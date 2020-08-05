Harsco Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

Second Quarter GAAP Loss of $10 Million or $0.14 Per Share Including Anticipated Acquisition, Integration and Financing Costs; Adjusted Earnings Per Share of $0.13





Adjusted EBITDA Totaled $59 Million, Highlighting Positive Operational and Cost Performance While Facing COVID-19 Headwinds, as Well as Timing of Expenditures and Acquisition Contributions



Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities of $33 Million in Q2; Free Cash Flow Totaled $18 Million Driven by Actions to Lower Capital Spending as Well as Working Capital Initiatives



Company Net Leverage Ratio of 3.9x and Liquidity Position Exceeded $390 Million at Quarter-End



Business Continuity Actions In Response to COVID-19 Driving Significant Cost Reductions; Company Remains Committed to Lower Capital Spending and Positive Free Cash Flow

CAMP HILL, Pa., Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) today reported second quarter 2020 results. On a U.S. GAAP ("GAAP") basis, second quarter of 2020 diluted loss per share from continuing operations was $0.14, which included acquisition and integration costs as well as expenses incurred to amend the Company's credit facilities. Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations in the second quarter of 2020 were $0.13. These figures compare with second quarter of 2019 GAAP diluted loss per share from continuing operations of $0.04 and adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.23.

GAAP operating income from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2020 was $2 million, while adjusted EBITDA excluding unusual items totaled $59 million in the quarter.

"Against a challenging operating environment in the second quarter, we took further action to control costs, optimize spending and enhance our overall financial flexibility," said Chairman and CEO Nick Grasberger. "Working together, we are controlling what we can control and moving the company forward with a focus on safety, cost management, and the flawless execution of operational initiatives."

"Despite persistent headwinds, we made significant progress in the quarter on a number of key strategic and operational initiatives. Our transformation into a pure-play environmental solutions company continued as we began the integration of ESOL with Clean Earth, and reached our first 100-days of ownership. ESOL represents a tremendous value-creating opportunity and the integration process has been running smoothly, with a focus on instilling greater process discipline within the organization and strengthening its operational and commercial effectiveness. In addition, Rail's SCOR program remains on pace to achieve its objectives.

"While we are cautiously optimistic that business activity in our end markets troughed in the second quarter, we expect the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic and market volatility to persist. We continue to believe that our ongoing transformation efforts position Harsco to be a stronger, more resilient company, poised to capitalize on growth opportunities. I am confident that our continued focus on costs, cash flow, debt reduction and serving our customers will continue to help us navigate these uncertain times and guide us as the global economy recovers."

Harsco Corporation—Selected Second Quarter Results

($ in millions, except per share amounts) Q2 2020 Q2 2019 Revenues $ 447 $ 351 Operating income from continuing operations - GAAP $ 2 $ 18 Diluted EPS from continuing operations - GAAP $ (0.14 ) $ (0.04 ) Adjusted EBITDA - excluding unusual items $ 59 $ 63 Adjusted EBITDA margin - excluding unusual items 13.2 % 18.0 % Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations - excluding unusual items $ 0.13 $ 0.23

Note: Income statement details above and commentary below reflect that the prior Industrial segment was reclassified as Discontinued Operations in 2019. Also, 2020 details include ESOL from the date the business was acquired on April 6, 2020 and ESOL results are reported within the Clean Earth segment. Adjusted earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA details presented throughout this release are adjusted for unusual items; in addition, adjusted earnings per share details are also adjusted for acquisition-related amortization expense.

Consolidated Second Quarter Operating Results

Consolidated total revenues from continuing operations were $447 million, an increase of 27 percent compared with the prior-year quarter due to acquisitions (Clean Earth and ESOL) since mid-2019. The revenue contributions from the acquired businesses were partially offset by lower demand for products and services as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and FX impacts. Foreign currency translation negatively impacted second quarter 2020 revenues by approximately $13 million compared with the prior-year period.

