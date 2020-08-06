Tucows Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2020

TORONTO, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX, TSX:TC), a provider of network access, domain names and other Internet services, today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. All figures are in U.S. dollars.



Summary Financial Results

(In Thousands of US Dollars, Except Per Share Data)

3 Months ended June 30 6 Months ended June 30 2020

(Un-

audited) 2019

(Un-

audited) % Change 2020

(Un-

audited) 2019

(Un-

audited) % Change Net revenue 82,122 84,117 (2.4 %) 166,107 163,070 1.9 % Gross Profit 22,966 24,507 (6.3 %) 48,116 47,158 2.0 % Net income1 157 2,616 (94.0 %) 2,991 5,415 (44.8 %) Basic Net earnings per common share 0.01 0.25 (96.0 %) 0.28 0.51 (45.1 %) Adjusted EBITDA2 12,175 11,486 6.0 % 24,856 20,917 18.8 % Net cash provided by operating activities 8,939 6,979 28.1 % 23,012 15,970 44.1 %





1. Net income for the second quarter of 2020 included two non-cash, non-recurring charges for asset impairments totalling $2.3 million, or $0.22 per share. Excluding these two items, net income would have been $2.5 million, or $0.23 per share. 2. This Non-GAAP financial measure is described below and reconciled to GAAP net income in the accompanying table.

Summary of Revenues and Gross profit

(In Thousands of US Dollars)

Revenue Gross Profit 3 Months ended

June 30 3 Months ended

June 30 2020

(Unaudited) 2019

(Unaudited) 2020

(Unaudited) 2019

(Unaudited) Network Access Services: Mobile Services 17,567 20,986 8,907 10,180 Other Services 4,414 2,644 2,749 1,688 Total Network Access Services 21,981 23,630 11,656 11,868 Domain Services: Wholesale Domain Services 46,206 46,485 9,852 8,668 Value Added Services 5,034 4,775 4,272 4,037 Total Wholesale 51,240 51,260 14,124 12,705 Retail 8,567 8,783 4,348 4,374 Portfolio3 334 444 204 297 Total Domain Services 60,141 60,487 18,676 17,376 Network Expenses: Network, other costs - - (2,485 ) (2,385 ) Network, depreciation and amortization costs - - (3,356 ) (2,352 ) Network, impairment (1,525 ) - Total Network expenses - - (7,366 ) (4,737 ) Total 82,122 84,117 22,966 24,507





3. Beginning in the first quarter of 2020, portfolio revenue consisted of individual sales from Tucows' surname portfolio following the sale of the Company's remaining domain name portfolio in the fourth quarter of 2019.

"The second quarter was once again demonstrative of the consistency and cash generating ability of the Tucows business," said Elliot Noss, President and Chief Executive Officer, Tucows Inc. "Our Domains business had another solid quarter, as we benefited from significantly higher transaction activity as micro- and small-sized businesses and start-ups acted quickly to establish a web presence for the first time amid the pandemic, in addition to our continued success focusing on the quality of our customer base for gross margin contribution. Although a somewhat challenging quarter for our Ting Mobile business, our recently announced transition to our new Mobile Services Enabler model, with DISH as our first customer, provides a much-improved near- and long-term outlook for this business, and strong visibility around cash flows, particularly amidst a rapidly changing industry dynamic. Finally, Ting Internet saw another quarter of steady progress across all facets of that business, meaningfully adding passed addresses, serviceable addresses and new customers, as we achieved a record quarter for capital expenditure on our network."



Financial Results

Net revenue for the second quarter of 2020 was $82.1 million, a decrease of 2.4% from $84.1 million for the second quarter of 2019. Gross profit for the second quarter of 2020 was $23.0 million, a decrease of 6.3% from $24.5 million for the second quarter of 2019. The decreases in net revenue and gross margin were the result of decreases for each in the Ting Mobile business, with gross margin additionally impacted by a non-recurring asset impairment charge related to a change in strategy for the Ting Internet TV product. Excluding the impact of the asset impairment, gross margin for the second quarter of 2020 would have increased 4.0% compared to the second quarter of 2019.

