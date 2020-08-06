Jean-Sébastien Couillard Named Vice President, Finance, Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Secretary of Lantic Inc.

MONTRÉAL and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Sugar Inc. (the "Corporation" or "Rogers Sugar") (TSX:RSI) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jean-Sébastien Couillard to the position of Vice President, Finance, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of Lantic Inc. ("Lantic"), effective September 8, 2020.



Mr. Couillard previously held CFO roles at ArcelorMittal Canada, Toronto Hydro Corporation and more recently, at Uniboard Canada. His earlier experience included Director of Finance at Group Telecom and Auditor at Ernst & Young. He is a CPA and has a Bachelor's degree in Business and Administration. "Jean-Sébastien brings 25 years of experience in a variety of financial leadership roles with a proven track record for leading functional teams, supporting various types of operations and evolving within dynamic market environments. We feel his experience and business acumen will fit very well with our strategic, operational and reporting needs." said John Holliday, President and CEO of Lantic Inc.

As we shared in our May 21, 2020 press release, Ms. Manon Lacroix will be leaving on August 14, 2020 to move on to the next phase of her career. We would again like to take this opportunity to thank Manon for her 12 years of loyal service and wish her all the best in her future endeavors.

Rogers is a corporation established under the laws of Canada. The Corporation holds all of the common shares of Lantic and its administrative office is in Montréal, Québec. Lantic operates cane sugar refineries in Montreal, Québec and Vancouver, British Columbia, as well as the only Canadian sugar beet processing facility in Taber, Alberta. Lantic's sugar products are marketed under the "Lantic" trademark in Eastern Canada, and the "Rogers" trademark in Western Canada and include granulated, icing, cube, yellow and brown sugars, liquid sugars and specialty syrups. Lantic owns all of the common shares of TMTC and its head office is headquartered in Montréal, Québec. TMTC operates bottling plants in Granby, Dégelis and in St-Honoré-de-Shenley, Québec and in Websterville, Vermont. TMTC's products include maple syrup and derived maple syrup products and are sold under various brand names, such as L.B. Maple Treat, Great Northern, Decacer and Highland Sugarworks.

