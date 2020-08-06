Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Zscaler to Host Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
August 06, 2020 8:00am   Comments
Share:

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS), the leader in cloud security, will release fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 earnings after the market closes on Wednesday, September 9. The company will host an investor conference call that day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results.

Date: Wednesday, September 9, 2020
Time: 1:30 p.m. PT
Webcast: https://ir.zscaler.com
Dial-in number: 918-922-3018

Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the 1:30 p.m. PT start time. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Zscaler website at ir.zscaler.com. Listeners may log on to the call under the "Events & Presentations" section and select "Q4 2020 Zscaler Earnings Conference Call" to participate. 

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available at approximately 4:30 p.m. PT, September 9 through September 16, 2020 by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and entering the passcode 7656167.

About Zscaler

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) enables the world's leading organizations to securely transform their networks and applications for a mobile and cloud-first world. Its flagship services, Zscaler Internet Access™ and Zscaler Private Access™, create fast, secure connections between users and applications, regardless of device, location, or network. Zscaler services are 100 percent cloud-delivered and offer the simplicity, enhanced security, and improved user experience that traditional appliances are unable to match. Used in more than 185 countries, Zscaler operates a multi-tenant distributed cloud security platform, protecting thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss. Learn more at zscaler.com or follow us on Twitter @zscaler.

Zscaler™, Zscaler Internet Access™, Zscaler Private Access™, ZIA™ and ZPA™ are either (i) registered trademarks or service marks or (ii) trademarks or service marks of Zscaler, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Any other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Relations Contact:
Tom Stilwell
Vice President, Global Communications
press@zscaler.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Bill Choi, CFA
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
ir@zscaler.com

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com