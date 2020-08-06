Market Overview

Tucows Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2020

Globe Newswire  
August 06, 2020 5:05pm   Comments
TORONTO, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX, TSX:TC), a provider of network access, domain names and other Internet services, today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. All figures are in U.S. dollars.

COVID-19:  Tucows shareholders and prospective investors are encouraged to read Tucows' public statement regarding COVID-19, which is available here: https://bit.ly/2LavpOc.


Summary Financial Results
(In Thousands of US Dollars, Except Per Share Data)

  3 Months ended June 30 6 Months ended June 30
2020
(Un-
audited)		 2019
(Un-
audited)		 % Change 2020
(Un-
audited)		 2019
(Un-
audited)		 % Change
Net revenue 82,122 84,117 (2.4 %) 166,107 163,070 1.9 %
Gross Profit 22,966 24,507 (6.3 %) 48,116 47,158 2.0 %
Net income1 157 2,616 (94.0 %) 2,991 5,415 (44.8 %)
Basic Net earnings per common share 0.01 0.25 (96.0 %) 0.28 0.51 (45.1 %)
Adjusted EBITDA2 12,175 11,486 6.0 % 24,856 20,917 18.8 %
Net cash provided by operating activities 8,939 6,979 28.1 % 23,012 15,970 44.1 %


1. Net income for the second quarter of 2020 included two non-cash, non-recurring charges for asset impairments totalling $2.3 million, or $0.22 per share. Excluding these two items, net income would have been $2.5 million, or $0.23 per share.
   
2. This Non-GAAP financial measure is described below and reconciled to GAAP net income in the accompanying table.
   

Summary of Revenues and Gross profit
(In Thousands of US Dollars)

  Revenue Gross Profit
  3 Months ended
June 30  		3 Months ended
June 30
  2020
(Unaudited)		 2019
(Unaudited)		 2020
(Unaudited)		 2019
(Unaudited)
Network Access Services:
Mobile Services 17,567 20,986 8,907   10,180  
Other Services 4,414 2,644 2,749   1,688  
Total Network Access Services 21,981 23,630 11,656   11,868  
Domain Services:
Wholesale        
Domain Services 46,206 46,485 9,852   8,668  
Value Added Services 5,034 4,775 4,272   4,037  
Total Wholesale 51,240 51,260 14,124   12,705  
         
Retail 8,567 8,783 4,348   4,374  
Portfolio3 334 444 204   297  
Total Domain Services 60,141 60,487 18,676   17,376  
Network Expenses:
Network, other costs - - (2,485 ) (2,385 )
Network, depreciation and amortization costs - - (3,356 ) (2,352 )
Network, impairment     (1,525 ) -  
Total Network expenses - - (7,366 ) (4,737 )
         
Total 82,122 84,117 22,966   24,507  


3. Beginning in the first quarter of 2020, portfolio revenue consisted of individual sales from Tucows' surname portfolio following the sale of the Company's remaining domain name portfolio in the fourth quarter of 2019.
   

"The second quarter was once again demonstrative of the consistency and cash generating ability of the Tucows business," said Elliot Noss, President and Chief Executive Officer, Tucows Inc. "Our Domains business had another solid quarter, as we benefited from significantly higher transaction activity as micro- and small-sized businesses and start-ups acted quickly to establish a web presence for the first time amid the pandemic, in addition to our continued success focusing on the quality of our customer base for gross margin contribution.  Although a somewhat challenging quarter for our Ting Mobile business, our recently announced transition to our new Mobile Services Enabler model, with DISH as our first customer, provides a much-improved near- and long-term outlook for this business, and strong visibility around cash flows, particularly amidst a rapidly changing industry dynamic.  Finally, Ting Internet saw another quarter of steady progress across all facets of that business, meaningfully adding passed addresses, serviceable addresses and new customers, as we achieved a record quarter for capital expenditure on our network."

Financial Results

Net revenue for the second quarter of 2020 was $82.1 million, a decrease of 2.4% from $84.1 million for the second quarter of 2019.  Gross profit for the second quarter of 2020 was $23.0 million, a decrease of 6.3% from $24.5 million for the second quarter of 2019.  The decreases in net revenue and gross margin were the result of decreases for each in the Ting Mobile business, with gross margin additionally impacted by a non-recurring asset impairment charge related to a change in strategy for the Ting Internet TV product.  Excluding the impact of the asset impairment, gross margin for the second quarter of 2020 would have increased 4.0% compared to the second quarter of 2019.

