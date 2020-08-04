Eton Pharmaceuticals to Report Second Quarter Financial Results on Wednesday, August 12, 2020

DEER PARK, Ill., Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ:ETON), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative drug products, today announced that it will report second quarter 2020 financial and operating results on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Management will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss these results and provide a business update at 4:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. CT).





The live webcast can be accessed on the investors section of Eton's website at https://ir.etonpharma.com/. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-866-795-8473 (domestic) or 1-470-495-9161 (international) and refer to conference ID 2083737.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing, acquiring, and commercializing innovative products. Eton is primarily focused on hospital injectable and pediatric rare disease products. The company's first commercial product, Biorphen, is the only FDA approved ready-to-use formulation of phenylephrine injection and was launched in December 2019. The company's lead pediatric product is the orphan drug Alkindi® Sprinkle, which is currently under review with the FDA. The company has an additional seven products under development, including five that are under review with the FDA.