GAAP operating income from continuing operations was $2 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared with $18 million in the same quarter of last year. Meanwhile, adjusted EBITDA totaled $59 million in the second quarter of 2020 versus $63 million in the second quarter of 2019. This change is attributable to lower profitability in the Harsco Environmental and Rail segments due to COVID-19, partially offset by acquisition contributions and lower adjusted Corporate spending.

Second Quarter Business Review

Environmental

($ in millions) Q2 2020 Q2 2019 %Change Revenues $ 204 $ 269 (24 ) % Operating income - GAAP $ 14 $ 28 (51 ) % Adjusted EBITDA - excluding unusual items $ 40 $ 58 (30 ) % Adjusted EBITDA margin - excluding unusual items 19.7 % 21.4 %

Environmental revenues totaled $204 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared with $269 million in the prior-year quarter. This change is principally attributable to lower demand for environmental services and applied products as a result of COVID-19 and foreign currency translation impacts. The segment's GAAP operating income and adjusted EBITDA totaled $14 million and $40 million, respectively, in the second quarter of 2020. These figures compare with GAAP operating income of $28 million and adjusted EBITDA of $58 million in the prior-year period. The change in the segment's adjusted EBITDA relative to the prior-year quarter is attributable to the above factors, partially offset by lower SG&A and operating costs resulting from Company actions to mitigate the COVID-19 economic headwinds. Environmental's adjusted EBITDA margin was 19.7 percent in the second quarter of 2020.

Clean Earth

($ in millions) Q2 2020 Q2 2019 %Change Revenues $ 162 $ 69 134 % Operating income - GAAP $ — $ 4 nmf Adjusted EBITDA - excluding unusual items 11.3 10.8 5 % Adjusted EBITDA margin - excluding unusual items 7.0 % 15.6 %

Note: The 2019 financial information provided above and discussed below for Clean Earth is not incorporated within Harsco's consolidated results and is provided only for comparison purposes. Also, these prior-year figures do not include a corporate cost allocation and do not include ESOL.

Clean Earth revenues totaled $162 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared with $69 million in the prior-year quarter. Segment operating income was nominal and adjusted EBITDA totaled $11 million in the second quarter of 2020. These figures compare with $4 million and $11 million, respectively, in the prior-year period. The increase in revenues is attributable to the ESOL acquisition in April 2020, while the EBITDA comparison for the periods reflects that the positive acquisition contributions were offset by lower demand for hazardous and non-hazardous materials services as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.

Rail

($ in millions) Q2 2020 Q2 2019 %Change Revenues $ 82 $ 82 — % Operating income - GAAP $ 8.6 $ 9.4 (9 ) % Adjusted EBITDA - excluding unusual items $ 10 $ 12 (16 ) % Adjusted EBITDA margin - excluding unusual items 12.2 % 14.5 %

Rail revenues were essentially unchanged at $82 million. The segment's operating income and adjusted EBITDA totaled $9 million and $10 million, respectively, in the second quarter of 2020. These figures compare with operating income of $9 million and adjusted EBITDA of $12 million in the prior-year quarter. The EBITDA change year-on-year is attributable to a less favorable product mix and lower aftermarket parts and technology product volumes, partially offset by higher contracting contributions and lower administrative expenses. Rail's adjusted EBITDA margin was 12.2 percent in the second quarter of 2020.

Cash Flow

Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $33 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared with net cash used by operating activities of $9 million in the prior-year period. Free cash flow was $18 million (before transaction expenses) in the second quarter of 2020, compared with $(45) million in the prior-year period. The improvement in free cash flow compared with the prior-year quarter is attributable to changes in net cash from operating activities, including cash generated from working capital, and lower capital expenditures.

COVID-19 Update / Outlook

The Company believes that underlying business volumes stabilized early in the second quarter. However, business conditions remain dynamic and uneven across various markets, and the pace of the recovery remains slow. In this context, Harsco continues to take the necessary steps to minimize the operational and financial impacts of the pandemic on the business, while providing critical services and products to its customers and adhering to its Global Principles, which set operating standards for current business needs as well as workplace safety and flexibility measures.