Net income for the second quarter of 2020 was $0.2 million, or $0.01 per share, compared with $2.6 million, or $0.25 per share, and included two non-cash, non-recurring charges for asset impairments totalling on an after-tax basis $2.3 million ($1.3 million related to the wind up of the Ting Mobile ROAM Mobility business and $1.0 million related to the aforementioned change in strategy for the Ting Internet TV product), or $0.22 per share. Excluding these two items, net income would have been $2.5 million, or $0.23 per share.  This compares with net income for the second quarter of 2019 of $2.6 million, or $0.25 per share.

Adjusted EBITDA1 for the second quarter of 2020 increased 6% to $12.2 million from $11.5 million for the second quarter of 2019. 

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the second quarter of 2020 was $8.9 million compared with $12.4 million at the end of the first quarter of 2020 and $12.0 million at the end of the second quarter of 2019.

Notes:

1. Adjusted EBITDA

Tucows reports all financial information required in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Along with this information, to assist financial statement users in an assessment of our historical performance, the Company typically discloses and discusses a non-GAAP financial measure, adjusted EBITDA, in press releases and on investor conference calls and related events that exclude certain non-cash and other charges as the Company believes that the non-GAAP information enhances investors' overall understanding of our financial performance.

The Company believes that the provision of this supplemental non-GAAP measure allows investors to evaluate the operational and financial performance of the Company's core business using similar evaluation measures to those used by management. The Company uses adjusted EBITDA to measure its performance and prepare its budgets. Since adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial performance measure, the Company's calculation of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies; and should not be considered in isolation, as a substitute for, or superior to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because adjusted EBITDA is calculated before recurring cash charges, including interest expense and taxes, and is not adjusted for capital expenditures or other recurring cash requirements of the business, it should not be considered as a liquidity measure. Non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect a comprehensive system of accounting and may differ from non-GAAP financial measures with the same or similar captions that are used by other companies and/or analysts and may differ from period to period. The Company endeavors to compensate for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of the items excluded in the calculation of adjusted EBITDA to net income based on U.S. GAAP, which should be considered when evaluating the Company's results. Tucows strongly encourages investors to review its financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure.

The Company's adjusted EBITDA definition excludes depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, income tax provision, interest expense (net), accretion of contingent consideration, stock-based compensation, asset impairment, gains and losses from unrealized foreign currency transactions and infrequently occurring items, including acquisition and transition costs. Gains and losses from unrealized foreign currency transactions removes the unrealized effect of the change in the mark-to-market values on outstanding unhedged foreign currency contracts, as well as the unrealized effect from the translation of monetary accounts denominated in non-U.S. dollars to U.S. dollars.

The following table reconciles net income to adjusted EBITDA (dollars in thousands):

  3 months ended
June 30		 6 months ended
June 30
  2020 (unaudited) 2019 (unaudited) 2020 (unaudited) 2019 (unaudited)
Net income for the period 157   2,616   2,991   5,415  
Depreciation of property and equipment 3,155   2,172   6,145   4,097  
Impairment of property and equipment 1,525   -   1,525   -  
Amortization of intangible assets 2,830   2,565   6,131   4,605  
Impairment of definite life intangible assets 1,431   -   1,431   -  
Interest expense, net 846   1,314   1,996   2,286  
Accretion of contingent consideration 85   -   172   -  
Provision for income taxes 449   1,819   1,550   3,076  
Stock-based compensation 847   685   1,648   1,210  
Unrealized loss (gain) on change in fair value of forward contracts (436 ) (70 ) (88 ) (188 )
Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign exchange revaluation of foreign denominated monetary assets and liabilities 441   (162 ) 399   (490 )
Acquisition and transition costs* 845   547   956   906  
         
Adjusted EBITDA 12,175   11,486   24,856   20,917  
*Acquisition and other costs represent transaction-related expenses, transitional expenses, such as duplicative post-acquisition expenses, primarily related to the Company's acquisition of Ascio in March 2019, Cedar in January 2020, the shut-down of Roam Mobility in June of 2020 and the costs associated with various DISH agreements executed in August of 2020.  Expenses include severance or transitional costs associated with department, operational or overall company restructuring efforts, including geographic alignments.
 

