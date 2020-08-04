Market Overview

Uniti Group Inc. Declares $0.15 Per Share Quarterly Dividend

Globe Newswire  
August 04, 2020
LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. ("Uniti") (NASDAQ:UNIT) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share, payable on October 2, 2020 to stockholders of record on September 18, 2020.

ABOUT UNITI

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry.  As of March 31, 2020, Uniti owns 6.3 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States. Additional information about Uniti can be found on its website at www.uniti.com.

INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACTS:

Mark A. Wallace, 501-850-0866
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
mark.wallace@uniti.com

Bill DiTullio, 501-850-0872
Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations
bill.ditullio@uniti.com