Capital expenditures will remain tightly controlled for the foreseeable future and Harsco continues to defer certain tax and pension payments. These efforts will strengthen the Company's free cash flow and preserve its financial flexibility. The Company is also taking more aggressive actions to further flex its cost structure. In this regard, the Company is now targeting cost savings of $20 million for the year, versus $15 million previously.

As previously announced, Harsco will not be providing detailed guidance given the uncertainty around the pandemic and its evolving impact on relevant markets. The Company's forward-looking guidance is limited to directional comments about the third quarter of 2020. Based on recent and current market conditions and the Company's performance, Harsco anticipates that its revenues in the third quarter will increase relative to the second quarter of 2020. However, the Company believes that its third quarter adjusted EBITDA will be slightly below second quarter 2020 results. This outlook contemplates some modest improvement in end-markets during the third quarter, with this positive impact offset by the timing of certain expenditures which were less impactful on the Company's second quarter 2020 results.

2019 - 2020 ESG Report

Harsco released its 2019-2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report , which highlights the company's sustainability accomplishments throughout the 2019 fiscal year and the first half of 2020. Harsco's most comprehensive sustainability report to date provides a detailed look at the company's vision, strategy, governance and key focus areas where Harsco delivers value for its business and positive outcomes for stakeholders – Innovative Solutions, Safe Workplaces, Inspired People and Thriving Environment.

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results and respond to questions from the investment community. The conference call will be broadcast live through the Harsco Corporation website at www.harsco.com. The Company will refer to a slide presentation that accompanies its formal remarks. The slide presentation will be available on the Company's website. The call can also be accessed by telephone by dialing (844) 467-8153 or (270) 855-8732. Enter Conference ID number 5787610. Listeners are advised to dial in at least five minutes prior to the call.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation is a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams and innovative technologies for the rail sector. Based in Camp Hill, PA, the 13,000-employee company operates in more than 30 countries. Harsco's common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com.





HARSCO CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended June 30 June 30 (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues from continuing operations: Service revenues $ 345,578 $ 238,003 $ 636,917 $ 467,523 Product revenues 101,703 112,895 209,205 213,277 Total revenues 447,281 350,898 846,122 680,800 Costs and expenses from continuing operations: Cost of services sold 285,822 186,840 522,141 368,711 Cost of products sold 78,320 79,355 158,469 148,664 Selling, general and administrative expenses 80,771 67,501 153,270 123,907 Research and development expenses 792 1,120 2,052 1,869 Other expenses (income), net (292 ) (1,717 ) 5,441 26 Total costs and expenses 445,413 333,099 841,373 643,177 Operating income from continuing operations 1,868 17,799 4,749 37,623 Interest income 816 591 1,009 1,124 Interest expense (14,953 ) (6,103 ) (27,602 ) (11,610 ) Unused debt commitment and amendment fees (1,432 ) (7,435 ) (1,920 ) (7,435 ) Defined benefit pension income (expense) 1,723 (1,472 ) 3,312 (2,810 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes and equity income (11,978 ) 3,380 (20,452 ) 16,892 Income tax benefit (expense) 2,304 (3,994 ) 2,986 (5,213 ) Equity income of unconsolidated entities, net 71 49 167 70 Income (loss) from continuing operations (9,603 ) (565 ) (17,299 ) 11,749 Discontinued operations: Gain (loss) on sale of discontinued business (91 ) — 18,371 — Income from discontinued businesses 524 9,936 299 23,686 Income tax benefit (expense) related to discontinued businesses (285 ) 1,558 (9,599 ) (1,969 ) Income from discontinued operations 148 11,494 9,071 21,717 Net income (loss) (9,455 ) 10,929 (8,228 ) 33,466 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (1,147 ) (2,287 ) (2,233 ) (4,127 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Harsco Corporation $ (10,602 ) $ 8,642 $ (10,461 ) $ 29,339 Amounts attributable to Harsco Corporation common stockholders: Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax $ (10,750 ) $ (2,852 ) $ (19,532 ) $ 7,622 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax 148 11,494 9,071 21,717 Net income (loss) attributable to Harsco Corporation common stockholders $ (10,602 ) $ 8,642 $ (10,461 ) $ 29,339 Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding 78,987 80,328 78,874 80,119 Basic earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Harsco Corporation common stockholders: Continuing operations $ (0.14 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.25 ) $ 0.10 Discontinued operations — 0.14 0.12 0.27 Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to Harsco Corporation common stockholders $ (0.13 ) (a) $ 0.11 (a) $ (0.13 ) $ 0.37 Diluted weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding 78,987 80,328 78,874 82,074 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Harsco Corporation common stockholders: Continuing operations $ (0.14 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.25 ) $ 0.09 Discontinued operations — 0.14 0.12 0.26 Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Harsco Corporation common stockholders $ (0.13 ) (a) $ 0.11 (a) $ (0.13 ) $ 0.36 (a)