Net income for the second quarter of 2020 was $0.2 million, or $0.01 per share, compared with $2.6 million, or $0.25 per share, and included two non-cash, non-recurring charges for asset impairments totalling on an after-tax basis $2.3 million ($1.3 million related to the wind up of the Ting Mobile ROAM Mobility business and $1.0 million related to the aforementioned change in strategy for the Ting Internet TV product), or $0.22 per share. Excluding these two items, net income would have been $2.5 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with net income for the second quarter of 2019 of $2.6 million, or $0.25 per share.

Adjusted EBITDA1 for the second quarter of 2020 increased 6% to $12.2 million from $11.5 million for the second quarter of 2019.

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the second quarter of 2020 was $8.9 million compared with $12.4 million at the end of the first quarter of 2020 and $12.0 million at the end of the second quarter of 2019.

Notes:

1. Adjusted EBITDA

Tucows reports all financial information required in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Along with this information, to assist financial statement users in an assessment of our historical performance, the Company typically discloses and discusses a non-GAAP financial measure, adjusted EBITDA, in press releases and on investor conference calls and related events that exclude certain non-cash and other charges as the Company believes that the non-GAAP information enhances investors' overall understanding of our financial performance.

The Company believes that the provision of this supplemental non-GAAP measure allows investors to evaluate the operational and financial performance of the Company's core business using similar evaluation measures to those used by management. The Company uses adjusted EBITDA to measure its performance and prepare its budgets. Since adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial performance measure, the Company's calculation of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies; and should not be considered in isolation, as a substitute for, or superior to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because adjusted EBITDA is calculated before recurring cash charges, including interest expense and taxes, and is not adjusted for capital expenditures or other recurring cash requirements of the business, it should not be considered as a liquidity measure. Non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect a comprehensive system of accounting and may differ from non-GAAP financial measures with the same or similar captions that are used by other companies and/or analysts and may differ from period to period. The Company endeavors to compensate for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of the items excluded in the calculation of adjusted EBITDA to net income based on U.S. GAAP, which should be considered when evaluating the Company's results. Tucows strongly encourages investors to review its financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure.

The Company's adjusted EBITDA definition excludes depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, income tax provision, interest expense (net), accretion of contingent consideration, stock-based compensation, asset impairment, gains and losses from unrealized foreign currency transactions and infrequently occurring items, including acquisition and transition costs. Gains and losses from unrealized foreign currency transactions removes the unrealized effect of the change in the mark-to-market values on outstanding unhedged foreign currency contracts, as well as the unrealized effect from the translation of monetary accounts denominated in non-U.S. dollars to U.S. dollars.

The following table reconciles net income to adjusted EBITDA (dollars in thousands):

3 months ended

June 30 6 months ended

June 30 2020 (unaudited) 2019 (unaudited) 2020 (unaudited) 2019 (unaudited) Net income for the period 157 2,616 2,991 5,415 Depreciation of property and equipment 3,155 2,172 6,145 4,097 Impairment of property and equipment 1,525 - 1,525 - Amortization of intangible assets 2,830 2,565 6,131 4,605 Impairment of definite life intangible assets 1,431 - 1,431 - Interest expense, net 846 1,314 1,996 2,286 Accretion of contingent consideration 85 - 172 - Provision for income taxes 449 1,819 1,550 3,076 Stock-based compensation 847 685 1,648 1,210 Unrealized loss (gain) on change in fair value of forward contracts (436 ) (70 ) (88 ) (188 ) Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign exchange revaluation of foreign denominated monetary assets and liabilities 441 (162 ) 399 (490 ) Acquisition and transition costs* 845 547 956 906 Adjusted EBITDA 12,175 11,486 24,856 20,917 *Acquisition and other costs represent transaction-related expenses, transitional expenses, such as duplicative post-acquisition expenses, primarily related to the Company's acquisition of Ascio in March 2019, Cedar in January 2020, the shut-down of Roam Mobility in June of 2020 and the costs associated with various DISH agreements executed in August of 2020. Expenses include severance or transitional costs associated with department, operational or overall company restructuring efforts, including geographic alignments.

