Martinrea International Inc. to Announce Second Quarter Results on August 10, 2020

Globe Newswire  
August 05, 2020 5:01pm   Comments
TORONTO, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martinrea International Inc. (TSX : MRE) today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 on August 10, 2020.

A conference call to discuss the financial results will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 9:45 a.m. (Toronto time) which can be accessed by dialing 416-641-6104 or toll free 800-952-5114 (participant code 4636275#).  Please call 10 minutes prior to the start of the conference call.   

If you have any teleconferencing questions, please call Ganesh Iyer at 416-749-0314.

There will also be a rebroadcast of the call available by dialing 905-694-9451 or toll free 800-408-3053 (conference id – 8944834#).  The rebroadcast will be available until September 9, 2020.

The common shares of Martinrea trade on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MRE".

For further information, please contact:

Fred Di Tosto, Chief Financial Officer
Martinrea International Inc.
3210 Langstaff Road
Vaughan, Ontario L4K 5B2
Tel: 416-749-0314
Fax: 289-982-3001

