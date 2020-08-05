Vonage to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

HOLMDEL, N.J., Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG), a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, today announced that management is scheduled to attend the following virtual investor conferences:



Oppenheimer 23rd Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

Wednesday, August 12, 2020 (presentation at 8:50am ET)

KeyBanc Capital Markets' Future of Technology Series

Wednesday, August 19, 2020 (presentation at 2:00pm ET)

A live webcast of each presentation will be available on Vonage's Investor Relations website , and a replay will be available shortly after the live webcast.

About Vonage

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG), a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications and contact center applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or anywhere, providing enormous flexibility and ensuring business continuity.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel, Australia and Asia. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage . To become a fan on Facebook, go to www.facebook.com/vonage . To subscribe on YouTube, visit www.youtube.com/vonage .

Investor Contact: Hunter Blankenbaker (732) 444-4926; hunter.blankenbaker@vonage.com

Media Contact: Jo Ann Tizzano (732) 365-1363; joann.tizzano@vonage.com