Conference Call

Concurrent with the dissemination of this news release, management's pre-recorded commentary discussing the quarter and outlook for the Company have been posted to the Tucows web site at http://www.tucows.com/investors/financials . In lieu of a live question and answer period, for the next six days (until Wednesday, August 12), shareholders, analysts and prospective investors can submit questions to Tucows' management at ir@tucows.com . Management will post responses to questions of general interest to the Company's web site at http://www.tucows.com/investors/financials/ on Monday, August 17 at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET. All questions will receive a response, however, questions of a more specific nature may be responded to directly.

About Tucows

Tucows is a provider of network access, mobile technology services, domain names and other Internet services. Ting Internet ( https://ting.com/internet ) delivers fixed fiber Internet access with outstanding customer support. Tucows' mobile services enabler (MSE) platform provides network access, provisioning and billing services for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs). OpenSRS ( https://opensrs.com ), Enom ( https://www.enom.com ) and Ascio ( https://ascio.com ) combined manage approximately 25 million domain names and millions of value-added services through a global reseller network of over 36,000 web hosts and ISPs. Hover (https://hover.com) makes it easy for individuals and small businesses to manage their domain names and email addresses. More information can be found on Tucows' corporate website ( https://tucows.com ).

Tucows Inc. June 30, December 31, Consolidated Balance Sheets 2020 2019 (Dollar amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars) (unaudited) (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,859 $ 20,393 Accounts receivable 7,506 14,564 Inventory 965 3,457 Prepaid expenses and deposits 16,549 13,478 Derivative instrument asset, current portion 1,080 731 Prepaid domain name registry and ancillary services fees, current portion 96,322 91,252 Assets held-for-sale 9,027 - Income taxes recoverable 1,326 1,800 Total current assets 141,634 145,675 Derivative instrument asset, long-term portion 611 - Prepaid domain name registry and ancillary services fees, long-term portion 17,902 17,915 Property and equipment 101,292 82,121 Right of use operating lease asset 11,066 11,335 Contract costs 344 1,400 Deferred tax asset 340 - Intangible assets 52,732 57,654 Goodwill 116,270 109,818 Total assets $ 442,191 $ 425,918 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 6,511 $ 6,671 Accrued liabilities 9,915 9,373 Customer deposits 14,468 14,074 Derivative instrument liability 561 - Liabilities held-for-sale 751 - Operating lease liability, current portion 1,506 1,413 Deferred revenue, current portion 129,072 123,101 Accreditation fees payable, current portion 1,018 952 Income taxes payable 1,291 1,324 Total current liabilities 165,093 156,908 Derivative instrument liability 158 - Deferred revenue, long-term portion 26,228 26,202 Accreditation fees payable, long-term portion 204 216 Operating lease liability, long-term portion 9,169 9,424 Loan payable, long-term portion 113,608 113,503 Other long-term liability 3,244 - Deferred tax liability 27,113 25,471 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock - no par value, 1,250,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding - - Common stock - no par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized; 10,570,360 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and 10,585,159 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 18,865 16,633 Additional paid-in capital 591 880 Retained earnings 77,322 76,208 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 596 473 Total stockholders' equity 97,374 94,194 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 442,191 $ 425,918







