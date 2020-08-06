Market Overview

Acorn, Provider of Remote Monitoring & Control IoT Solutions for Generators, Pipelines, Compressors and Other Critical Assets, Hosts Q2 Call Thursday, August 13th at 11am ET

Globe Newswire  
August 06, 2020 4:01pm   Comments
WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCQB:ACFN), a provider of remote monitoring and control systems and Internet of Things (IoT) services for stand-by generators, pipelines, air compressors and other critical industrial equipment through its OmniMetrix subsidiary, will host a conference call to review its second quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. ET. Jan Loeb, President and CEO, and Tracy Clifford, CFO, will host the call and answer investor questions.

Conference Call Details

Date/Time:  Thursday, August 13th at 11:00 am ET
Dial-in Number: 1-844-834-0644 or 1-412-317-5190 (Int'l)
Online Replay/Transcript: Audio file and call transcript will be posted to the
  Investor section of Acorn's website when available.
Submit Questions via Email: acfn@catalyst-ir.com – before or after the call.


About Acorn (www.acornenergy.com) and OmniMetrixTM (www.omnimetrix.net)
Acorn Energy, Inc. owns a 99% equity stake in OmniMetrix, LLC, a pioneer and leader in machine-to-machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) wireless remote monitoring and control solutions for stand-by power generators, gas pipelines, air compressors and other industrial equipment. OmniMetrix's proven, cost-effective solutions make critical systems more reliable. The company monitors tens of thousands of assets for customers, which include 25 Fortune/Global 500 companies. In additional to generators in homes, OmniMetrix solutions monitor critical equipment used in cell towers, manufacturing plants, medical facilities, data centers, retail stores, public transportation systems, energy distribution, and federal, state and municipal government facilities.

Twitter: @Acorn_IR and @OmniMetrix

Investor Relations Contacts
Catalyst IR
William Jones, 267-987-2082
David Collins, 212-924-9800
acfn@catalyst-ir.com

