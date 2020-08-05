Room Cell Module Market to Reach USD 46.17 billion by 2027; Heavy Investment in Public Infrastructure to Aid Expansion, states Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global room cell module market size is predicted to reach USD 46.17 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.2 % during the forecast period. The growing awareness regarding the cost-saving advantage of room cell units in the construction industry will enable speedy expansion of the market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled "Room Cell Module Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Material (Wood, Cross Laminated Timber, Steel Frame, Concrete and Others), By Application (Residential, and Non-Residential), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027" the market size stood at USD 30.93 billion in 2019.





Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/room-cell-module-market-103366







The coronavirus incident has led the world to a complete stop. We understand that this health emergency has negatively impacted various sectors across the globe. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly infectious virus. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. More or less, nearly every sector is estimated to be impacted by this pandemic.

We are making endless efforts to uplift businesses in this crucial need of the hour. Our expertise and experience can offer enormous benefits to help regain during this global pandemic.



Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/room-cell-module-market-103366





The report on the market of room cell module includes:

Market drivers and restraints

Frequent strategies implemented by competitors

Global records and market figures

Leading region in terms of revenue and share

Covid-19 impact on the market

Market Driver:

Reduced Construction Time of Room Cell to Fuel Market Demand

The enormous investments by the government in the construction of residential & commercial buildings along with public infrastructure will have a positive impact on the market during the forecast period. For instance, in 2017, the International Code Council (ICC) and the Modular Building Institute (MBI) collaborated to accelerate the modular & off-site construction in Europe. The low cost of room modular structure is one of the key reasons for its inclination. Wood, timber, steel, and concrete are the types of materials used in the construction of room cells for protection against wind and water. The growing consumption of highly durable material for building these structures will create lucrative opportunities for the market in the forthcoming years.

Market Restraint:

Decline in Construction Activities During COVID to Retard Market Development

The disturbance in international trade has severely affected the market in the U.K., Germany, China, India, and others. UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA) stated that the COVID-19 has disrupted the international trade and global supply chain processes.

According to The Timber Trade Federation (TTF), the importers, distributors, and merchants in the United Kingdom have suspended their business activities. Besides, the U.K. timber importers have due orders owing to supply chain disruption, thus limiting the wood and timber trading in European countries. The halt in construction activities in India due to the lockdown can further restrict the growth of the market in the region.





Speak to Analyst https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/room-cell-module-market-103366







Regional Analysis:

Rising Urbanization to Boost Market to Growth in Asia Pacific

The market in Asia Pacific generated a revenue of USD 9.57 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributed to robust economic progress in India, China, and Japan. The rapid urbanization and high investment non-residential sector will have a tremendous impact on the market. North America is predicted to witness a substantial growth rate during the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributed to developing infrastructure in the US. The renovation of hospitals, hotels, and residential buildings will create sales opportunities for the market in the region.

Key Development:

April, 2019: Kaufmann Bausysteme GmbH won the WIPIM Award for the largest wood module house across the globe. The company offers versatility of modules that are equipped with high quality of craftsmanship





List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Room Cell Module Market Research Report are



RED SEA HOUSING (Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia)

Kaufmann Bausysteme GmbH (Vorarlberg, Austria)

Metric Modular (Agassiz, British Columbia)

Skender (Chicago, Illinois)

Max Bögl Bauservice GmbH & Co. KG (Bavaria, Germany)

Lechner Group GmbH (Hesse, Germany)

KLEUSBERG GmbH & Co. KG (Wissen, Germany)

Katerra (Menlo Park, California)

Ramtech Building Systems Inc. (Texas, United States)

ATCO LTD. (Alberta, Canada)



Quick Buy:



Room Cell module Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103366







Detailed Table of Content

Introduction

Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights

Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter's Five Forces Analysis COVID-19 Outbreak: Room Cell Module Industry Impact

Global Room Cell Module Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

Key Findings / Summary Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Material (Value)

Wood Cross-Laminated Timber Steel Frame Concrete Others (Glass, etc.) Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Application (Value)

Residential Non-Residential Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region (Value)

North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America



TOC Continued...!!!





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/room-cell-module-market-103366





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Material Handling Equipment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Equipment Type (Cranes & Lifting Equipment, Industrial Trucks, Racking & Storage Equipment), By Operations (Assembly, Distribution, Others), By Industry (Consumer Goods & Electronics, Automotive, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Construction, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Construction Equipment Market Size, Share and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Equipment Type (Earthmoving Equipment, Material Handling Equipment & Cranes, Concrete Equipment, Road Building Equipment, Civil Engineering Equipment, Crushing and Screening Equipment and Other Equipment), By Application (Residential, Commercial & Industrial) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Modular Construction Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Permanent Modular Construction, and Relocatable Modular Construction), By Application (Commercial, Healthcare, Education & Institutional, Hospitality, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Construction Equipment Rental Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Equipment Type (Earthmoving Equipment, Material Handling Equipment, Concrete & Road Building Equipment, and Others), By Application (Residential, Commercial and Industrial) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.



Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.



At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:



Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.



Phone:



US: +1-424-253-0390

UK: +44-2071-939123

APAC: +91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



Read Press Release https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/global-room-cell-module-market-10143