Does not total due to rounding.





HARSCO CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(In thousands) June 30

2020 December 31

2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 81,784 $ 57,259 Restricted cash 2,267 2,473 Trade accounts receivable, net 406,565 309,990 Other receivables 19,601 21,265 Inventories 173,573 156,991 Current portion of contract assets 59,026 31,166 Current portion of assets held-for-sale — 22,093 Other current assets 55,270 51,575 Total current assets 798,086 652,812 Property, plant and equipment, net 634,352 561,786 Right-of-use assets, net 101,743 52,065 Goodwill 881,665 738,369 Intangible assets, net 449,445 299,082 Deferred income tax assets 9,468 14,288 Assets held-for-sale — 32,029 Other assets 51,515 17,036 Total assets $ 2,926,274 $ 2,367,467 LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings $ 2,719 $ 3,647 Current maturities of long-term debt 2,709 2,666 Accounts payable 211,615 176,755 Accrued compensation 33,913 37,992 Income taxes payable 14,691 18,692 Insurance liabilities 11,293 10,140 Current portion of advances on contracts 50,318 53,906 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 27,850 12,544 Current portion of liabilities of assets held-for-sale — 11,344 Other current liabilities 157,876 137,208 Total current liabilities 512,984 464,894 Long-term debt 1,242,321 775,498 Insurance liabilities 14,326 18,515 Retirement plan liabilities 156,352 189,954 Advances on contracts 48,183 6,408 Operating lease liabilities 71,553 36,974 Liabilities of assets held-for-sale — 12,152 Environmental liabilities 30,027 5,600 Other liabilities 86,012 67,813 Total liabilities 2,161,758 1,577,808 HARSCO CORPORATION STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock 144,245 143,400 Additional paid-in capital 203,916 200,595 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (603,618 ) (587,622 ) Retained earnings 1,813,639 1,824,100 Treasury stock (843,003 ) (838,893 ) Total Harsco Corporation stockholders' equity 715,179 741,580 Noncontrolling interests 49,337 48,079 Total equity 764,516 789,659 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,926,274 $ 2,367,467