Tucows Inc. Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Dollar amounts in thousands of U.S. dollares) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net revenues $ 82,122 $ 84,117 $ 166,107 $ 163,070 Cost of revenues: Cost of revenues 51,790 54,873 104,978 106,805 Network expenses (*) 2,485 2,385 4,901 4,780 Depreciation of property and equipment 3,030 2,038 5,907 3,839 Amortization of intangible assets 326 314 680 488 Impairment of property and equipment 1,525 - 1,525 - Total cost of revenues 59,156 59,610 117,991 115,912 Gross profit 22,966 24,507 48,116 47,158 Expenses: Sales and marketing (*) 9,218 8,856 18,203 17,597 Technical operations and development (*) 3,067 2,752 5,818 5,275 General and administrative (*) 5,465 4,796 10,206 9,244 Depreciation of property and equipment 125 134 238 258 Amortization of intangible assets 2,504 2,251 5,451 4,117 Impairment of definite life intangible assets 1,431 - 1,431 - Loss (gain) on currency forward contracts (381 ) (31 ) 60 (110 ) Total expenses 21,429 18,758 41,407 36,381 Income from operations 1,537 5,749 6,709 10,777 Other income (expenses): Interest expense, net (846 ) (1,314 ) (1,996 ) (2,286 ) Other expense, net (85 ) - (172 ) - Total other income (expenses) (931 ) (1,314 ) (2,168 ) (2,286 ) Income before provision for income taxes 606 4,435 4,541 8,491 Provision for income taxes 449 1,819 1,550 3,076 Net income for the period 157 2,616 2,991 5,415 Other comprehensive income, net of tax Unrealized income (loss) on hedging activities 1,114 240 (120 ) 789 Net amount reclassified to earnings 200 80 243 141 Other comprehensive income (loss) net of tax (expense) recovery of $398 and $103 for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019 and $32 and $298 for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019 1,314 320 123 930 Comprehensive income, net of tax for the period $ 1,471 $ 2,936 $ 3,114 $ 6,345 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.01 $ 0.25 $ 0.28 $ 0.51 Shares used in computing basic earnings per common share 10,567,382 10,657,124 10,589,806 10,646,045 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.01 $ 0.24 $ 0.28 $ 0.50 Shares used in computing diluted earnings per common share 10,653,527 10,840,005 10,684,304 10,837,456 (*) Stock-based compensation has been included in expenses as follows: Network expenses $ 109 $ 72 $ 196 $ 129 Sales and marketing $ 375 $ 297 $ 745 $ 494 Technical operations and development $ 184 $ 132 $ 351 $ 249 General and administrative $ 179 $ 183 $ 356 $ 338