Conference Call

Concurrent with the dissemination of this news release, management's pre-recorded commentary discussing the quarter and outlook for the Company have been posted to the Tucows web site at http://www.tucows.com/investors/financials. In lieu of a live question and answer period, for the next six days (until Wednesday, August 12), shareholders, analysts and prospective investors can submit questions to Tucows' management at ir@tucows.com. Management will post responses to questions of general interest to the Company's web site at http://www.tucows.com/investors/financials/ on Monday, August 17 at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET. All questions will receive a response, however, questions of a more specific nature may be responded to directly.

About Tucows

Tucows is a provider of network access, mobile technology services, domain names and other Internet services. Ting Internet (https://ting.com/internet) delivers fixed fiber Internet access with outstanding customer support. Tucows' mobile services enabler (MSE) platform provides network access, provisioning and billing services for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs). OpenSRS (https://opensrs.com), Enom (https://www.enom.com) and Ascio (https://ascio.com) combined manage approximately 25 million domain names and millions of value-added services through a global reseller network of over 36,000 web hosts and ISPs. Hover (https://hover.com) makes it easy for individuals and small businesses to manage their domain names and email addresses. More information can be found on Tucows' corporate website (https://tucows.com).

   
Tucows Inc.   June 30,   December 31,  
Consolidated Balance Sheets     2020     2019  
(Dollar amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)  
           
Assets          
           
Current assets:          
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 8,859   $ 20,393  
Accounts receivable     7,506     14,564  
Inventory     965     3,457  
Prepaid expenses and deposits     16,549     13,478  
Derivative instrument asset, current portion     1,080     731  
Prepaid domain name registry and ancillary services fees, current portion     96,322     91,252  
Assets held-for-sale     9,027     -  
Income taxes recoverable     1,326     1,800  
Total current assets     141,634     145,675  
           
Derivative instrument asset, long-term portion     611     -  
Prepaid domain name registry and ancillary services fees, long-term portion     17,902     17,915  
Property and equipment     101,292     82,121  
Right of use operating lease asset     11,066     11,335  
Contract costs     344     1,400  
Deferred tax asset     340     -  
Intangible assets     52,732     57,654  
Goodwill     116,270     109,818  
Total assets   $ 442,191   $ 425,918  
           
           
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity          
           
Current liabilities:          
Accounts payable   $ 6,511   $ 6,671  
Accrued liabilities     9,915     9,373  
Customer deposits     14,468     14,074  
Derivative instrument liability     561     -  
Liabilities held-for-sale     751     -  
Operating lease liability, current portion     1,506     1,413  
Deferred revenue, current portion     129,072     123,101  
Accreditation fees payable, current portion     1,018     952  
Income taxes payable     1,291     1,324  
Total current liabilities     165,093     156,908  
           
Derivative instrument liability     158     -  
Deferred revenue, long-term portion     26,228     26,202  
Accreditation fees payable, long-term portion     204     216  
Operating lease liability, long-term portion     9,169     9,424  
Loan payable, long-term portion     113,608     113,503  
Other long-term liability     3,244     -  
Deferred tax liability     27,113     25,471  
           
Stockholders' equity:          
Preferred stock - no par value, 1,250,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding     -     -  
Common stock - no par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized; 10,570,360 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and 10,585,159 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019     18,865     16,633  
Additional paid-in capital     591     880  
Retained earnings     77,322     76,208  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)     596     473  
Total stockholders' equity     97,374     94,194  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 442,191   $ 425,918  
           



                 
Tucows Inc.   Three months ended June 30,
     Six months ended June 30,
  
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income   2020     2019     2020     2019  
(Dollar amounts in thousands of U.S. dollares)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)
                 
Net revenues $ 82,122   $ 84,117   $ 166,107   $ 163,070  
                 
Cost of revenues:                
Cost of revenues   51,790     54,873     104,978     106,805  
Network expenses (*)   2,485     2,385     4,901     4,780  
Depreciation of property and equipment   3,030     2,038     5,907     3,839  
Amortization of intangible assets   326     314     680     488  
Impairment of property and equipment   1,525     -     1,525     -  
Total cost of revenues   59,156     59,610     117,991     115,912  
                 