HARSCO CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 (In thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (9,455 ) $ 10,929 $ (8,228 ) $ 33,466 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided (used) by operating activities: Depreciation 31,579 29,653 61,512 59,857 Amortization 9,115 2,747 15,672 5,792 Deferred income tax expense (5,067 ) (4,418 ) (655 ) (3,823 ) Equity in income of unconsolidated entities, net (71 ) (50 ) (167 ) (70 ) Loss (gain) on sale from discontinued business 91 — (18,371 ) — Other, net (237 ) 2,840 (2,244 ) 2,561 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable 38,584 (23,764 ) 16,534 (27,034 ) Inventories (254 ) (6,049 ) (16,666 ) (20,497 ) Contract assets (8,623 ) (6,839 ) (28,934 ) (69 ) Right-of-use assets 8,405 3,333 11,834 7,228 Accounts payable (20,427 ) 7,818 (8,119 ) 10,917 Accrued interest payable 6,951 196 (2,940 ) 285 Accrued compensation (2,015 ) 5,399 (4,767 ) (14,525 ) Advances on contracts (4,628 ) (6,975 ) 35,836 (10,381 ) Operating lease liabilities (8,238 ) (2,981 ) (11,596 ) (6,894 ) Retirement plan liabilities, net (3,492 ) (3,743 ) (19,026 ) (13,146 ) Income taxes payable - Gain on sale of discontinued businesses (376 ) — 3,467 — Other assets and liabilities 1,215 (17,562 ) (1,621 ) (18,295 ) Net cash provided (used) by operating activities 33,057 (9,466 ) 21,521 5,372 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (23,319 ) (54,794 ) (51,213 ) (91,201 ) Purchase of businesses, net of cash acquired (438,447 ) (585,165 ) (442,604 ) (584,485 ) Proceeds from sale of business, net — — 37,219 — Proceeds from sales of assets 1,767 1,028 3,952 2,205 Expenditures for intangible assets 16 (525 ) (42 ) (525 ) Payments for interest rate swap terminations — (2,758 ) — (2,758 ) Net proceeds (payments) from settlement of foreign currency forward exchange contracts (10,562 ) 3,400 765 (691 ) Other investing activities, net 59 — 59 — Net cash used by investing activities (470,486 ) (638,814 ) (451,864 ) (677,455 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Short-term borrowings, net (1,020 ) 3,662 2,677 84 Current maturities and long-term debt: Additions 475,726 683,362 528,601 740,360 Reductions (23,697 ) (1,633 ) (62,406 ) (3,333 ) Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests — (3,098 ) — (3,098 ) Sale of noncontrolling interests — — — 876 Stock-based compensation - Employee taxes paid (656 ) (2,930 ) (4,093 ) (11,167 ) Deferred financing costs (296 ) (9,464 ) (1,928 ) (9,464 ) Other financing activities, net (1,371 ) — (1,371 ) — Net cash provided by financing activities 448,686 669,899 461,480 714,258 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash 4,006 (225 ) (6,818 ) (242 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash 15,263 21,394 24,319 41,933 Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, at beginning of period 68,788 87,685 59,732 67,146 Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, at end of period $ 84,051 $ 109,079 $ 84,051 $ 109,079







HARSCO CORPORATION

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (b) June 30, 2019 (b) (In thousands) Revenues Operating

Income (Loss) Revenues Operating Income (Loss) Harsco Environmental $ 203,991 $ 13,563 $ 269,338 $ 27,577 Harsco Clean Earth (a) 161,579 (202 ) — — Harsco Rail 81,711 8,631 81,560 9,443 Corporate — (20,124 ) — (19,221 ) Consolidated Totals $ 447,281 $ 1,868 $ 350,898 $ 17,799 Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 (b) June 30, 2019 (b) (In thousands) Revenues Operating

Income (Loss) Revenues Operating Income (Loss) Harsco Environmental $ 445,550 $ 24,083 $ 530,650 $ 52,074 Harsco Clean Earth (a) 240,391 4,043 — — Harsco Rail 160,181 15,103 150,150 14,832 Corporate — (38,480 ) — (29,283 ) Consolidated Totals $ 846,122 $ 4,749 $ 680,800 $ 37,623

The Company's acquisition of ESOL closed on April 6, 2020 and the Company's acquisition of Clean Earth closed on June 28, 2019. The operating results of the former Harsco Industrial Segment have been reflected as discontinued operations in the Company's Consolidated Statement of Operations for all periods presented.





