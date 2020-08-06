Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Protective Insurance Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend

Globe Newswire  
August 06, 2020 5:00pm   Comments
Share:

CARMEL, Ind., Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCA, PTVCB)) announces the Board of Directors of Protective Insurance Corporation declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share on the Company's Class A and Class B Common Stock.  The dividend per share will be payable September 1, 2020 to shareholders of record on August 18, 2020.

Investor Contact: John Barnett
(317) 429-2554   
investors@protectiveinsurance.com

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com