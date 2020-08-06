Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jon Swearer Named Chief Credit Officer of The Victory Bank

Globe Newswire  
August 06, 2020 9:30am   Comments
Share:

LIMERICK, Pa., Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jon Swearer has been promoted to the position of Chief Credit Officer and Senior Vice President, of The Victory Bank upon Eric Offner's retirement earlier this year.

Swearer will serve as a member of the executive management team and assist with the overall management, growth, and profitability of the bank including the development and implementation of the strategic plan and will manage the credit underwriting function of the bank.  Swearer brings strong leadership and analytical skills to this position.

"Jon possesses many years of commercial banking experience, superior credit skills and the right temperament for the position," stated Bank Leader, Joseph Major. "Eric was a mainstay of the bank for many years, and we are thrilled to be able to promote such a highly qualified individual to fill this important position."

A resident of Spring City, Swearer served as Vice President, Commercial Relationship Manager with Victory since 2013, and was Relationship Manager and Small Business Lending Group Manager with National Penn Bank. He holds a Bachelor of Arts with a minor in history from Ursinus College where he graduated with department honors and also completed the PA Bankers' Leadership program in 2017.

Media Contact:
Kelly Taylor
Executive Assistant
Investor Relations
610-948-9000
ktaylor@victorybank.com 

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com