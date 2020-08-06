ObsEva Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Business Update

Primary endpoint successfully met in Phase 3 PRIMROSE 1 trial of linzagolix for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding due to uterine fibroids

Phase 3 data from PRIMROSE 2 trial demonstrated sustained efficacy and continued safety over 52 weeks of treatment with linzagolix,including bone mineral density changes

Phase 3 trial results support the advancement of linzagolix 100 mg without add-back therapy and 200 mg with add-back therapy doses to regulatory submissions planned for Q4:20/H1:21 in Europe/U.S.

Actively discussing commercial partnership to maximize linzagolix best-in-class potential

OBE022 Phase 2 PROLONG trial results on track for Q4:20

YuYuan Bioscience Technology submitted pre-IND meeting request for nolasiban development in China

GENEVA, Switzerland and BOSTON, MA (August 6, 2020) – ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) (SIX: OBSN), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women's reproductive health, today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and provided a business update.

"The excellent phase 3 results from PRIMROSE 1 and PRIMROSE 2 last month were critical achievements as we now embark upon regulatory filings and commercial preparation", said Ernest Loumaye, MD, PhD, OB/GYN, CEO and Co-Founder of ObsEva. "We strongly believe that our strategy to develop both a low dose of linzagolix without hormonal add back therapy and a high dose with hormonal add back therapy is the optimal way to treat more women suffering from heavy menstrual bleeding due to uterine fibroids."

Pipeline Update

Linzagolix for the treatment of uterine fibroids and endometriosis

Positive Phase 3 results for PRIMROSE 1 and PRIMROSE 2 trials of linzagolix for the treatment of HMB due to uterine fibroids: PRIMROSE 1 is being conducted in approximately 500 women experiencing heavy menstrual bleeding (HMB) due to uterine fibroids. As announced July 6, 2020, the 24-week responder rate was 75.5% for women receiving 200mg linzagolix and add back therapy (ABT) and 56.4% for women receiving 100 mg linzagolix without ABT, vs. 35.0% for placebo (p<0.001 and p=0.003 respectively). In addition, 52-week data from PRIMROSE 2 demonstrate that continued treatment with linzagolix provides sustained efficacy and is well tolerated. Responder rates of 91.6% and 53.2% were observed in women receiving 200 mg with ABT and 100 mg without ABT, respectively, both of which are similar to the responder rates observed at week 24 of the study. The pooled week 24 data from these two Phase 3 studies support a potentially best-in-class profile, with a responder rate of 84.7% in women receiving linzagolix 200 mg with ABT, and 56.6% in women receiving linzagolix 100 mg without ABT.



PRIMROSE 1 is being conducted in approximately 500 women experiencing heavy menstrual bleeding (HMB) due to uterine fibroids. As announced July 6, 2020, the 24-week responder rate was 75.5% for women receiving 200mg linzagolix and add back therapy (ABT) and 56.4% for women receiving 100 mg linzagolix without ABT, vs. 35.0% for placebo (p<0.001 and p=0.003 respectively). In addition, 52-week data from PRIMROSE 2 demonstrate that continued treatment with linzagolix provides sustained efficacy and is well tolerated. Responder rates of 91.6% and 53.2% were observed in women receiving 200 mg with ABT and 100 mg without ABT, respectively, both of which are similar to the responder rates observed at week 24 of the study. The pooled week 24 data from these two Phase 3 studies support a potentially best-in-class profile, with a responder rate of 84.7% in women receiving linzagolix 200 mg with ABT, and 56.6% in women receiving linzagolix 100 mg without ABT. New patient enrollment in Phase 3 trials EDELWEISS 2 (U.S.) and EDELWEISS 3 (U.S. and Europe) resuming : Following the decision to temporarily stop enrolling new patients due to the COVID-19 pandemic announced in March 2020, the EDELWEISS 2 and 3 trials resumed enrollment of new patients in the latter part of the second quarter. Each of these trials is designed to assess two once daily oral doses of linzagolix in women with endometriosis-associated pain, including 75mg without ABT and 200mg with ABT.



Following the decision to temporarily stop enrolling new patients due to the COVID-19 pandemic announced in March 2020, the EDELWEISS 2 and 3 trials resumed enrollment of new patients in the latter part of the second quarter. Each of these trials is designed to assess two once daily oral doses of linzagolix in women with endometriosis-associated pain, including 75mg without ABT and 200mg with ABT. Linzagolix commercial partnership: ObsEva is engaged in active discussions with several parties for a commercial partnership to maximize the best-in-class potential of linzagolix.

OBE022 to delay childbirth in pregnant women with preterm labor at 24-34 weeks of gestation

Enrollment completed in Phase 2 PROLONG part B: Part B is the multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled portion of the PROLONG trial that enrolled up to 120 women with preterm labor at a gestational age between 24 and 34 weeks. Enrollment in Part B was completed in March 2020, and infant delivery and follow-up is ongoing.

Nolasiban for improving pregnancy and live birth in women undergoing embryo transfer (ET) following in-vitro fertilization (IVF)

Nolasiban partnership with YuYuan BioScience Technology (YuYuan) for development and commercialization in China: On July 1, 2020, ObsEva and YuYuan announced a pre-IND meeting request to the Chinese National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) to enable a Phase 1 and Phase 2 proof of concept study in China.

Anticipated Milestones

ObsEva expects to achieve the following clinical and regulatory milestones in 2020-21:

Fourth Quarter 2020

Linzagolix : Pending feedback from national authorities, submit a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) in Europe through a centralized procedure for the uterine fibroid indication.

