Leaf Group to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Conference

Globe Newswire  
August 05, 2020 5:00pm   Comments
SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF), a diversified consumer internet company, announced that the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Sean Moriarty, and interim Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer, Brian Gephart, will participate in the Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Conference on Wednesday August 12, 2020.

Management will be hosting virtual investor calls and a webcast presentation at 4:30pm EST.

A live webcast and replay of this session will be featured on Leaf Group's investor relations website at ir.leafgroup.com.

About Leaf Group
Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) is a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness and wellness (Well+Good, Livestrong.com and MyPlate App), and home, art and design (Saatchi Art, Society6 and Hunker). For more information about Leaf Group, visit www.leafgroup.com.

Investor Contacts:
Brian Gephart
Interim Chief Financial Officer
(310) 917-6414
IR@leafgroup.com

Shawn Milne
Investor Relations
(310) 656-6346
shawn.milne@leafgroup.com

