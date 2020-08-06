Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

DLH to Participate in the Upcoming Canaccord Genuity Conference

Globe Newswire  
August 06, 2020 8:00am   Comments
Share:

ATLANTA, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) ("DLH" or the "Company"), a leading provider of innovative healthcare services and solutions to federal agencies, today announced that it will participate in the upcoming Canaccord Genuity Virtual Growth Conference on August 12, 2020.

Additional information will be posted on the Company's website when available, including a copy of the presentation material and webcast details. Institutional investors are welcome to contact the conference hosts to arrange one-on-one calls with management. 

About DLH
DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) serves federal government clients throughout the United States and abroad delivering technology enabled solutions in key health and human services programs. The Company's seven core competencies include secure data analytics, clinical trials and laboratory services, case management, performance evaluation, system modernization, operational logistics and readiness, and strategic digital communications. DLH has approximately 2,000 employees serving numerous government agencies. For more information, visit the corporate website at www.dlhcorp.com.

DLH Investor Relations
Contact: Chris Witty
Phone:  646-438-9385
Email:  cwitty@darrowir.com

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com