HARSCO CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (LOSS) AS REPORTED (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 2020 2019 2020 2019 Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations as reported $ (0.14 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.25 ) $ 0.09 Corporate acquisition and integration costs (a) 0.22 0.15 0.39 0.18 Harsco Environmental Segment severance costs (b) — — 0.07 — Corporate unused debt commitment and amendment fees (c) 0.02 0.09 0.02 0.09 Harsco Environmental Segment provision for doubtful accounts (d) — 0.07 — 0.07 Harsco Rail Segment improvement initiative costs (e) — 0.01 — 0.05 Harsco Environmental Segment change in fair value to contingent

consideration liability (f) — (0.05 ) — (0.04 ) Harsco Environmental Cumulative translation adjustment liquidation (g) — — — (0.03 ) Taxes on above unusual items (h) (0.05 ) (0.03 ) (0.08 ) (0.04 ) Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, including acquisition amortization expense $ 0.05 $ 0.21 (j) $ 0.15 $ 0.36 (j) Acquisition amortization expense, net of tax (i) 0.08 0.02 0.14 0.04 Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 0.13 $ 0.23 $ 0.29 $ 0.41 (j)

Costs at Corporate associated with supporting and executing the Company's growth strategy (Q2 2020 $17.2 million pre-tax; six months 2020 $30.9 million pretax; Q2 2019 $12.4 million pre-tax; six months 2019 $15.1 million pre-tax). Harsco Environmental Segment severance costs (six months 2020 $5.2 million pre-tax). Costs at Corporate associated with amending the Company's existing Senior Secured Credit Facilities to increase the net debt to consolidated adjusted EBITDA ratio covenant (Q2 2020 $1.4 million pre-tax; six months 2020 $1.9 million pre-tax) and costs at Corporate related to the unused bridge financing commitment and Term Loan B amendment (Q2 and six months 2019 $7.4 million pre-tax). Harsco Environmental Segment provision for doubtful accounts related to a customer in the U.K. entering administration (Q2 and six months 2019 $5.4 million pre-tax). Costs associated with a productivity improvement initiative in the Harsco Rail Segment (Q2 2019 $1.2 million pre-tax; six months 2019 $3.8 million pre-tax). Fair value adjustment to contingent consideration liability related to the acquisition of Altek (Q2 2019 $3.9 million pretax; six months $3.5 million pre-tax). The Company adjusts operating income and Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations to exclude the impact of the change in fair value to the acquisition-related contingent consideration liability for the Altek acquisition because it believes that the adjustment for this item more closely correlates the reported financial measures with the ordinary and ongoing course of the Company's operations. Harsco Environmental Segment gain related to the liquidation of cumulated translation adjustment related to an exited country (six months 2019 $2.3 million pre-tax). Unusual items are tax-effected at the global effective tax rate, before discrete items, in effect at the time the unusual item is recorded, except for unusual items from countries where no tax benefit can be realized, in which case a zero percent tax rate is used. Acquisition amortization expense was $8.4 million pre-tax and $14.3 million pre-tax for Q2 and six months 2020, respectively; and $1.9 million pre-tax and $3.8 million pre-tax for Q2 and six months 2019, respectively. Does not total due to rounding.

The Company's management believes Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is useful to investors because it provides an overall understanding of the Company's historical and future prospects. Exclusion of unusual items permits evaluation and comparison of results for the Company's core business operations, and it is on this basis that management internally assesses the Company's performance. Exclusion of acquisition-related intangible asset amortization expense, the amount of which can vary by the timing, size and nature of the Company's acquisitions, facilitates more consistent internal comparisons of operating results over time between the Company's newly acquired and long-held businesses, and comparisons with both acquisitive and non-acquisitive peer companies. It is important to note that such intangible assets contribute to revenue generation and that intangible asset amortization related to past acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized. This measure should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, other information provided in accordance with GAAP.





