPER CORP.



Unless otherwise stated, information of a scientific or technical nature in respect of the Vale do Curaçá Property included in this press release is based upon the Vale do Curaçá technical report entitled "2019 Updated Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves Statements of Mineração Caraíba's Vale do Curaçá Mineral Assets, Curaçá Valley", dated November 25, 2019 with an effective date of September 18, 2019, prepared by Rubens Jose De Mendonça, MAusIMM, of Planminas – Projectos e Consultoria em Mineração Ltd. ("Planminas"), Porfirio Cabaleiro Rodrigues, MAIG, Leonardo de Moraes Soares, MAIG, and Bernardo Horta de Cerqueira Viana, MAIG, all of GE21 Consultoria Mineral Ltda. ("GE21"), and each a "qualified person" and "independent" of the Company within the meanings of NI 43-101. Information of a scientific or technical nature in respect of the NX Gold Mine included in this press release is based upon the NX Gold technical report entitled "Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve Estimate of the NX Gold Mine, Nova Xavantina", dated February 3, 2020 with an effective date of September 30, 2019, prepared by Porfirio Cabaleiro Rodrigues, MAIG, Leonardo de Moraes Soares, MAIG, and Paulo Roberto Bergmann, FAusIMM, each of GE21 and a "qualified person" and "independent" of the Company within the meanings of NI 43-101.



Cautionary Notes Regarding Mineral Resource and Reserve Estimates In accordance with applicable Canadian securities regulatory requirements, all mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates of the Company disclosed or incorporated by reference in this press release have been prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and are classified in accordance with the CIM Standards.



Mineral resources which are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Pursuant to the CIM Standards, mineral resources have a higher degree of uncertainty than mineral reserves as to their existence as well as their economic and legal feasibility. Inferred mineral resources, when compared with Measured or Indicated mineral resources, have the least certainty as to their existence, and it cannot be assumed that all or any part of an Inferred mineral resource will be upgraded to an Indicated or Measured mineral resource as a result of continued exploration. Pursuant to NI 43-101, Inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of any economic analysis. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of a mineral resource exists, will ever be converted into a mineral reserve, or is or will ever be economically or legally mineable or recovered.