Tucows Inc. Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Dollar amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Cash provided by: Operating activities: Net income for the period $ 157 $ 2,616 $ 2,991 $ 5,415 Items not involving cash: Depreciation of property and equipment 3,155 2,172 6,145 4,097 Loss on write off/impairment of property and equipment 1,525 - 1,525 22 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 67 90 134 168 Amortization of intangible assets 2,830 2,565 6,131 4,605 Net amortization contract costs 95 34 124 53 Accretion of contingent consideration 85 - 172 - Impairment of definite life intangible asset 1,431 - 1,431 - Other 223 - 223 - Deferred income taxes (recovery) (917 ) 1,449 (1,107 ) 1,911 Excess tax benefits on share-based compensation expense (164 ) (381 ) (344 ) (737 ) Net Right of use operating assets/Operating lease liability 291 79 112 49 Loss on disposal of domain names 2 2 15 6 Loss (gain) on change in the fair value of forward contracts (436 ) (70 ) (88 ) (188 ) Stock-based compensation 847 685 1,648 1,210 Change in non-cash operating working capital: Accounts receivable 401 1,031 2,552 (157 ) Inventory 900 108 1,804 516 Prepaid expenses and deposits (3,247 ) (2,524 ) (3,222 ) (2,914 ) Prepaid domain name registry and ancillary services fees (2,204 ) 1,651 (5,057 ) (65 ) Income taxes recoverable 294 (1,639 ) 794 (2,875 ) Accounts payable (1,521 ) (1,170 ) 250 (384 ) Accrued liabilities 2,165 2,266 334 3,587 Customer deposits 336 (808 ) 394 (521 ) Deferred revenue 2,655 (1,131 ) 5,997 2,138 Accreditation fees payable (31 ) (46 ) 54 34 Net cash provided by operating activities 8,939 6,979 23,012 15,970 Financing activities: Proceeds received on exercise of stock options 29 122 46 194 Payment of tax obligations resulting from net exercise of stock options (165 ) (185 ) (347 ) (524 ) Repurchase of common stock (164 ) - (3,281 ) - Proceeds received on loan payable - 7,431 - 40,371 Repayment of loan payable - (3 ) - (4,603 ) Payment of loan payable costs (7 ) (434 ) (32 ) (641 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (307 ) 6,931 (3,614 ) 34,797 Investing activities: Additions to property and equipment (12,150 ) (10,414 ) (22,093 ) (20,849 ) Acquisition of other assets - (2,501 ) - (2,501 ) Acquisition of Cedar Holdings Group (net of cash of $66) - - (8,770 ) - Acquisition of Ascio Technologies (net of cash of $1) - - - (28,024 ) Acquisition of intangible assets (69 ) (27 ) (69 ) (27 ) Net cash used in investing activities (12,219 ) (12,942 ) (30,932 ) (51,401 ) (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (3,587 ) 968 (11,534 ) (634 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 12,446 11,035 20,393 12,637 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 8,859 $ 12,003 $ 8,859 $ 12,003 Supplemental cash flow information: Interest paid $ 686 $ 1,318 $ 1,840 $ 2,294 Income taxes paid, net $ 1,243 $ 2,046 $ 2,200 $ 4,164 Supplementary disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities: Property and equipment acquired during the period not yet paid for $ 635 $ 674 $ 635 $ 674 Fair value of shares issued for acquisition of Cedar Holdings Group $ - $ - $ 2,000 $ - Fair value of contingent consideration for acquisition of Cedar Holdings Group $ 7 $ - $ 3,072 $ -







Tucows Inc. Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, Reconciliation of Net income to Adjusted EBITDA 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Dollar amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net income for the period $ 157 $ 2,616 $ 2,991 $ 5,415 Depreciation of property and equipment 3,155 2,172 6,145 4,097 Loss on write off/impairment of property and equipment 1,525 - 1,525 - Amortization of intangible assets 2,830 2,565 6,131 4,605 Impairment of definite life intangible asset 1,431 - 1,431 - Interest expense, net 846 1,314 1,996 2,286 Accretion of contingent consideration 85 - 172 - Provision for income taxes 449 1,819 1,550 3,076 Stock-based compensation 847 685 1,648 1,210 Unrealized loss (gain) on change in fair value of forward contracts (436 ) (70 ) (88 ) (188 ) Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign exchange revaluation of foreign denominated monetary assets and liabilities 441 (162 ) 399 (490 ) Acquisition and other costs1 845 547 956 906 Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,175 $ 11,486 $ 24,856 $ 20,917 1Acquisition and other costs represents transaction-related expenses, transitional expenses, such as duplicative post-acquisition expenses, primarily related to our acquisition of eNom in January 2017, Ascio in March 2019, Cedar in January 2020 and the costs associated with various DISH agreements executed in August of 2020. Expenses include severance or transitional costs associated with department, operational or overall company restructuring efforts, including geographic alignments.

This release includes forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our expectations regarding our future financial results and, including, without limitation, our expectations regarding our ability to realize synergies from the Enom acquisition and our expectation for growth of Ting Internet. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Information about other potential factors that could affect Tucows' business, results of operations and financial condition is included in the Risk Factors sections of Tucows' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements should be evaluated with the understanding of their inherent uncertainty. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to Tucows as of the date they are made. Tucows assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Tucows, Ting, OpenSRS, Enom, Ascio and Hover are registered trademarks of Tucows Inc. or its subsidiaries.

