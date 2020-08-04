Market Overview

iRhythm Technologies to Provide Commentary on the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services 2021 Proposed Physician Fee Schedule

Globe Newswire  
August 04, 2020 2:01pm   Comments
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC), a leading digital health care solutions company focused on the advancement of cardiac care will host a conference call today, August 4, 2020 at 1:10 pm PT/4:10 pm ET to provide commentary on the impact to its business of the new codes in the recently released Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Calendar Year 2021 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule Proposed Rule.

Webcast Information
Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by accessing the live and archived webcast of the event available on the "Investors" section of the company's website at: www.irhythmtech.com.

About iRhythm Technologies, Inc. 
iRhythm is a leading digital health care company redefining the way cardiac arrhythmias are clinically diagnosed. The company combines wearable biosensor devices worn for up to 14 days and cloud-based data analytics with powerful proprietary algorithms that distill data from millions of heartbeats into clinically actionable information. The company believes improvements in arrhythmia detection and characterization have the potential to change clinical management of patients.

Investor Relations Contact:
Lynn Pieper Lewis or Leigh Salvo 
(415) 937-5404
investors@irhythmtech.com

Media Contact
Saige Smith
(262) 289-7065
irhythm@highwirepr.com

