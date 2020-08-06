Williams Industrial Services Group Updates Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

ATLANTA, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCQX:WLMS), a construction and maintenance services company, will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 one day earlier than previously announced – after the close of financial markets on August 12, 2020.

Management will host a conference call and webcast the following morning to discuss the results; a question-and-answer session will follow.

Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call

August 13, 2020 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time Phone: (201) 493-6780 Internet webcast link and accompanying slide presentation: http://ir.wisgrp.com/

An audio replay of the earnings call will be available later that day by dialing 412-317-6671 and entering conference ID number 13706819. Alternatively, the webcast replay can be accessed at http://ir.wisgrp.com/ .

About Williams Industrial Services Group

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. has been safely helping plant owners and operators enhance asset value for more than 50 years. The Company provides a broad range of construction, maintenance and support services to customers in energy, power and industrial end markets. Williams' mission is to be the preferred provider of construction, maintenance, and specialty services through commitment to superior safety performance, focus on innovation, and dedication to delivering unsurpassed value to its customers. Additional information can be found at www.wisgrp.com .