HARSCO CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT TO OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) AS REPORTED BY SEGMENT (Unaudited)

(In thousands) Harsco

Environmental Harsco Clean Earth (a) Harsco Rail Corporate Consolidated Totals Three Months Ended June 30, 2020: Operating income (loss) as reported $ 13,563 $ (202 ) $ 8,631 $ (20,124 ) $ 1,868 Corporate acquisition and integration costs — — — 17,176 17,176 Operating income (loss) excluding unusual items 13,563 (202 ) 8,631 (2,948 ) 19,044 Depreciation 24,663 5,138 1,257 521 $ 31,579 Amortization 1,921 6,347 83 — 8,351 Adjusted EBITDA $ 40,147 $ 11,283 $ 9,971 $ (2,427 ) $ 58,974 Revenues as reported $ 203,991 $ 161,579 $ 81,711 $ 447,281 Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 19.7 % 7.0 % 12.2 % 13.2 % Three Months Ended June 30, 2019: Operating income (loss) as reported $ 27,577 $ — $ 9,443 $ (19,221 ) $ 17,799 Corporate acquisition and integration costs — — — 12,390 12,390 Harsco Environmental Segment provision for doubtful accounts 5,359 — — — 5,359 Harsco Environmental Segment cumulative translation adjustment liquidation (3,879 ) — — — (3,879 Harsco Rail Segment improvement initiative costs — — 1,152 — 1,152 Operating income (loss) excluding unusual items 29,057 — 10,595 (6,831 ) 32,821 Depreciation 26,680 — 1,125 718 28,523 Amortization 1,817 — 84 — 1,901 Adjusted EBITDA $ 57,554 $ — $ 11,804 $ (6,113 ) $ 63,245 Revenues as reported $ 269,338 $ — $ 81,560 $ 350,898 Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 21.4 % 14.5 % 18.0 %

The Company's acquisition of ESOL closed on April 6, 2020 and the Company's acquisition of Clean Earth closed on June 28, 2019.

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and consists of income from continuing operations adjusted to add back income tax expense; equity income of unconsolidated entities, net; net interest; defined benefit pension income (expense); unused debt commitment and amendment fees; and depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs); and excludes unusual items. Segment Adjusted EBITDA consists of operating income from continuing operations adjusted to exclude unusual items and add back depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs). The sum of the Segments' Adjusted EBITDA equals consolidated Adjusted EBITDA. The Company‘s management believes Adjusted EBITDA is meaningful to investors because management reviews Adjusted EBITDA in assessing and evaluating performance. However, this measure should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for net income from continuing operations, operating income from continuing operations and other information provided in accordance with GAAP. The Company's method of calculating Adjusted EBITDA may differ from methods used by other companies and, as a result, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures disclosed by other companies.





HARSCO CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT TO OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) AS REPORTED BY SEGMENT (Unaudited)

(In thousands) Harsco

Environmental Harsco Clean Earth (a) Harsco Rail Corporate Consolidated Totals Six Months Ended June 30, 2020: Operating income (loss) as reported $ 24,083 $ 4,043 $ 15,103 $ (38,480 ) $ 4,749 Corporate acquisition and integration costs — — — 30,939 30,939 Harsco Environmental Segment severance costs 5,160 — — — 5,160 Operating income (loss) excluding unusual items 29,243 4,043 15,103 (7,541 ) 40,848 Depreciation 50,038 7,759 2,472 1,034 61,303 Amortization 3,857 10,245 167 — 14,269 Adjusted EBITDA $ 83,138 $ 22,047 $ 17,742 $ (6,507 ) $ 116,420 Revenues as reported $ 445,550 $ 240,391 $ 160,181 $ 846,122 Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 18.7 % 9.2 % 11.1 % 13.8 % Six Months Ended June 30, 2019: Operating income (loss) as reported $ 52,074 $ — $ 14,832 $ (29,283 ) $ 37,623 Corporate acquisition and integration costs — — — 15,129 15,129 Harsco Environmental Segment provision for doubtful accounts 5,359 — — — 5,359 Harsco Rail Segment improvement initiative costs — — 3,800 — 3,800 Harsco Environmental Segment change in fair value to contingent consideration liability (3,510 ) — — — (3,510 ) Harsco Environmental Segment cumulative translation adjustment liquidation (2,271 ) — — — (2,271 ) Operating income (loss) excluding unusual items 51,652 — 18,632 (14,154 ) 56,130 Depreciation 53,517 — 2,222 1,378 57,117 Amortization 3,685 — 154 — 3,839 Adjusted EBITDA $ 108,854 $ — $ 21,008 $ (12,776 ) $ 117,086 Revenues as reported $ 530,650 $ — $ 150,150 $ 680,800 Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 20.5 % 14.0 % 17.2 %

The Company's acquisition of ESOL closed on April 6, 2020 and the Company's acquisition of Clean Earth closed on June 28, 2019.