Gross profit   22,966     24,507     48,116     47,158  
                 
Expenses:                
Sales and marketing (*)   9,218     8,856     18,203     17,597  
Technical operations and development (*)   3,067     2,752     5,818     5,275  
General and administrative (*)   5,465     4,796     10,206     9,244  
Depreciation of property and equipment   125     134     238     258  
Amortization of intangible assets   2,504     2,251     5,451     4,117  
Impairment of definite life intangible assets   1,431     -     1,431     -  
Loss (gain) on currency forward contracts   (381 )   (31 )   60     (110 )
Total expenses   21,429     18,758     41,407     36,381  
                 
Income from operations   1,537     5,749     6,709     10,777  
                 
Other income (expenses):                
Interest expense, net   (846 )   (1,314 )   (1,996 )   (2,286 )
Other expense, net   (85 )   -     (172 )   -  
Total other income (expenses)   (931 )   (1,314 )   (2,168 )   (2,286 )
                 
Income before provision for income taxes   606     4,435     4,541     8,491  
                 
Provision for income taxes   449     1,819     1,550     3,076  
Net income for the period   157     2,616     2,991     5,415  
                 
Other comprehensive income, net of tax                
Unrealized income (loss) on hedging activities   1,114     240     (120 )   789  
Net amount reclassified to earnings   200     80     243     141  
Other comprehensive income (loss) net of tax (expense) recovery of $398 and $103 for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019 and $32 and $298 for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019   1,314     320     123     930  
                 
Comprehensive income, net of tax for the period $ 1,471   $ 2,936   $ 3,114   $ 6,345  
                 
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.01   $ 0.25   $ 0.28   $ 0.51  
                 
Shares used in computing basic earnings per common share   10,567,382     10,657,124     10,589,806     10,646,045  
                 
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.01   $ 0.24   $ 0.28   $ 0.50  
                 
Shares used in computing diluted earnings per common share   10,653,527     10,840,005     10,684,304     10,837,456  
                 
                 
                 
(*) Stock-based compensation has been included in expenses as follows:                
Network expenses $ 109   $ 72   $ 196   $ 129  
Sales and marketing $ 375   $ 297   $ 745   $ 494  
Technical operations and development $ 184   $ 132   $ 351   $ 249  
General and administrative $ 179   $ 183   $ 356   $ 338  
                 



                 
Tucows Inc.    Three months ended June 30,     Six months ended June 30, 
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows   2020     2019     2020     2019  
(Dollar amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)
                 
Cash provided by:                
Operating activities:                
Net income for the period $ 157   $ 2,616   $ 2,991   $ 5,415  
Items not involving cash:                
Depreciation of property and equipment   3,155     2,172     6,145     4,097  
Loss on write off/impairment of property and equipment   1,525     -     1,525     22  
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs   67     90     134     168  
Amortization of intangible assets   2,830     2,565     6,131     4,605  
Net amortization contract costs   95     34     124     53  
Accretion of contingent consideration   85     -     172     -  
Impairment of definite life intangible asset   1,431     -     1,431     -  
Other   223     -     223     -  
Deferred income taxes (recovery)   (917 )   1,449     (1,107 )   1,911  
Excess tax benefits on share-based compensation expense   (164 )   (381 )   (344 )   (737 )
Net Right of use operating assets/Operating lease liability   291     79     112     49  
Loss on disposal of domain names   2     2     15     6  
Loss (gain) on change in the fair value of forward contracts   (436 )   (70 )   (88 )   (188 )
Stock-based compensation   847     685     1,648     1,210  
Change in non-cash operating working capital:                
Accounts receivable   401     1,031     2,552     (157 )
Inventory   900     108     1,804     516  
Prepaid expenses and deposits   (3,247 )   (2,524 )   (3,222 )   (2,914 )
Prepaid domain name registry and ancillary services fees   (2,204 )   1,651     (5,057 )   (65 )
Income taxes recoverable   294     (1,639 )   794     (2,875 )
Accounts payable   (1,521 )   (1,170 )   250     (384 )
Accrued liabilities   2,165     2,266     334     3,587  
Customer deposits   336     (808 )   394     (521 )
Deferred revenue   2,655     (1,131 )   5,997     2,138  
Accreditation fees payable   (31 )   (46 )   54     34  
Net cash provided by operating activities   8,939     6,979     23,012     15,970  
                 
