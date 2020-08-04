Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

COMPX DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

Globe Newswire  
August 04, 2020 4:20pm   Comments
Share:

Dallas, Texas, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CompX International Inc. (NYSE American:  CIX) announced today that its board of directors has declared CompX's regular quarterly dividend of ten cents ($0.10) per share on its class A common stock, payable on September 8, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2020.

CompX is a leading manufacturer of security products and recreational marine components.

* * * *

SOURCE:  CompX International Inc.
CONTACT:  Janet G. Keckeisen, Investor Relations, 972.233.1700
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com