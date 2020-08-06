Market Overview

aTyr Pharma to Webcast Conference Call Reporting Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Globe Newswire  
August 06, 2020 8:01am   Comments
SAN DIEGO, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE), a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel immunological pathways, today announced that it will report second quarter 2020 financial results and provide a corporate update after the market close on Thursday, August 13, 2020.

Conference Call and Webcast Details:
Thursday, August 13th @ 5:00 p.m. EDT / 2:00 p.m. PDT
Domestic:  844-358-9116
International:  209-905-5951
Conference ID:  5176802
Webcast: http://investors.atyrpharma.com/events-and-webcasts

About aTyr

aTyr is a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel immunological pathways. aTyr's research and development efforts are concentrated on a newly discovered area of biology, the extracellular functionality and signaling pathways of tRNA synthetases. aTyr has built a global intellectual property estate directed to a potential pipeline of protein compositions derived from 20 tRNA synthetase genes and their extracellular targets. aTyr's primary focus is ATYR1923, a clinical-stage product candidate which binds to the neuropilin-2 receptor and is designed to down-regulate immune engagement in inflammatory lung diseases. For more information, please visit http://www.atyrpharma.com

Contact:
Ashlee Dunston
Investor Relations, aTyr Pharma
adunston@atyrpharma.com