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and consists of income from continuing operations adjusted to add back income tax expense; equity income of unconsolidated entities, net; net interest; defined benefit pension income (expense); unused debt commitment and amendment fees; and depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs); and excludes unusual items. Segment Adjusted EBITDA consists of operating income from continuing operations adjusted to exclude unusual items and add back depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs). The sum of the Segments' Adjusted EBITDA equals consolidated Adjusted EBITDA. The Company‘s management believes Adjusted EBITDA is meaningful to investors because management reviews Adjusted EBITDA in assessing and evaluating performance. However, this measure should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for net income from continuing operations, operating income from continuing operations and other information provided in accordance with GAAP. The Company's method of calculating Adjusted EBITDA may differ from methods used by other companies and, as a result, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures disclosed by other companies.





HARSCO CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, INCOME TAXES, AND DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION TO LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AS REPORTED (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30 (In thousands) 2020 Loss from continuing operations $ (9,603 ) Add back (deduct): Equity in income of unconsolidated entities, net (71 ) Income tax benefit (2,304 ) Defined benefit pension income (1,723 ) Unused debt commitment and amendment fees 1,432 Interest expense 14,953 Interest income (816 ) Depreciation 31,579 Amortization 8,351 Unusual items: Corporate acquisition and integration costs 17,176 Adjusted EBITDA $ 58,974

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and consists of income from continuing operations adjusted to add back income tax expense; equity income of unconsolidated entities, net; net interest; defined benefit pension income (expense); unused debt commitment and amendment fees; and depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs); and excludes unusual items. Segment Adjusted EBITDA consists of operating income from continuing operations adjusted to exclude unusual items and add back depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs). The sum of the Segments' Adjusted EBITDA equals consolidated Adjusted EBITDA. The Company‘s management believes Adjusted EBITDA is meaningful to investors because management reviews Adjusted EBITDA in assessing and evaluating performance. However, this measure should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for net income from continuing operations, operating income from continuing operations and other information provided in accordance with GAAP. The Company's method of calculating Adjusted EBITDA may differ from methods used by other companies and, as a result, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures disclosed by other companies.





HARSCO CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW TO NET CASH PROVIDED (USED) BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 (In thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net cash provided (used) by operating activities $ 33,057 $ (9,466 ) $ 21,521 $ 5,372 Less capital expenditures (23,319 ) (54,794 ) (51,213 ) (91,201 ) Less expenditures for intangible assets 16 (525 ) (42 ) (525 ) Plus capital expenditures for strategic ventures (a) 225 2,527 1,364 3,370 Plus total proceeds from sales of assets (b) 1,767 1,028 3,952 2,205 Plus transaction-related expenditures (c) 5,961 15,990 15,940 15,990 Plus taxes paid on sale of business 376 — 376 — Free cash flow 18,083 (45,240 ) $ (8,102 ) $ (64,789 )

Capital expenditures for strategic ventures represent the partner's share of capital expenditures in certain ventures consolidated in the Company's financial statements. Asset sales are a normal part of the business model, primarily for the Harsco Environmental Segment. Expenditures directly related to the Company's acquisition and divestiture transactions.

The Company's management believes that Free cash flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is meaningful to investors because management reviews cash flows generated from operations less capital expenditures net of asset sales proceeds and transaction-related expenditures for planning and performance evaluation purposes. It is important to note that free cash flow does not represent the total residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures since other non-discretionary expenditures, such as mandatory debt service requirements and settlements of foreign currency forward exchange contracts, are not deducted from this measure. This measure should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, other information provided in accordance with GAAP.



