HeadHunter Group PLC Announces the Appointment of Valentin Mashkov to the Board of Directors

MOSCOW, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) is pleased to announce the appointment of Valentin Mashkov as a non-executive director, effective August 5, 2020. Mr. Mashkov was proposed by Highworld Investments Limited and replaces Ion Dagtoglou as a member of the Board of Directors. Mr. Dagtoglou, who was proposed by ELQ Investors VIII Limited ("ELQ Investors") has stepped down due to the decreased ownership by ELQ Investors in the Company after the recent underwritten public offering, which was completed on July 20, 2020. Mr. Mashkov will also replace Dmitri Krukov as a member of the Compensation Committee.



The Company also announces that Thomas Otter has been appointed as a member of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

Mr. Krukov said: "On behalf of the Board we would like to extend our thanks to Ion for his valuable contribution to HeadHunter Group over the years and we wish him all the best in the future".

About HeadHunter Group PLC

HeadHunter is the leading online recruitment platform in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States focused on providing comprehensive talent acquisition services, such as access to extensive CV database, job postings (jobs classifieds platform) and a portfolio of value-added services.