Financing activities:                
Proceeds received on exercise of stock options   29     122     46     194  
Payment of tax obligations resulting from net exercise of stock options   (165 )   (185 )   (347 )   (524 )
Repurchase of common stock   (164 )   -     (3,281 )   -  
Proceeds received on loan payable   -     7,431     -     40,371  
Repayment of loan payable   -     (3 )   -     (4,603 )
Payment of loan payable costs   (7 )   (434 )   (32 )   (641 )
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities   (307 )   6,931     (3,614 )   34,797  
                 
Investing activities:                
Additions to property and equipment   (12,150 )   (10,414 )   (22,093 )   (20,849 )
Acquisition of other assets   -     (2,501 )   -     (2,501 )
Acquisition of Cedar Holdings Group (net of cash of $66)   -     -     (8,770 )   -  
Acquisition of Ascio Technologies (net of cash of $1)   -     -     -     (28,024 )
Acquisition of intangible assets   (69 )   (27 )   (69 )   (27 )
Net cash used in investing activities   (12,219 )   (12,942 )   (30,932 )   (51,401 )
                 
(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents   (3,587 )   968     (11,534 )   (634 )
                 
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period   12,446     11,035     20,393     12,637  
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 8,859   $ 12,003   $ 8,859   $ 12,003  
                 
Supplemental cash flow information:                
Interest paid $ 686   $ 1,318   $ 1,840   $ 2,294  
Income taxes paid, net $ 1,243   $ 2,046   $ 2,200   $ 4,164  
                 
Supplementary disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities:                
Property and equipment acquired during the period not yet paid for $ 635   $ 674   $ 635   $ 674  
Fair value of shares issued for acquisition of Cedar Holdings Group $ -   $ -   $ 2,000   $ -  
Fair value of contingent consideration for acquisition of Cedar Holdings Group $ 7   $ -   $ 3,072   $ -  
                 



                   
Tucows Inc.   Three months ended June 30,   Six months ended June 30,  
Reconciliation of Net income to Adjusted EBITDA   2020     2019     2020     2019    
(Dollar amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)  
                   
Net income for the period $ 157   $ 2,616   $ 2,991   $ 5,415    
Depreciation of property and equipment   3,155     2,172     6,145     4,097    
Loss on write off/impairment of property and equipment   1,525     -     1,525     -    
Amortization of intangible assets   2,830     2,565     6,131     4,605    
Impairment of definite life intangible asset   1,431     -     1,431     -    
Interest expense, net   846     1,314     1,996     2,286    
Accretion of contingent consideration   85     -     172     -    
Provision for income taxes   449     1,819     1,550     3,076    
Stock-based compensation   847     685     1,648     1,210    
Unrealized loss (gain) on change in fair value of forward contracts   (436 )   (70 )   (88 )   (188 )  
Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign exchange revaluation of foreign denominated monetary assets and liabilities   441     (162 )   399     (490 )  
Acquisition and other costs1   845     547     956     906    
                   
Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,175   $ 11,486   $ 24,856   $ 20,917    
                   
1Acquisition and other costs represents transaction-related expenses, transitional expenses, such as duplicative post-acquisition expenses, primarily related to our acquisition of eNom in January 2017, Ascio in March 2019, Cedar in January 2020 and the costs associated with various DISH agreements executed in August of 2020. Expenses include severance or transitional costs associated with department, operational or overall company restructuring efforts, including geographic alignments.   
                   

This release includes forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our expectations regarding our future financial results and, including, without limitation, our expectations regarding our ability to realize synergies from the Enom acquisition and our expectation for growth of Ting Internet. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Information about other potential factors that could affect Tucows' business, results of operations and financial condition is included in the Risk Factors sections of Tucows' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements should be evaluated with the understanding of their inherent uncertainty. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to Tucows as of the date they are made. Tucows assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Tucows, Ting, OpenSRS, Enom, Ascio and Hover are registered trademarks of Tucows Inc. or its subsidiaries.

Contact:
Lawrence Chamberlain
(416) 519-4196 | lawrence.chamberlain@loderockadvisors.com

Primary Logo