: Pending feedback from national authorities, submit a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) in Europe through a centralized procedure for the uterine fibroid indication. OBE022: Report final safety and efficacy results from the PROLONG trial encompassing maternal and neonatal follow-up.

Report final safety and efficacy results from the PROLONG trial encompassing maternal and neonatal follow-up. Nolasiban: Investigational new drug (IND) submission in China by YuYuan Bioscience Technology to initiate clinical development.

First Half 2021

Linzagolix: Complete safety follow-up, and submit a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the uterine fibroid indication.

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Net loss for the quarter ending June 30, 2020 was $18.2 million, or $0.38 per share, compared with a net loss of $34.8 million, or $0.80 per share, for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. Research and development expenses were $15.4 million and general and administrative expenses were $2.2 million for the quarter, compared with $28.4 million and $6.2 million, respectively, for the prior year quarter. The net loss for the quarter included non-cash expenses of $1.4 million for stock-based compensation, compared with $3.1 million a year ago.

As of June 30, 2020, ObsEva had cash and cash equivalents of $45.0 million, compared with $69.4 million as of December 31, 2019.

The half-year report 2020 will be available in the financial reports section of the Company's website.

To access the financial reports section of the Company's website, please click [here].

To access the half-year report 2020 directly, please click [here].

About ObsEva

ObsEva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the clinical development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for serious conditions that compromise a women's reproductive health and pregnancy. Through strategic in-licensing and disciplined drug development, ObsEva has established a late-stage clinical pipeline with development programs focused on treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, preterm labor, and improving IVF outcomes. ObsEva is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and is trading under the ticker symbol "OBSV" and on the SIX Swiss Exchange where it is trading under the ticker symbol "OBSN". For more information, please visit www.ObsEva.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "may", "plan", "potential", "will", and similar expressions, and are based on ObsEva's current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include expectations regarding the clinical development of ObsEva's product candidates, the potential therapeutic benefits of such product candidates, the timing of enrollment in and data from clinical trials, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on such trials, ObsEva's plan to submit its MAA in Europe and NDA in the United States, YuYuan's submission of an investigational new drug application in China, the results of interactions with regulatory authorities and ObsEva's ability to enter into a future commercial partnership for linzagolix. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include uncertainties inherent in the conduct of clinical trials and clinical development, including the risk that the results of earlier clinical trials may not be predictive of the results of later stage clinical trials, related interactions with regulators, ObsEva's reliance on third parties over which it may not always have full control, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, any benefits from the joint collaboration with YuYuan or any future commercial partnership for linzagolix may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected and other risks and uncertainties that are described in the Risk Factors section of ObsEva's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019, and other filings ObsEva makes with the SEC. These documents are available on the Investors page of ObsEva's website at http://www.ObsEva.com. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to ObsEva as of the date of this release, and ObsEva assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

CEO Office Contact:

Shauna Dillon

Shauna.dillon@obseva.ch

+41 22 552 1550

Investor Contact:

Mario Corso

Vice President, Investor Relations

mario.corso@obseva.com

+1 857 972 9347 Office

+1 781 366 5726 Mobile

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss

Three-Month Period

Ended June 30 Six-Month Period

Ended June 30 (in USD '000, except share and per share data) - unaudited 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating income other than revenue 4 1 8 6 OPERATING EXPENSES Research and development expenses (15,377 ) (28,438 ) (32,565 ) (48,578 ) General and administrative expenses (2,191 ) (6,186 ) (5,900 ) (11,441 ) Total operating expenses (17,568 ) (34,624 ) (38,465 ) (60,019 ) OPERATING LOSS (17,564 ) (34,623 ) (38,457 ) (60,013 ) Finance income 48 (56 ) 108 206 Finance expense (690 ) (43 ) (1,701 ) (587 ) NET LOSS BEFORE TAX (18,206 ) (34,722 ) (40,050 ) (60,394 ) Income tax benefit / (expense) 38 (34 ) 19 (41 ) NET LOSS FOR THE PERIOD (18,168 ) (34,756 ) (40,031 ) (60,435 ) Net loss per share Basic (0.38) (0.80) (0.86) (1.39 ) Diluted (0.38) (0.80) (0.86) (1.39 ) Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding 47,709,508 43,555,963 46,717,535 43,532,815

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in USD '000) June 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 44,965 69,370 Other receivables 314 1,044 Prepaid expenses 5,105 4,359 Total current assets 50,384 74,773 Non-current assets Right-of-use assets 1,734 2,042 Furniture, fixtures and equipment 194 245 Intangible assets 26,608 26,608 Other long-term assets 278 275 Total non-current assets 28,814 29,170 Total assets 79,198 103,943 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Other payables and current liabilities 12,172 8,432 Accrued expenses 7,171 10,418 Current lease liabilities 642 618 Total current liabilities 19,985 19,468 Non-current liabilities Non-current lease liabilities 1,232 1,541 Non-current borrowings 25,109 24,917 Post-employment obligations 8,059 7,946 Other long-term liabilities 1,133 1,116 Total non-current liabilities 35,533 35,520 Shareholders' equity Share capital 3,781 3,499 Share premium 332,566 320,955 Reserves 24,775 21,912 Accumulated losses (337,442 ) (297,411 ) Total shareholders' equity 23,680 48,955 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 79,198 103,943

###

Attachment