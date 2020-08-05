Market Overview

International Money Express Updates 2Q20 Earnings Presentation with Immaterial Revision

Globe Newswire  
August 05, 2020 4:30pm   Comments
MIAMI, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) has revised slide 5 of its second quarter earnings presentation to correct an immaterial error regarding online customer and online transaction growth for the second quarter of 2020. This revision does not change any other information contained in the presentation. The updated presentation can be found on the company website at https://investors.intermexonline.com/news-events/events.

Investor Relations
Mike Gallentine, Vice President of Investor Relations
mgallentine@intermexusa.com
305-671-8005

